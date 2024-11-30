Yahoo Life Shopping
The best Cyber Monday deals include 24 of the best products we've ever tested

We recommend these products anyway, but especially with Cyber Monday sales like these.

Dear readers: We spend the entire year testing hundreds of products — some great, many of them awful — so that we can turn you on to our top choices. A coupla rules of thumb: All products are not created equal, and price doesn’t always correlate with quality. And that’s especially true during Cyber Monday, the Godzilla of yearly sales events, when many of the products that stood up to our rigorous testing and rose to the top of the heap are getting their prices temporarily slashed. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals, in fact, are for products we know and love.

Quick Overview

  • Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

    $30$60
    Save $30 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

    $250$300
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Living Fit Resistance Bands

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Living Fit

  • Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Crossbody

    $50$75
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $125$210
    Save $85 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

    $84$120
    Save $36
    See at Macy's

  • Savior Heat Heated Socks

    $64$80
    Save $16 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Global Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife

    $100$159
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

  • Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

    $400$500
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set

    $220$300
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Le Creuset Dutch oven

    $338$445
    Save $107
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Café Barista Bar

    $100$140
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $110$169
    Save $59 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker

    $70$100
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • MNN Portable Monitor 15.6-Inch

    $56$90
    Save $34 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung The Frame Series 55-Inch Class QLED 4K TV

    $898$1,498
    Save $600
    See at Amazon

  • Roku Ultra

    $80$100
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker

    $150$200
    Save $50 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

    $154$249
    Save $95 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds

    $25$40
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Flex Vac

    $97$125
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $22$38
    Save $16 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum

    $180$300
    Save $120 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $800$1,400
    Save $600 with Prime
    See at Amazon
We’re no gatekeepers (in fact, sometimes we can’t shut up about the products we love most), so we make it our business to remind you of some of these worth-it goods and let you know they’re on sale. If you’ve been following our editors’ recommendations for a while and have your eye on something, scroll down to see if now is the time to finally add it to your cart. We’ll update this list as more of our best-reviewed products go on sale.

Aquasonic

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

$30$60
Save $30 with Prime

Our favorite electric toothbrush is practically at stocking stuffer-level price this Cyber Monday. And not only is it affordable, but it also won out in our testing. Editor Rebecca Carhart says this Aquasonic model "leaves my mouth feeling extra clean every time I use it." What more can you ask for from a toothbrush?

Save $30 with Prime
$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

$250$300Save $50

Give the gift of better sleep this holiday season, with the winner of our best sleep tracker testing. The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon was "like having a sleep coach on your finger," and it won handily against the competition. Get one now for $50 off.

$250 at Amazon
Living Fit

Living Fit Resistance Bands

$40$80Save $40

Any home gym worth its weight (barbell?) needs a good resistance band. We tested more than a dozen to find the best of the best, eventually crowning this Living Fit 4-piece set the winner. You'll get four bands, each with a different resistance level. Our tester loved how durable they were — and we don't hate the lifetime warranty, either.

$40 at Living Fit
Travelon

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Crossbody

$50$75
Save $25 with coupon

The jetsetting Yahoo editorial team loves this bag for its anti-theft capabilities, like RFID-blocking pockets and lockable zippers. If you've got any trips planned for the new year, you could do worse than this versatile cross-body bag, our overall top pick for best travel purses. And yes, it's on sale.

Save $25 with coupon
$50 at Amazon
DELSEY PARIS

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

$125$210
Save $85 with Prime

I once dropped off my checked luggage with a TSA agent only to watch them toss it onto a pile of other bags and yell "Opa!" Since then, I've gotten a lot more interested in hard-side luggage. And of all the options we've tested, this one from Delsey Paris came out on top — the top of the TSA heap, sure, but also the top of our list. We love that it's expandable, lightweight, super-roomy and even kind of chic. We recommend grabbing one while it's on sale.

Save $85 with Prime
$125 at Amazon
Macy's

Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

$84$120Save $36

Editors, shoppers and hiking pros agree: Merrell makes the best hiking boot. We highly recommend these comfy, cushiony, grippy shoes even when they're full price. But at their Cyber Monday low, we're telling all other shoes to take a hike. Grab a pair even if you're not hitting the trails; Executive Editor Nicole Sforza laces up these kicks when she needs a little extra support in the day-to-day.

$84 at Macy's
SAVIOR HEAT

Savior Heat Heated Socks

$64$80
Save $16 with Prime

Sure, warm socks are great, but have you ever tried heated socks? Style editor Rebecca Carhart sure has. After testing all the top options, Carhart found a clear winner in this Savior pair, which fit easily inside boots, heated up quickly, and warmed her toes even when not turned on. Don't get cold feet, because this Cyber Monday deal isn't going to last forever.

Save $16 with Prime
$64 at Amazon
Global

Global Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife

$100$159Save $59

Once you've cooked with a good chef's knife, you'll never go back to a sub-par blade. Home editor Lisa Schweitzer called this winning slicer the Goldilocks of the category, saying it made everything she cut feel "as soft as Marshmallow Fluff." One thing she didn't love was the price, but this Cyber Monday deal completely chops up that criticism.

$100 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$100 at Macy's$125 at Wayfair
Gozney

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

$400$500Save $100

What if we told you the best pizza oven we've ever tested could be yours for $100 off during this Cyber Monday sale? The moon hit our eye like a big pizza oven when we tested this Gozney model, which we loved for its protective coating, minimal setup, and that you can use it for more than just pizza. We think this year might be the year you finally become a pizzaiolo.

$400 at Amazon
Cuisinart

Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set

$220$300Save $80

Our pick for best cookware set is already pretty affordable for how great it is. But the value's even higher this Cyber Monday, with an almost 30% discount. We love that these pots and pans can go from stove to oven, and Home editor Lisa Schweitzer said that during testing, her scrambled eggs "slid right out of the pan and left no residue."

$220 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$220 at Wayfair$220 at Macy's
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Dutch oven

$338$445Save $107

There was a clear winner when Home editor Lisa Schweitzer did her testing to find the best Dutch oven. This Le Creuset beauty stands the test of time. Schweitzer has been using hers for almost twenty years and says it still works as well as it did on day one. She calls the price "an investment," but slightly less so during this sale.

$338 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$445 at Macy's$445 at Le Creuset
Keurig

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar

$100$140Save $40

Our veins are like 50% coffee at this point in the year, so we're big fans of the single-serve coffee maker. The best Keurig machine, according to home editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, is the K-Café Barista Bar, which is currently on sale for 30% off. That's only a few bucks over its lowest price of the year. Dodell-Feder loves this coffee maker for its ease of use, its "over ice" option, and its included milk frother.

$100 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$100 at Macy's$140 at Wayfair
De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

$110$169
Save $59 with Prime

More of a Nespresso person? Our favorite of all the Nespresso machines we tested is also on sale for Cyber Monday. Home editor Jessica Dodell-Feder says this nifty one-button machine made her mornings "about a million times better." Not only does this pod coffee maker take the guesswork out of brewing your daily dose of caffeine, it also throws your used pods away for you.

Save $59 with Prime
$110 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$122 at Wayfair$147 at Walmart
Cuisinart

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker

$70$100Save $30

We don't discriminate between single-serve and drip coffee makers (or espresso machines, or iced coffee makers, for that matter) — we'll take the caffeine however we can get it these days. And our budget pick for best drip coffee maker, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker, is even more budget-friendly during its Cyber Monday sale. This slim-profile machine comes with lots of programming options for coffee geeks, and its reusable gold-tone filter is both environmentally friendly and makes for a more flavorful cuppa joe.

$70 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$78 at Walmart$79 at Macy's
MNN

MNN Portable Monitor 15.6-Inch

$56$90
Save $34 with Prime

You know what they say: Two monitors are better than one. Yep, even if you're on the go. Our budget pick for best portable monitor after extensive testing was this one from MNN, which you can get for even less right now. Other portable monitors we tried are priced in the several-hundred-dollar range, so this really is a steal.

Save $34 with Prime
$56 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung The Frame Series 55-Inch Class QLED 4K TV

$898$1,498Save $600

If you've ever wished your TV looked more like a piece of art when you weren't watching anything, one of our picks for the best art TVs could be a great option for you. Tech editor Rick Broida's favorite is The Frame from Samsung, which "easily bests" the competition, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday.

$898 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$961 at Macy's$900 at HSN
Roku

Roku Ultra

$80$100Save $20

The verdict is in, and the best streaming device overall is the Roku Ultra. Tech editor Rick Broida, who "watches an embarrassing amount of TV" (his words!), prizes its clean interface and simplicity of use. It's also got a great voice remote and delivers a crisp picture. Best of all, it's on sale for Cyber Monday.

$80 at Amazon
Tribit

Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker

$150$200
Save $50 with Prime

You could say we have strong opinions about speakers, but we prefer to call ourselves audiophiles. Veteran tech editor Rick Broida picked the Tribit StormBox for best outdoor speaker after extensive testing, citing its big, bright sound and extra-long battery life (up to 30 hours!). We know from experience that this speaker doesn't go on sale very often, so we recommend you pounce on this all-time low price.

Save $50 with Prime
$150 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$154$249
Save $95 with Prime

It's probably no surprise that Apple won our hearts (and ears) when testing the best wireless earbuds. But it may come as a surprise to you, especially if you don't track deals as feverishly as we do, to learn that you can currently get the AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest all-time price. Tech editor Rick Broida says there's no better option than the AirPods Pro, even for the Android crowd.

Save $95 with Prime
$154 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$239 at Staples$250 at Verizon
Baseus

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds

$25$40Save $15

A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at their lowest price ever. Tech editor and audio snob Rick Broida marvelled at these affordable buds when he tested them – "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?" he asked. But he's going to have to change his tune during this Cyber Monday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good?

$25 at Amazon
BLACK+DECKER

Black+Decker Flex Vac

$97$125Save $28

Our pick for the best car vacuum overall is also on sale this Cyber Monday, bringing it under $100. This model is great for those hard-to-reach spots (we're looking at you, crumbs that have been living under our seat for years), and packs the punch of a much heftier model.

$97 at Amazon
ThisWorx

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

$22$38
Save $16 with code

When we conducted our testing to find the best car vacuum, this one from ThisWorx fared the best for detailing. This small-but-mighty cleaner outperformed models that cost more than double, and today it's even more affordable.

Save $16 with code
$22 at Amazon
Tineco

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum

$180$300
Save $120 with coupon

Finding a vacuum that doesn't suck — sorry, we had to — can be pretty much a full-time job. And for home editor Kristin Granero, it was. After rigorous testing, Granero crowned a winner: The best cordless stick vacuum is the Tineco Pure, which beat out the likes of Dyson, Kenmore and Shark. Its solid performance, a brush head that "swivels like a dream," and a competitive price (even more competitive right now) made it the clear winner. Amazon just slashed $100 off the price like it's nothing, so we suggest hoovering this one up before it's too late.

Save $120 with coupon
$180 at Amazon
NARWAL

Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

$800$1,400
Save $600 with Prime

The best robot vacuum we've ever tested is on mega-sale right now — almost half off. This robot will both vacuum and mop, looks slick, stays fairly quiet and required the least human intervention in our testing. Especially at this price, it'll give Rosey the robot maid a run for her money.

Save $600 with Prime
$800 at Amazon

