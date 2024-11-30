The best Cyber Monday deals include 24 of the best products we've ever tested

Dear readers: We spend the entire year testing hundreds of products — some great, many of them awful — so that we can turn you on to our top choices. A coupla rules of thumb: All products are not created equal, and price doesn’t always correlate with quality. And that’s especially true during Cyber Monday, the Godzilla of yearly sales events, when many of the products that stood up to our rigorous testing and rose to the top of the heap are getting their prices temporarily slashed. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals, in fact, are for products we know and love.

We’re no gatekeepers (in fact, sometimes we can’t shut up about the products we love most), so we make it our business to remind you of some of these worth-it goods and let you know they’re on sale. If you’ve been following our editors’ recommendations for a while and have your eye on something, scroll down to see if now is the time to finally add it to your cart. We’ll update this list as more of our best-reviewed products go on sale.

Best Cyber Monday wellness deals

Living Fit Living Fit Resistance Bands $40 $80 Save $40 Any home gym worth its weight (barbell?) needs a good resistance band. We tested more than a dozen to find the best of the best, eventually crowning this Living Fit 4-piece set the winner. You'll get four bands, each with a different resistance level. Our tester loved how durable they were — and we don't hate the lifetime warranty, either. $40 at Living Fit

Best Cyber Monday apparel and accessory deals

DELSEY PARIS Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $125 $210 Save $85 with Prime I once dropped off my checked luggage with a TSA agent only to watch them toss it onto a pile of other bags and yell "Opa!" Since then, I've gotten a lot more interested in hard-side luggage. And of all the options we've tested, this one from Delsey Paris came out on top — the top of the TSA heap, sure, but also the top of our list. We love that it's expandable, lightweight, super-roomy and even kind of chic. We recommend grabbing one while it's on sale. Save $85 with Prime $125 at Amazon

Macy's Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe $84 $120 Save $36 Editors, shoppers and hiking pros agree: Merrell makes the best hiking boot. We highly recommend these comfy, cushiony, grippy shoes even when they’re full price. But at their Cyber Monday low, we’re telling all other shoes to take a hike. Grab a pair even if you’re not hitting the trails; Executive Editor Nicole Sforza laces up these kicks when she needs a little extra support in the day-to-day. $84 at Macy's

SAVIOR HEAT Savior Heat Heated Socks $64 $80 Save $16 with Prime Sure, warm socks are great, but have you ever tried heated socks? Style editor Rebecca Carhart sure has. After testing all the top options, Carhart found a clear winner in this Savior pair, which fit easily inside boots, heated up quickly, and warmed her toes even when not turned on. Don’t get cold feet, because this Cyber Monday deal isn’t going to last forever. Save $16 with Prime $64 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Gozney Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven $400 $500 Save $100 What if we told you the best pizza oven we've ever tested could be yours for $100 off during this Cyber Monday sale? The moon hit our eye like a big pizza oven when we tested this Gozney model, which we loved for its protective coating, minimal setup, and that you can use it for more than just pizza. We think this year might be the year you finally become a pizzaiolo. $400 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Roku Roku Ultra $80 $100 Save $20 The verdict is in, and the best streaming device overall is the Roku Ultra. Tech editor Rick Broida, who "watches an embarrassing amount of TV" (his words!), prizes its clean interface and simplicity of use. It's also got a great voice remote and delivers a crisp picture. Best of all, it's on sale for Cyber Monday. $80 at Amazon

Tribit Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker $150 $200 Save $50 with Prime You could say we have strong opinions about speakers, but we prefer to call ourselves audiophiles. Veteran tech editor Rick Broida picked the Tribit StormBox for best outdoor speaker after extensive testing, citing its big, bright sound and extra-long battery life (up to 30 hours!). We know from experience that this speaker doesn’t go on sale very often, so we recommend you pounce on this all-time low price. Save $50 with Prime $150 at Amazon

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $25 $40 Save $15 A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at their lowest price ever. Tech editor and audio snob Rick Broida marvelled at these affordable buds when he tested them – "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Cyber Monday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good? $25 at Amazon

