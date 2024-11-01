The best Amazon deals ahead of Black Friday: A MacBook Air's down to a historic low

We're still weeks away from Black Friday, but you'd never know it seeing as Amazon's kicking off the month with tons of all-time low prices. (Getty Images)

Welcome to Opposite Month! Thanks to Halloween, October is rife with "black" imagery — black bats, black cats, black-caped vampires, black-haired witches — all of it spooky, scary, creepy. But what a difference a couple of days makes! It's now Black November, the happiest month of the year for shoppers. Retailers are looking to lure you in and move inventory out — that means coupons, rebates, 2-for-1s, and holiday-themed markdowns bringing prices to all-time lows ... and a big stupid smile to our faces. Nothing scary about that!

To wit: This Ninja blender-food processor set? Lowest price of the year ($100). This Bissell wet-dry vac? Lowest price of the year ($150 off). This Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar? Lowest price ever — $36 — and still in stock! Is your gob not sufficiently smacked? How about a charming Anne Klein jewelry ensemble for just $43 (down from $150!). Wear it with your beautiful new suede Ugg boots, nearly half off at $46!

Speaking of "holiday-themed": Need we point out that now would be a great time to sink your fangs into that year-end shopping list, to drive a stake through that white elephant challenge, to raise that Xmas spirit from the dead? Oh ... sorry. That was so "October" of us...

Popular Amazon deals

Best Amazon deals overall

Apple 2022 MacBook Air $700 $999 Save $299 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $100 $200 Save $100 | Lowest price of the year See at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar $36 $45 Save $9 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $47 $200 Save $153 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $200 $329 Save $129 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Boot $46 $90 Save $44 See at Amazon

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan $290 $470 Save $180 | Lowest price of the year See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum & Mop $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $700 $999 Save $299 with coupon | Lowest price ever Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on mega sale, as in, down to its lowest price ever. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. Save $299 with coupon | Lowest price ever $700 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $150 | Lowest price ever $230 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $29 $52 Save $23 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to as low as it's ever been. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $23 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever $29 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Dormzie Tire Inflator $47 $200 Save $153 with coupon | Lowest price ever You'll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire's looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it's down to the lowest price we've seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is as inflated as your tires will be). Save $153 with coupon | Lowest price ever $47 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $24 $90 Save $66 with Prime and coupon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price might be inflated, but you're still getting it for close to as low as we've seen with this deal. Save $66 with Prime and coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 Just one of these brass beauties looks like it would cost more than this entire set, which recently would have set you back over $100 more. Included are a stunning round watch, chain bracelet, enameled bangle and crystal-laden bangle. You can stack 'em or wear 'em individually — either way, you'll be donning some next-level arm candy. This is just about the lowest price we've seen this set marked down to. $43 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Ninja Mega Kitchen System $100 $200 Save $100 | Lowest price of the year Offering a rare 50% off, this is one of the most eye-catching deals on this list — it's the lowest we've seen this No. 1 bestselling set on sale for all year. Not only is this Ninja a blender, it also doubles as a food processor — way to save cabinet space! Just swap out the bowls depending on what you're using it for. Holiday meal prep is about to get a lot less strenuous. Oh, and it comes with not one, but two to-go cups so you can take your smoothies along for the ride. Save $100 | Lowest price of the year $100 at Amazon

Amazon Sperax Walking Pad $130 $330 Save $200 with Prime and coupon We love easily portable home exercise equipment, so this portable treadmill's 45-lb. weight, and wheels, have got us smitten. Then there's its performance. Don't be fooled by the lack of heft — it's still durable enough to support up to 320 pounds. Its three settings include work mode, walking mode and running mode, the fastest reaching up to 3.8 mph. Via the user-friendly display, you'll be able to track your time, speed, calories and total mileage. (It comes with a remote that you can use to adjust the speed or stop the machine.) Because it has a quiet motor, you're unlikely to disturb anyone while you're walking — and when your workout is complete, its short profile allows you to slide it under a bed or sofa if you want to store it out of sight. We recently saw it dip down to $160, which we thought was an excellent price, so the fact that it's even less now? Score! Save $200 with Prime and coupon $130 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater $30 $60 Save $30 Shoppers say this flowy fall essential "looks like a high-end cashmere," but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days — though you can keep things casual with comfy jeans and tennis shoes. You can't go wrong with that 50% discount (one of the best prices we've seen). $30 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home essentials

Amazon Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets, 24-Pack $15 $23 Save $8 Here's a little tidbit for ya: If you're wondering why your dishwasher smells funky even though you run it on the regular, it's because simply doing a load of dishes isn't enough to deep-clean the machine itself. That's what these top-rated tablets are for; not only do they deodorize, they also help remove residue to make your appliance dazzle. This is as low as they've been since July, so grab a few packs — each box contains enough to last a year. $15 at Amazon

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39 $70 Save $31 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $39 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this No. 1 bestseller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. It's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for more gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $3 | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Yankee Candle, Autumn Wreath-Scented $17 $31 Save $14 Before you find yourself immersed in all things flannel and pumpkin, revel in the bliss of autumnal aromas courtesy of this top-selling candle. It contains notes of "spicy cinnamon apples" and "fall leaves," and its large 22-ounce size means it'll burn for over 110 hours. Grab a few while they're over 45% off... $17 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $22 $70 Save $48 Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. We've seen some colors retail for $70, so the fact that this one is nearly 70% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! $22 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Gifts

Amazon Vibelite Telescoping Magnetic Pick Up Tool $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon When in doubt, going the practical gift route is always smart. This deal brings the kit down to within a dollar of its lowest price all year. Garrity says, "This is one of those things you’ll be happy to have — especially the next time you drop your keys between the seats or a tiny screw behind an appliance. Switch on the light to track the item down, then extend it until you can reach whatever you're trying to grab." Save $5 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Seasonal finds

Amazon Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Boot $46 $90 Save $44 You don't have to spend a fortune to get that classic Ugg style. This pair, which is from their more affordable Koolaburra line, is proof. At nearly 50% off, it's down to its lowest price in years! Made of sleek suede, these boots come up to about mid-calf, meaning they're just the right height for keeping your lower limbs warm while still allowing for plenty of mobility. $46 at Amazon

Amazon Leapul Leaf Blower $76 $140 Save $64 with coupon While we love the cooler temps fall introduces, the leaf maintenance? Not so much. But that's why tools like this top-seller exist. Despite its 4-pound size, it can reach speeds as fast as 150 mph to clear your yard in no time, and because it comes with two batteries, you'll be able to work for up to 20 minutes before needing a charge (10 minutes per battery). This is within a few bucks of its lowest-ever price, so snag one while it's 45% off. Save $64 with coupon $76 at Amazon

Amazon Winemana Fall Gourds 50-Piece Decor Set $10 $18 Save $8 Now that the Halloween decor is coming down, you can transition to an inviting Thanksgiving motif. And, yes, you read that right — that's 50 pieces you're getting for a mere $10 (45% off). You can fill glass vases with these colorful pumpkins and leaves or arrange them on your holiday table to add a festive touch. Some buyers even glued them onto wreaths — the limit does not exist! $10 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 with coupon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At 50% off, our price trackers tell us this is just about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $30 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $9 $14 Save $5 | Lowest price ever If your knives are still in working order but could use a little honing, this No. 1 bestseller can do the job in just a few swipes. There are notches for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to take your blades from dull to like-new. We've yet to see it dip lower than it is now, so join the 10,000-plus shoppers who purchased one in the past month alone. Save $5 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $6 $8 Save $2 You might not be experiencing freezing temperatures just yet, but if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen this pair on sale for, and over 10,000 were purchased in the past month, so we're not too far off... $6 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum & Mop $160 $275 Save $115 If you've had one of these bad boys on your wish list for a while, we'd urge you to scoop up this deal while you can. Why? Well, the over-40% discount brings this popular model close to as low as we've ever seen it. Roomba and robovacs are pretty much synonymous at this point, and the fact that this one doubles as a mop makes the markdown even sweeter. Plus, it can run for up to two hours on a single charge. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Gaiatop Space Heater $26 $40 Save $14 Simply put, this might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've ever seen. Dig those wooden legs and that minimalist design! But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently 35% off (its best price in months). Plus, it can help lower your heating bill! In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months. At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan $299 $470 Save $171 | Lowest price of the year Looking for something with a bit more intensity? This Dyson also has more settings, including a focused mode if you want all air on you, and a diffused mode to warm up or cool down an entire room. Plus, it oscillates and comes with a remote. Also: It's a Dyson. At over 35% off, this is the best price we've seen all year, and our trackers tell us it wasn't any lower last Black Friday... Save $171 | Lowest price of the year $299 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Kitchen

Amazon Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $100 Save $30 with Prime This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That's all for $70 — less than you'd pay for a single pan from many brands. This discount brings the price down to within a few dollars of its all-time low, and for peace of mind, the white granite surface is PFOA-free. Save $30 with Prime $70 at Amazon

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $88 $120 Save $32 | Lowest price ever An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, and that's as low as we've ever seen it. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. Save $32 | Lowest price ever $88 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $100 $168 Save $68 Le Creuset who? I (Britt) use Lodge Dutch ovens at home, and this roomy model is just right if you're cooking for a crowd. The slick enameled interior cleans like a dream, while the sturdy cast iron offers excellent heat distribution and retention. Plus, it's so pretty you won't mind leaving it on the stove for everyone to admire. At over 40% off, this is about the best price we've seen it marked down to since 2022 (it was just a tad lower on Prime Day). Read our full Lodge Dutch oven review for more details. $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $200 $329 Save $129 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) At nearly $130 off, this is within one dollar of its all-time lowest price. Check out our roundup of the best tablets for more. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 Never lose your luggage, purse, keys, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to less than $19 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). $73 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $130 $169 Save $39 Amazon's just ripe with Apple deals today, isn't it? And you don't even have to drive to the orchard to score these top-rated earbuds, which were recently priced at $169. With up to 30 hours of listening time via the charging case, immersive sound, Siri compatibility and water protection, it's no wonder more than 10,000 pairs have been purchased in the last 30 days. $130 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Style

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $90 $150 Save $60 When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base ever since her endorsement. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 40% off, it's back down to its Prime Day price. $90 at Amazon