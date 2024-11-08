The best Amazon early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend: Score Apple AirPods and iPads on rare sale

Plus, save big on top brands like Dyson, Lego, KitchenAid and more, with discounts of up to 75%.

We're still weeks away from Black Friday, but you'd never know it seeing as Amazon's gifting us tons of all-time low prices. (Getty Images)

Forgive us for our snobbery, but this message is only for the smart people out there — the rest of you, scram! Okay, is it just us now? Good. Because by "smart people" we mean those of you who are, here in early November, getting a head start on your holiday shopping. Your reward? This weekend's sales-a-palooza, which is chock-full of Amazon early Black Friday deals.

There's stuff for the little 'uns (like this magnetic toy car loader at 40% off — $15), the student in your life (a 9th generation iPad for just $200 — $129 off), that niece with a new apartment and the handyman around the house (a Shark cordless stick vac and heavy-duty DeWalt hand vac, respectively, both just 100 bucks). Got a gourmand in your life? Gift them a 15-piece Henckels knife set ($223 off!) or a KitchenAid stand mixer ($ 330 /$260).

Now get busy, and when the big day draws near, y'all will be sitting pretty next to your wrapped, tagged, ribboned and bowed gifts enjoying a cocktail or delicious nog, while those stupid people will be running themselves ragged, haggard, exhausted balls of stress. Ugh, they're so stupid!

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $749 $999 Save $250 Ready to do some Apple picking? Head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on mega sale, as in, down to its lowest price ever. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge and a vivid 13.6-inch display, plus it weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $749 at Amazon

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is as low as we've ever seen it on sale for, FYI... Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 | Lowest price ever Ready to invite Alexa into your home? This cute little device is so much more than just a speaker — you'll be able to ask her questions and have her play music, tell you the weather or even turn on lights, all without lifting a finger. At less than 4 inches wide, it'll hardly take up any space, and if you're new to the world of smart speakers, this one's a prime introduction. Oh, and it's never been at such a deep discount — you'll save 55% with this deal. Check out our roundup of the best smart home speakers to shop additional models. Save $22 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $30 $120 Save $90 Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for just $5 more than their all-time lowest price. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush Set $50 $200 Save $150 with Prime This multiuse hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you'll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 75% — you're looking at one of the lowest-ever prices we've seen. Save $150 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon Velcase Drone with Camera $50 $250 Save $200 with Prime You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly rated drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your vacation. And yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Full disclosure: We've yet to see it top $90, so the original list price is likely inflated. That said, getting it for $50 (one of the best prices we've seen) is still fab. Save $200 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $19 $47 Save $28 | Editor-approved | Lowest price ever Plush and oh-so-popular, this blankie is lightweight but warm enough for winter. I (Britt) first felt this supremely soft comforter at my sister's house, and immediately told her to send me the product link so I could buy one for myself. It's Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, feels lighter than air but also manages to keep me toasty enough on cold nights. It has a box-stitch design to help keep the filling evenly distributed, and I haven't noticed any shifting. Plus, it's currently down to its best price of all time (60% off). Save $28 | Editor-approved | Lowest price ever $19 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $122 $345 Save $223 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $122 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this multitasker — it can replace 'em all. You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. It only dipped lower than this for Prime Day, so snag it for 50% off. $20 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home essentials

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $55 $120 Save $65 An 11-piece nonstick cookware set for 55 bucks? There's gotta be a catch, right? Nope! This bestseller comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, two silicone lids, two fridge storage lids and — wait for it — two removable handles to save space when storing. This is close to as low as we've ever seen this clever collection. Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets for additional options. $55 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Protein Hair Treatment $7 $9 Save $2 Yahoo Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini swears by this frizz-reducing bestseller. "Every once in a while a popular internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work and then am pleasantly surprised (OK, more like shocked) when it does," she admits. "Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It's a repairing treatment that's meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5–15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: my thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn't feel weighed down. Though it does make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks." While not the largest discount, you can't argue with paying just seven bucks for a tube! Check out her roundup of Amazon beauty products she'd buy again for more. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Derma E Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment $14 $25 Save $11 Another product Romolini's become a fan of? This popular eye-area tightener. "I've been loving this extra-firming eye cream from Derma E, a truly quality brand that makes natural, vegan and cruelty-free products that won't cost you a week's pay," she says. "Made of skin-revitalizing ingredients like copper peptides and plant stem cells, it's clinically proven to improve elasticity, firmness and lighten a darker under-eye skin tone. I especially like it for my upper eyelids, where I've seen a noticeable difference in improved texture over just a few weeks." This isn't the lowest it's ever been, but at over 40% off, it's still a deal worth considering. $14 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Gifts

Amazon Vibelite Telescoping Magnetic Pick Up Tool $22 $26 Save $4 with coupon When in doubt, going the practical gift route is always smart. This deal brings the kit down to within two dollars of its lowest price all year. Garrity says, "This is one of those things you’ll be happy to have — especially the next time you drop your keys between the seats or a tiny screw behind an appliance. Switch on the light to track the item down, then extend it until you can reach whatever you're trying to grab." Save $4 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Seasonal finds

Amazon ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $7 $10 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever You might not be experiencing freezing temperatures just yet, but if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These top-sellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen this pair on sale for, and over 2,000 were purchased in the past month, so we're not too far off... Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $7 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At over 35% off, our price trackers tell us this within about $6 of its all-time lowest price. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $22 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Amazon Automet Half-Zip Pullover $29 $53 Save $24 with coupon The "rich mom" trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Many reviewers compare it to the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118 (over four times the price of this No. 1 bestseller). Save $24 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $260 $330 Save $70 Been eyeing one of these bad boys? Well, it's your lucky day; this is the best price the iconic mixer has been on sale for since July. Fall is prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up too much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use at home, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. Since it does all of the mixing for you, it'll give your arms a break, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients — a must when making a large meal. $260 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's down to just $149 — the lowest we've ever seen it on sale for? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $101 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan $299 $470 Save $171 This Dyson features a focused mode if you want all the air on you, and a diffused mode to warm up or cool down an entire room. Plus, it oscillates and comes with a remote. Also: It's a Dyson. At over 35% off, this is within a few dollars of the best price we've seen all year, and our trackers tell us it wasn't any lower last Black Friday... $299 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $200 $329 Save $129 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) At nearly $130 off, this is within one dollar of its all-time lowest price. Check out our roundup of the best tablets for more. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $170 $249 Save $79 | Editor-approved There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." You'll want to grab these now — they've only ever dipped lower by a dollar! Save $79 | Editor-approved $170 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $70 Save $28 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. The No. 1 bestseller even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. This sale price is as low as it gets. Save $28 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever $42 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Toys

Amazon Squishmallows Tahoe Tortoiseshell Cat $13 $39 Save $26 A wide range of ages will love playing and snuggling up with their Squishmallow plushie, many of which are on sale. This fetching feline, Tahoe, is one of Amazon's most popular stuffed animals, but there are plenty of fun characters to choose from, each with different interests and personalities. Tahoe happens to be a purr-ticularly good 67% off (prices vary). $13 at Amazon

Amazon Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader Wooden Toy Set $15 $25 Save $10 Kids ages 3-5 will have a blast lifting cars onto this handsome wooden truck via its magnetic crane. Not only that; they'll be able to identify the different cars based on their numbers and colors. Fun and educational, we love to see it. At nearly 40% off, this is one of the best prices it's been marked down to all year. $15 at Amazon

