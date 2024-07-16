The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25: Save up to 40% on Roku, Yeti and more

With these Amazon Prime Day sales, you can stock up on brands like Brita, Swiffer and Laneige for a steal.

Scoring, say, a $500 vacuum for $300 is all well and good, but some of us are looking to get more bang for not a lotta buck this Prime Day. If this sounds like you, welcome to my under-$25 Prime Day deals party! I'll be updating this list with all sorts of affordable finds throughout the event, which wraps up July 17.

Sure, there are plenty of inexpensive treasures to be found at good ol' Amazon dot com, but not all Prime Day sales are great ones. You can trust that these are; being the deal-hunting demon I am, I've been checking price histories and comparing retailers to ensure you're only shopping the most worthwhile markdowns.

With sought-after brands like Yeti, Roku, Brita and more, these are quality products beloved by Amazon reviewers, and many of the prices I'm spying are the best they've been in months, years or, well, ever. So keep scrolling to see what you can snag for up to 40% off — happy saving!

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Amazon Yeti Rambler Colster Slim Can Insulator $16 $25 Save $9 No one wants to sip lukewarm hard seltzer (ick), so keep your summer libations nice and cool with this Yeti sleeve. It fits 12-ounce slim cans and its double-wall vacuum insulation helps your bev retain its icy-coldness. Just toss it in the dishwasher when it's time to clean. FYI, it rarely goes on sale for less than this. "Just what I was looking for!" said a fan. "They seriously keep a beer/drink cold for hours, they’re durable, the lid is sturdy and easy to use, and me and my BF love how they feel in the hand — weight, size and texture!" $16 at Amazon

Amazon Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher $16 $26 Save $10 with Prime Using a filtered pitcher can help prevent you from drinking water that's laden with impurities. This popular, BPA-free Brita reduces copper, cadmium and mercury levels for better-tasting H2O, in addition to minimizing the taste and odor from chorine (no thanks). Its 6-cup capacity is on the smaller size, meaning it won't take up much room in your fridge, and it'll alert you when it's time to swap out the filter. At nearly 40% off, this is as good a price as we've seen. "This water filter pitcher is perfect for my family of four," wrote a shopper. "It has saved us money because we no longer have to buy as many bottled waters. I was literally buying four cases of 48 bottles of water every two weeks, and now I'm only buying two cases. This is a must-have. It is easy to clean and the filter lasts two months. The flow rate is smooth. This pitcher fits perfectly in our refrigerator." Save $10 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Roku Express $17 $30 Save $13 Want to streamline your streaming experience? This Roku box and remote set will have you jumping from Netflix to Disney+ to Hulu in a jiffy. And even if you don't have a smart TV, it'll instantly upgrade your standard boob tube so you can watch just about anything. This 40% discount brings the price close to as low as we've ever seen it. "I had a regular TV without any streaming connectivity, and this completely upgraded it," said a user. "The streaming quality is so much better than broadcast TV, and now we aren't stuck with just a few channels. It's also really easy to take with you, if you might go to a hotel or somewhere without a smart TV." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $19 $24 Save $5 If you're wondering why this little tub of lip balm seems to be popping up everywhere these days, it's because users say it works wonders on dry puckers overnight. Formulated with nourishing, moisturizing ingredients like murumuru seed and shea butter, it's meant to be applied before bed (though we won't blame you for using it all day long); when you wake up, your lips should feel oh-so-soft and hydrated. This stuff rarely goes on sale unless there's a big sales event like Prime Day taking place, so it would be wise to snag it while it's $5 off. "I am in my 70s and have always struggled with dry lips," shared a reviewer. "Through the years, the problem has gotten worse. ... I use it both day and night and my lips are just never dry anymore. Believe me, I have tried almost every product out there and this is by far the best. It doesn’t feel greasy or sticky, and when I put it on before bed it lasts all night." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The Apple AirTag will help keep you from ever losing your luggage, purse — anything, really. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This is the best price we've seen for this most-recent version. "I got two of these for our luggage on a European trip with multiple airplane connections," explained a buyer. "We were able to verify that our luggage made it to all the airports along the way. They provide great peace of mind." Check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers for more. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Simple Modern Mesa Bottle with Straw Lid $22 $27 Save $5 This aesthetically pleasing tumbler will have you going, "Stanley who?" with its leakproof lid, convenient carrying handle and easy-sip straw. Plus, it keeps drinks cold for hours, and this 24-ounce size fits in most cup holders. At $22, it's more affordable than most big-name water bottles on the market, and this is one of the best prices we've seen it marked down to. "When the straw is down, it’s 100% leakproof!" declared a user. "Easy to drink from [the] straw, cute color and aesthetic! Water has stayed nice and cold on my hot Colorado hikes and it fits wonderfully in the side of my small day-trip hike backpack!" Check out our roundup of the best water bottles for additional options. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit $19 $30 Save $11 The days of wheeling a bucket of water around your house are long gone, thanks to this all-in-one mop. The cleaning solution fits right inside the unit so you can spray and wipe your floor in one go. Since it's battery-powered, you won't have to keep looking for outlets in every room, and at under 5 pounds, you won't be schlepping anything heavy around, either. This set comes with two mopping pads, batteries and cleaning solution, and it's on sale for close to as low as it's ever been. "I love this!" exclaimed a fan. "Works great on my laminate hardwood floors. I have a cat who loves to leave hair everywhere and this works great. Easily cleans under the sofa and coffee tables." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 $13 $18 Save $5 Many of us consider wearing sunscreen a necessary evil, but this K-beauty fave makes application a breeze. It was formulated to feel more like a lightweight moisturizer, with soothing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, green tea and cica for skin that glows without any white cast. This is the best price we've seen it on sale for in years. "It goes on like a moisturizer, so nice!" gushed a reviewer. "It's not heavy, not greasy and no white tint like other sunscreens. A little goes a long way too, it'll last a long time. And the size is perfect for the purse, so no excuses for not reapplying." Check out our roundup of the best sunscreens for your face for additional options. $13 at Amazon

Amazon GearLight Sunlit Lantern, 2-Pack $20 $32 Save $12 with coupon If camping is on your summer itinerary, allow us to shed some light on a pair of outdoor essentials. These battery-powered lanterns provide 360° illumination and come with both hooks for hanging and magnetic bases for stabilizing. At just 1.5 pounds each, they won't weigh you down, and since they're collapsible they'll be easy to fit in your backpack. They'll also come in handy at home should you lose power! We haven't seen them dip lower than this in months. "Ordered these when we were in the middle of a power outage; was not disappointed," shared a fan. "They are super bright and can easily be hung anywhere. Nice and compact, which made it easy to carry from room to room. Highly recommended! Look forward to using them on our camping trips as well." Save $12 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo $19 $28 Save $9 Greasy roots, begone! This No. 1 bestselling spray trades talc and aluminum for natural rice starch and sea buckthorn to absorb excess oils for cleaner-looking hair with a more voluminous appearance. It's also certified vegan and cruelty-free — and it scored a spot on our best dry shampoo list. This Prime Day deal brings it down to its all-time lowest price, so stock up! "I love this dry shampoo," swooned a shopper. "It smells really great and works wonders on my hair when it’s not wash day but my hair needs some work. This dry shampoo doesn’t leave behind any white residue or powdery look when you use it and my hair is very dark. Dries quickly." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Glad ForceFlex 13-Gallon Tall Trash Bags, 110-Count $16 $23 Save $7 Last, but certainly not least are these wildly popular trash bags, because you're always gonna need 'em! Reviewers love these for their dual-layer rip and leak protection, flexible, expansive design and odor control. We haven't seen them priced this low in about two years, so grab a bunch while you can save big. "These are my favorite trash bags, I have stayed loyal for years," said a repeat buyer. "They are the perfect size and never fall down. They rarely leak, and on the rare occasion that they do leak, it is usually because of user error (i.e. husband or kids put something heavy/soaking wet or sharp in the trash). The scent is just enough to hide the smell of the trash, but does not overpower the kitchen!" $16 at Amazon

