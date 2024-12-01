The best Cyber Monday Hoka deals include the buzzy Clifton and Bondi sneakers

We love these for both running and walking. They provide gentle, lightweight support and the American Podiatric Medical Association agrees; they've given them their coveted Seal of Acceptance. Wildly comfortable, we named them the Best Walking Shoes for Women. "They're absolutely cloud-like," raved Yahoo Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. "They were the only shoes that didn't exacerbate my plantar fasciitis (especially when I walked for hours at Disneyland)."

I own a pair of Cliftons, and I wear them every time I go for long walks, whether on a treadmill, on a trail or around town. They're undoubtedly the most comfortable walking shoes I've ever worn, and had zero break-in time. They're lightweight and breathable, and the rubber sole provides great traction. Score this bright green pair at a solid Cyber Monday price.