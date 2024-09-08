Score rare Amazon deals galore, like an Apple iPad for its all-time lowest price

Snag the best markdowns we've seen on a MacBook Air and Shark stick vac, plus fall fashion, Halloween decor and more Amazon deals.

Best Amazon deals overall

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) $199 $329 Save $130 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air $799 $999 Save $200 Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater $20 $60 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39 $70 Save $31 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle, Spiced Pumpkin $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Mregb Solar Charger $27 $300 Save $273 with coupon See at Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 | Best-tested by editors See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $120 $345 Save $225 with coupon See at Amazon

Leapul Leaf Blower $70 $140 Save $70 Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) $199 $329 Save $130 Lowest price ever Never mind that it's a previous-generation model: iPads hold their value, and this iteration is one of the best tablets you can buy, period — especially at this heavily discounted price. A price break of $130 is significant, but that markdown is even more eye-catching when you consider this model comes with 64GB of storage. This is the absolute lowest price on record for the 9th Generation iPad — we highly recommend grabbing it while it's 40% off. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best tablets for additional options. Save $130 Lowest price ever $199 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $799 $999 Save $200 Lowest price ever Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on sale for its lowest price ever. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. Save $200 Lowest price ever $799 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $180 $250 Save $70 Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's down to just $180 — the lowest we've ever seen it on sale for? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $70 Lowest price ever $180 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. It even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. Note: We've never seen this go as high as its original listed price — the most we've seen it for is around $100. All things considered, you're still getting a great deal with that starting price, and we've yet to see it on sale for less than it is now. Save $558 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever $42 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $32 $120 Save $88 Show sweaty nights who's in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, the pillows are suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get 'em while they're over 70% off. Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options. $32 at Amazon

Amazon Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon | Lowest price ever You'll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire's looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it's down to the lowest price we've seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is a bit exaggerated). Save $150 with coupon | Lowest price ever $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 50% off or more

ANRABESS Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater $20 $60 Save $40 with coupon September is a great month to start sweater shopping — and with the sale and on-page coupon, this oversize number starts at only $20. That's the lowest we've ever seen and a deal you'll want to jump on, because prices are bound to rise as the temps drop. It comes in in 31 colors, from grays to pastels to sky blue and burgundy red. (Note that prices vary by color and size.) Save $40 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $120 $345 Save $225 with coupon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-seller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This bestselling collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. Save $225 with coupon $120 at Amazon

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $74 $220 Save $146 with coupon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it also does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, you're still saving over 65%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $146 with coupon $74 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $34 $70 Save $36 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $36 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $34 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home essentials

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39 $70 Save $31 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy, glass JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. And now this 24-piece set is only $39 (down from $70). These food storage containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040 degrees and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $19 $70 Save $51 with coupon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Some colors, like rose gold, retail for $70, so the fact that this one is over 70% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $51 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest price we've ever seen them. Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 Want to keep your tires in good condition for a long time? This nifty top-selling device lets you check their pressure so you can fill 'em up with air if needed. And it's not just for cars — use it to check bike, motorcycle and truck tires too. This might not be the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, but it's within a dollar of it. $10 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Fall finds

Amazon Yankee Candle, Spiced Pumpkin $17 $31 Save $14 You might not be able to drink pumpkin spice lattes all day, but your home can smell like one! More than 10,000 shoppers have purchased this No. 1 bestselling beauty in the past month alone, and the number is sure to go up from there. It contains notes of baked pumpkins, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar — is your mouth watering yet? Better add it to your cart while it's over 45% off. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Luditek Lighted Fall Garland, 2-Pack $10 $15 Save $5 Yes, you can make your home festive without going the scary Halloween route, and these charming leaf string lights are proof. The combined length of the two pieces is 16.4 feet, with a total of 40 LED lights and 80 maple leaves. Oh, and no need to worry about outlets or cords, since they run on AA batteries. This is as low as we've seen them since 2020! $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Throw Blanket $21 $31 Save $10 with Prime One of the best things about autumn is curling up with a book (no shame in a TV show, either!), a hot beverage and a cozy blanket. This shaggy throw has one fleecy side and one made of faux fur for an impossibly plush feel that you'll want to stay wrapped up in for hours on end. It comes in many colors, but this burnt orange is particularly fitting for the season. The price is right at $21 — just about as low as we've seen it all year. Save $10 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon Leapul Leaf Blower $70 $140 Save $70 Lowest price ever While we love the cooler temps fall introduces, the leaf maintenance? Not so much. But that's why tools like this No. 1 bestselling leaf blower exist. Despite its 4-pound size, it can reach speeds as fast as 150 MPH to clear your yard in no time, and because it comes with two batteries, you'll be able to work for up to 20 minutes before needing a charge (10 minutes per battery). This is as low as it's ever been on sale for, so snag it while it's 50% off. Save $70 Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 Editor-approved In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It was recently a few dollars lower for Prime Day, but whenever it dips down to $15 or less, you know you're getting a worthwhile deal. Check out our Beauty Editor's full CosRx review for more. Save $10 Editor-approved $15 at Amazon

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $37 $70 Save $33 Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot-air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it's on sale for one of its best prices yet (nearly 50% off). $37 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $70 Save $30 with Prime | Lowest price ever If your yard's in need of some heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. To make things even more convenient, this top-seller is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. This deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we've ever seen it. Save $30 with Prime | Lowest price ever $40 at Amazon

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 Lowest price ever You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is as low as we've ever seen it on sale for, FYI... Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. Save $50 Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $27 $300 Save $273 with coupon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. FYI, the original list price looks to be exaggerated, as the highest we've seen this gizmo priced at is around $60. That said, you're still saving over 50%. Save $273 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Roku Express $19 $30 Save $11 Want to streamline your streaming experience? This Roku box and remote set will have you jumping from Netflix to Disney+ to Hulu in a jiffy. And even if you don't have a smart TV, it'll instantly upgrade your standard boob tube so you can watch just about anything. This discount brings it down to within $2 of its Prime Day price. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Sony Wireless Headphones $40 $60 Save $20 I (Britt) bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can't stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she's obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they deliver up to 50 hours of play per charge is the cherry on the sundae. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $40 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Style

Amazon Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan $36 $58 Save $22 with coupon It's not too early to get a start on your cozy fall wardrobe, especially when it means grabbing a wildly popular sweater for nearly 40% off. This versatile button-down can be thrown on over a classic jeans-and-tee combo (as pictured here) or paired with a tank and leggings, skirt and top ... no matter how you wear it, it'll be cute and comfy. Save $22 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Halloween

Amazon Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost $25 $50 Save $25 Sorry, Casper — this delightful spirit just might be the friendliest-looking ghost we've ever seen. Clocking in at a not-so-scary five feet tall, it comes with a fan for easy and quick inflation and was designed to withstand all sorts of weather conditions. Plus, at 50% off, this is as low as we've seen it in years. Get ready for all of the neighborhood's trick-or-treaters to descend upon your doorstep! $25 at Amazon

Amazon Ludilo Bat Decorations, 100-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 If it's low-maintenance, slightly spooky decor you're looking for, you can't go wrong with some classic bats — and with this massive set, you'll be able to cover the whole house. You can bend their wings for a 3D effect, and to apply on your walls, just stick 'em on with some double-sided tape. This price is within a dollar of as low as we've seen them. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Luditek Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights, 2-Pack $10 $15 Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever Give your jack-o-lanterns an eerie glow — without it being a fire hazard! These flickering LED lights provide a candle-like effect, and they even come with a remote that can be used to dim or brighten. There's also a timer function so you can control how long they stay lit, and once spooky season is over, you can place them in candle holders to give your home a cozy ambience. Prime members can snag 'em for $10 (we've yet to see them dip lower than that). Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

