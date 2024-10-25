The best Amazon deals ahead of Black Friday, including a record-low MacBook Air

There's a cornucopia of savings to be had: Score up to 70% off home goods, tech gadgets, fun fall finds, Halloween candy and more.

Be sure to make time for some retail therapy between hayrides and haunted house excursions this weekend — we're seeing Amazon deals that'll save you a scary good amount. (Getty Images)

Because we love you, because we're in the middle of the most gorgeous time of the year, and because this weekend's Amazon sales, like peak foliage, are particularly stunning, we're going to paint a picture of your next perfect fall day. It begins with your donning this stylish cardigan jacket (cardiket? jackigan?), now $36 off at just $34, before you head out to the yard for that much-delayed plant pruning with your new mini chainsaw (29 bucks, down from $52) and whoosh away the detritus with a powerhouse leaf blower (was $140, now $72)

Back inside, enjoy this Autumn Wreath-scented Yankee candle (just $15.50) while you freshen up with help from this bidet attachmen ($30 — that's 76% off!) and five-piece shower caddy ( $70 /$18). Wasn't that lovely? Now grab that mega-pack of Halloween candy (nearly 200 pieces for just $20!) and curl up on the couch with this decadently plush throw while you explore all the streaming options on your new Roku (both of them are now only $20).

Of course, you'll want to keep an eye on your social-media feed (maybe with this Apple MacBook Air at $299 off?). Your day of self-care, snacking and bingeing complete, get those choppers gleaming with this Aquasonic toothbrush at half price ($30) before setting off to slumberland on this brushed microfiber sheet set, yours for a dreamy $15. Nighty-night!

Popular Amazon deals

Best Amazon deals overall

Apple 2022 MacBook Air $700 $999 Save $299 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $230 $329 Save $99 See at Amazon

Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $66 $100 Save $34 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Yankee Candle, Autumn Wreath-Scented $16 $31 Save $15 See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Anrabess Cardigan Jacket $34 $70 Save $36 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

MD.Life Monocular Telescope $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

We Yahoo shopping editors are constantly checking price histories to ensure we're only sharing the markdowns we deem legit. That's why we get super excited when we spot a price that's never been beaten, as is the case with the following finds.

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $700 $999 Save $299 | Lowest price ever Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on mega sale, as in, down to its lowest price ever. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. Save $299 | Lowest price ever $700 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She adds, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $150 | Lowest price ever $230 at Amazon

Amazon Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $66 $100 Save $34 | Lowest price ever This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That's all for $66 — less than you'd pay for a single pan from many brands. This discount brings the price down to an all-time low, and for peace of mind, the white granite surface is PFOA-free. Save $34 | Lowest price ever $66 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Bigger discounts aren't always better, but they're often pretty great — and while Amazon does tend to exaggerate the starting prices of its items from time to time, we only focus on items that are on sale for an exceptional value, like these.

Amazon Pocaland Bidet Attachment $30 $127 Save $97 | Lowest price ever We know what you're thinking: "Do I really need a bidet?" And if you're perfectly content shelling out for TP and wiping your bum with a scratchy sheet of paper that does a questionable job at best, the answer is no. But, in the event that you're ready to improve your backside hygiene game, this easy-install accessory is a total game changer. Not only is it more thorough than wiping, it'll also make you feel like you're getting a spa treatment. While we've yet to see it listed for the "original price," this is still as low as it's ever been. Save $97 | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. We've seen some colors retail for $70, so the fact that this one is more than 70% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $52 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Dormzie Tire Inflator $48 $200 Save $152 with coupon | Lowest price ever You'll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire's looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it's down to the lowest price we've seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is as inflated as your tires will be). Save $152 with coupon | Lowest price ever $48 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Hello, half off! There's something so satisfying about scoring a hefty markdown, and the ones listed here are the "real deals" — in the most literal sense. Scoop 'em up while they're (at least) two-for-one!

Amazon Sperax Walking Pad $130 $330 Save $200 with Prime and coupon At 45 pounds, this portable treadmill is light enough that it can be moved around your home, and the fact that it has wheels makes this task even easier. But don't be fooled by its lack of heft — it's still durable enough to support up to 320 pounds. Its three settings include work mode, walking mode and running mode, the fastest reaching up to 3.8 MPH. Via the user-friendly display, you'll be able to track your time, speed, calories and total mileage. (It comes with a remote that you can use to adjust the speed or stop the machine while you're using it.) Because it has a quiet motor, you're unlikely to disturb anyone while you're walking — and when your workout is complete, its short profile allows you to slide it under a bed or sofa if you want to store it out of sight. We recently saw it dip down to $160, which we thought was an excellent price, so the fact that it's even less now? Score! Save $200 with Prime and coupon $130 at Amazon

Amazon CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $15 $39 Save $24 with coupon There's a reason more than 20,000 people purchased this cooling sheet set in the past month — several reasons, in fact. For starters, it's made of brushed microfiber that feels much softer than its affordable price tag would suggest, and the moisture-wicking material will help you stay dry while you snooze. Add to that the fact that these sheets are pill-, wrinkle- and fade-resistant? No wonder sleepers are comparing them to high-end bedding brands like Brooklinen. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets for additional options. Save $24 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Copco 3-Tier Spice Organizer $10 $33 Save $23 The days of inadvertently treating your spice jars like bowling pins are about to end, thanks to this unassuming tidy-upper. It's like a mini set of bleachers for storing your seasonings, keeping things neat and easy to navigate. The original price of $33 looks to be a bit exaggerated — over the past few years, it's topped out at around $24. Even so, you'd still be saving about 60% vis-a-vis that starting point. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Joomra Slides $19 $40 Save $21 Everyone needs a comfy pair of house shoes, and these ultra-cushy slip-ons have 1.7-inch soles to help with shock absorption. You can also wear them outdoors on warmer days, and their nonslip bottoms help prevent you from sliding all about. At over 50% off, this is as low as they've been all year. $19 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home essentials

They might not be the most exciting products on the market, but we all need 'em! Why not grab the items you purchase over and over again while they're on sale? Whether you're looking to stock up on cleaning, organizational or kitchen must-haves, you'll save a ton in the long run...

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Active Washing Machine, Dishwasher and Disposal Cleaning Tablets, 72-Count $36 $45 Save $9 | Lowest price ever It's easy to assume appliances like your washing machine and dishwasher are self-cleaning, but in fact, just doing a cycle of clothing or dishes isn't enough to really give 'em the grime-busting treatment they need. This pack includes 24 tablets each of washing machine, dishwasher and garbage disposal cleaner to help keep everything running smoothly and smelling great. And at $36, you're getting this trio for as good a price as we've ever seen. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $36 at Amazon

Amazon Kingstone 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 $20 $30 Save $10 | Lowest price ever We still have a few months before the holidays, but if you're set to host any dinner dos this year, you'd be wise to grab a snazzy flatware set, especially one as affordable as this. For $20, you're getting four salad forks, dinner forks, teaspoons, dinner spoons and dinner knives — and if you're expecting a larger crowd, it won't cost much to add a few more sets. We've never seen these stainless steel utensils dip lower than they are now. Save $10 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: $25 and under

A good deal is a good deal, but a deal you can snag for less than the cost of lunch for two? Now that's what our frugal selves really get excited about. After all, the less you spend, the more you can buy, right? There's some shopping editor math for ya'.

Best Amazon deals: Fall finds

What do you think of when you hear the word fall? Staying cozy at home, greeting trick-or-treaters, dealing with the endless piles of leaves in your yard? Well, we've found a little autumnal somethin' for everyone, all on sale.

Amazon Yankee Candle, Autumn Wreath-Scented $16 $31 Save $15 Before you find yourself immersed in all things pine tree and sugar cookie, revel in the bliss of autumnal aromas courtesy of this No. 1 bestselling candle. It contains notes of "spicy cinnamon apples" and "fall leaves," and its large 22-ounce size means it'll burn for over 110 hours. Grab a few while they're 50% off... $16 at Amazon

Amazon Leapul Leaf Blower $72 $140 Save $68 with coupon While we love the cooler temps fall introduces, the leaf maintenance? Not so much. But that's why tools like this top-selling leaf blower exist. Despite its 4-pound size, it can reach speeds as fast as 150 mph to clear your yard in no time, and because it comes with two batteries, you'll be able to work for up to 20 minutes before needing a charge (10 minutes per battery). This is within $2 of as low as it's ever been on sale for, so snag it while it's nearly 50% off. Save $68 with coupon $72 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Throw Blanket $20 $31 Save $11 One of the best things about autumn is curling up with a book (no shame in a TV show, either!), a hot beverage and a cozy blanket. This shaggy throw has one fleecy side and one made of faux fur for an impossibly plush feel that you'll want to stay wrapped up in for hours on end. It comes in many colors, but this burnt orange is particularly fitting for the season. The price is right at $20, which is as low as it's been all year. $20 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

We're not saying we give preferential treatment to Amazon No. 1 bestsellers, but we're not not saying it. After all, there's usually a reason — or many! — that shoppers keep flocking to these popular picks, and seeing them on sale is *chef's kiss*.

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 with coupon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At 50% off, our price trackers tell us this is just about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $30 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $25 $50 Save $25 Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is an excellent deal. Because it's KitchenAid, you know you're getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 50% off, this is close to as low as it's been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $27 $90 Save $63 with Prime and coupon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price might be inflated, but you're still getting it for close to as low as we've seen with this deal. Save $63 with Prime and coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $13 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home

Whether you'll soon be hosting holiday guests or simply want to give your home a seasonal refresh, Amazon's got you covered with space-saving storage, cleaning and kitchen markdowns galore. Here are just a few of our favorites at the moment.

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $29 $52 Save $23 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $23 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $29 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $40 $70 Save $30 | Editor-approved There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $30 | Editor-approved $40 at Amazon

Amazon Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $30 $45 Save $15 | Editor-approved This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently within $2 of the lowest price we've seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. Save $15 | Editor-approved $30 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Tech

Many gadgets can cost a sizeable chunk of change, but we've found some tech treasures that'll save you a bit of coin. (See what we did there?) Keep your devices powered up, track your valuables and more, thanks to these electrifying deals.

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $230 $329 Save $99 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) At nearly $100 off, this is one of the best sale prices we've seen for this top-seller all year. Check out our roundup of the best tablets for more. $230 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. The No. 1 bestseller even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. This sale price is close to as low as it gets. Save $31 with Prime and coupon $39 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon Roku Express $20 $30 Save $10 Want to streamline your streaming experience? This Roku box and remote set will have you jumping from Netflix to Disney+ to Hulu in a jiffy. And even if you don't have a smart TV, it'll instantly upgrade your standard boob tube so you can watch just about anything. This discount brings it down to within $3 of its Prime Day price. $20 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Style

You didn't think we were gonna forget about fall fashion finds, did you? Amazon's slashed prices on head-to-toe clothing and accessories so you can enjoy the season in style. Now if only they sold walk-in closets for storing it all...

Amazon Anrabess Cardigan Jacket $34 $70 Save $36 | Lowest price ever You don't need to bust out your bulky puffer juuust yet, but you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we've seen. Save $36 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $20 $48 Save $28 If you're looking for denim that's designed for all shapes and sizes, these affordable Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're classic high-rises that sit at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. These No. 1 bestsellers start at a wild $20, so grab a few pairs for fall and winter — they'd look fab with some stylish boots. $20 at Amazon