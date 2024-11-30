We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Cyber Monday deals include 24 of the best products we've ever tested
We recommend these products anyway, but especially with Cyber Monday sales like these.
Dear readers: We spend the entire year testing hundreds of products — some great, many of them awful — so that we can turn you on to our top choices. A coupla rules of thumb: All products are not created equal, and price doesn’t always correlate with quality. And that’s especially true during Cyber Monday, the Godzilla of yearly sales events, when many of the products that stood up to our rigorous testing and rose to the top of the heap are getting their prices temporarily slashed. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals, in fact, are for products we know and love.
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$60Save $30 with Prime
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon$250$300Save $50
Living Fit Resistance Bands$40$80Save $40
Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Crossbody$50$75Save $25 with coupon
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage$125$210Save $85 with Prime
Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe$84$120Save $36
Savior Heat Heated Socks$64$80Save $16 with Prime
Global Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife$100$159Save $59
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven$400$500Save $100
Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set$220$300Save $80
Le Creuset Dutch oven$338$445Save $107
Keurig K-Café Barista Bar$100$140Save $40
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$110$169Save $59 with Prime
Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker$70$100Save $30
MNN Portable Monitor 15.6-Inch$56$90Save $34 with Prime
Samsung The Frame Series 55-Inch Class QLED 4K TV$898$1,498Save $600
Roku Ultra$80$100Save $20
Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker$150$200Save $50 with Prime
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$154$249Save $95 with Prime
Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds$25$40Save $15
Black+Decker Flex Vac$97$125Save $28
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$22$38Save $16 with code
Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum$180$300Save $120 with coupon
Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$800$1,400Save $600 with Prime
We’re no gatekeepers (in fact, sometimes we can’t shut up about the products we love most), so we make it our business to remind you of some of these worth-it goods and let you know they’re on sale. If you’ve been following our editors’ recommendations for a while and have your eye on something, scroll down to see if now is the time to finally add it to your cart. We’ll update this list as more of our best-reviewed products go on sale.
Best Cyber Monday wellness deals
Our favorite electric toothbrush is practically at stocking stuffer-level price this Cyber Monday. And not only is it affordable, but it also won out in our testing. Editor Rebecca Carhart says this Aquasonic model "leaves my mouth feeling extra clean every time I use it." What more can you ask for from a toothbrush?
Give the gift of better sleep this holiday season, with the winner of our best sleep tracker testing. The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon was "like having a sleep coach on your finger," and it won handily against the competition. Get one now for $50 off.
Any home gym worth its weight (barbell?) needs a good resistance band. We tested more than a dozen to find the best of the best, eventually crowning this Living Fit 4-piece set the winner. You'll get four bands, each with a different resistance level. Our tester loved how durable they were — and we don't hate the lifetime warranty, either.
Best Cyber Monday apparel and accessory deals
The jetsetting Yahoo editorial team loves this bag for its anti-theft capabilities, like RFID-blocking pockets and lockable zippers. If you've got any trips planned for the new year, you could do worse than this versatile cross-body bag, our overall top pick for best travel purses. And yes, it's on sale.
I once dropped off my checked luggage with a TSA agent only to watch them toss it onto a pile of other bags and yell "Opa!" Since then, I've gotten a lot more interested in hard-side luggage. And of all the options we've tested, this one from Delsey Paris came out on top — the top of the TSA heap, sure, but also the top of our list. We love that it's expandable, lightweight, super-roomy and even kind of chic. We recommend grabbing one while it's on sale.
Editors, shoppers and hiking pros agree: Merrell makes the best hiking boot. We highly recommend these comfy, cushiony, grippy shoes even when they’re full price. But at their Cyber Monday low, we’re telling all other shoes to take a hike. Grab a pair even if you’re not hitting the trails; Executive Editor Nicole Sforza laces up these kicks when she needs a little extra support in the day-to-day.
Sure, warm socks are great, but have you ever tried heated socks? Style editor Rebecca Carhart sure has. After testing all the top options, Carhart found a clear winner in this Savior pair, which fit easily inside boots, heated up quickly, and warmed her toes even when not turned on. Don’t get cold feet, because this Cyber Monday deal isn’t going to last forever.
Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Once you've cooked with a good chef's knife, you'll never go back to a sub-par blade. Home editor Lisa Schweitzer called this winning slicer the Goldilocks of the category, saying it made everything she cut feel "as soft as Marshmallow Fluff." One thing she didn't love was the price, but this Cyber Monday deal completely chops up that criticism.
What if we told you the best pizza oven we've ever tested could be yours for $100 off during this Cyber Monday sale? The moon hit our eye like a big pizza oven when we tested this Gozney model, which we loved for its protective coating, minimal setup, and that you can use it for more than just pizza. We think this year might be the year you finally become a pizzaiolo.
Our pick for best cookware set is already pretty affordable for how great it is. But the value's even higher this Cyber Monday, with an almost 30% discount. We love that these pots and pans can go from stove to oven, and Home editor Lisa Schweitzer said that during testing, her scrambled eggs "slid right out of the pan and left no residue."
There was a clear winner when Home editor Lisa Schweitzer did her testing to find the best Dutch oven. This Le Creuset beauty stands the test of time. Schweitzer has been using hers for almost twenty years and says it still works as well as it did on day one. She calls the price "an investment," but slightly less so during this sale.
Our veins are like 50% coffee at this point in the year, so we’re big fans of the single-serve coffee maker. The best Keurig machine, according to home editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, is the K-Café Barista Bar, which is currently on sale for 30% off. That’s only a few bucks over its lowest price of the year. Dodell-Feder loves this coffee maker for its ease of use, its “over ice” option, and its included milk frother.
More of a Nespresso person? Our favorite of all the Nespresso machines we tested is also on sale for Cyber Monday. Home editor Jessica Dodell-Feder says this nifty one-button machine made her mornings “about a million times better.” Not only does this pod coffee maker take the guesswork out of brewing your daily dose of caffeine, it also throws your used pods away for you.
We don’t discriminate between single-serve and drip coffee makers (or espresso machines, or iced coffee makers, for that matter) — we’ll take the caffeine however we can get it these days. And our budget pick for best drip coffee maker, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker, is even more budget-friendly during its Cyber Monday sale. This slim-profile machine comes with lots of programming options for coffee geeks, and its reusable gold-tone filter is both environmentally friendly and makes for a more flavorful cuppa joe.
Best Cyber Monday tech deals
You know what they say: Two monitors are better than one. Yep, even if you're on the go. Our budget pick for best portable monitor after extensive testing was this one from MNN, which you can get for even less right now. Other portable monitors we tried are priced in the several-hundred-dollar range, so this really is a steal.
If you've ever wished your TV looked more like a piece of art when you weren't watching anything, one of our picks for the best art TVs could be a great option for you. Tech editor Rick Broida's favorite is The Frame from Samsung, which "easily bests" the competition, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday.
The verdict is in, and the best streaming device overall is the Roku Ultra. Tech editor Rick Broida, who "watches an embarrassing amount of TV" (his words!), prizes its clean interface and simplicity of use. It's also got a great voice remote and delivers a crisp picture. Best of all, it's on sale for Cyber Monday.
You could say we have strong opinions about speakers, but we prefer to call ourselves audiophiles. Veteran tech editor Rick Broida picked the Tribit StormBox for best outdoor speaker after extensive testing, citing its big, bright sound and extra-long battery life (up to 30 hours!). We know from experience that this speaker doesn’t go on sale very often, so we recommend you pounce on this all-time low price.
It’s probably no surprise that Apple won our hearts (and ears) when testing the best wireless earbuds. But it may come as a surprise to you, especially if you don’t track deals as feverishly as we do, to learn that you can currently get the AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest all-time price. Tech editor Rick Broida says there’s no better option than the AirPods Pro, even for the Android crowd.
A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at their lowest price ever. Tech editor and audio snob Rick Broida marvelled at these affordable buds when he tested them – "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Cyber Monday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good?
Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals
Our pick for the best car vacuum overall is also on sale this Cyber Monday, bringing it under $100. This model is great for those hard-to-reach spots (we're looking at you, crumbs that have been living under our seat for years), and packs the punch of a much heftier model.
When we conducted our testing to find the best car vacuum, this one from ThisWorx fared the best for detailing. This small-but-mighty cleaner outperformed models that cost more than double, and today it's even more affordable.
Finding a vacuum that doesn’t suck — sorry, we had to — can be pretty much a full-time job. And for home editor Kristin Granero, it was. After rigorous testing, Granero crowned a winner: The best cordless stick vacuum is the Tineco Pure, which beat out the likes of Dyson, Kenmore and Shark. Its solid performance, a brush head that “swivels like a dream,” and a competitive price (even more competitive right now) made it the clear winner. Amazon just slashed $100 off the price like it’s nothing, so we suggest hoovering this one up before it’s too late.
The best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested is on mega-sale right now — almost half off. This robot will both vacuum and mop, looks slick, stays fairly quiet and required the least human intervention in our testing. Especially at this price, it’ll give Rosey the robot maid a run for her money.