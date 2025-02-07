The best bra we tested this year is up to 60% off just in time for Valentine's Day

Certain sizes and colors are selling fast — here's where to snag the best deals on this comfy and supportive bra.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and the sexy holiday wouldn't be complete without gorgeous, show-stopping lingerie. Whether you are looking for a way to spice up a romantic evening or just want to treat yourself to something pretty, you're in luck. The bra we deemed the Best of 2025, Natori's Feathers Plunge Bra, is currently on sale across a number of retailers.

Normally priced at $68, you can grab certain colors for as little as $27 right now — that's up to 60% off. But you'll have to hurry, some styles and sizes are already selling out, so be sure to snap up your faves while you still can.

The Natori Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Bra is highly rated everywhere it's sold (it has over 4,000 five-star reviews at Nordstrom alone) and I can confirm it lives up to the hype. After testing dozens of bras, this one is by far my favorite.

When I first saw it, I was skeptical that the pretty lace option would provide the all-day comfort and support I expect from a T-shirt bra, but I was shocked by just how comfy it was. It is the epitome of fashion meets function. The partially lined bra has a feminine lace trim that gives it a more fashion-forward feel, contoured plunge cups that give my bust a flattering shape and boost and elastic-lined edges that keep the bra securely in place without digging.

I typically try to avoid underwire bras, but I barely noticed them in this style — that's how comfortable it is. I love the plunging neckline, and while I was worried the lace would show underneath my clothes, it was unnoticeable. The adjustable straps were thin yet sturdy, and the lace and mesh were soft and comfortable even after hours of wear. Even better, the width of the straps increases as the sizes go up to give larger busts the support they need.

If you've been wanting to try it but haven't wanted to spend nearly $70, now's your chance. Just in time for Valentine's Day, several colors are on sale for as little as $27 a pop.

Here are all the Natori Feather Plunge Bra deals we've found on sale today.

Nordstrom

You can save the most — up to 60% off — at Nordstrom right now. There are four gorgeous colors marked down; coal, lavender, primrose and French blue, but sizes are selling out quickly.

Natori Feathers Plunge Bra $27 $68 Save $41 See at Nordstrom

Amazon

Amazon has a large selection of styles and sizes available with certain options up to 50% off right now. Just remember discounts vary by color and size.

Natori Feathers Plunge Bra $36 $72 Save $36 See at Amazon

Zappos

Zappos has the chic undergarment for up to 31% off. While they have a variety of hues on sale (including this sexy dark forest green) certain sizes are quite limited. So, if you see your size in your preferred color — act fast!

Natori Feathers Plunge Bra $50 $72 Save $22 See at Zappos

Bare Necessities

While the discounted colors available are more limited than other retailers (there are only four), Bare Necessities does have the most sizes still in stock anywhere we've seen.

Natori Feathers Plunge Bra $30 $68 Save $38 See at Bare Necessities

Natori

Of course, the brand's own website has certain styles marked down too — up to 50% off. But most of the sale styles have limited stock, so you'll have to be quick to snag one of your own.