The best Cyber Monday Hoka deals include the buzzy Clifton and Bondi sneakers
Stride in style with these top-rated shoes from the beloved brand — grab one of our favorite hiking boots for 60% off while there's still stock.
Black Friday may be over but Cyber Monday shoe deals are already afoot, and the Hoka sales are among the best we've found. If you haven't heard about Hoka from a doctor, friend or fellow walker, listen up: This ultra-cushiony footwear brand is all about comfort and support, and doesn't skimp on style — the colors are amazing. If you’ve been itching to try them for yourself and missed shopping the brand's Black Friday deals now's your chance.
We spotted fantastic Cyber Monday discounts already happening at Hoka, but retailers like Zappos, Nordstrom and REI are getting in on the action. In the mix: editor-approved sneakers for 20% off, one of our favorite hiking boots of the year for up to 45% off and our pick for the best walking shoe around for $30 off.
No need to compare prices; we did that for you. Ready to hit the ground running (or walking)? Scroll for the best Cyber Monday Hoka deals we've found so far. If you see something you love, be sure to pounce: There's no telling how long these deals will last.
Best Cyber Monday Hoka deals
We love these for both running and walking. They provide gentle, lightweight support and the American Podiatric Medical Association agrees; they've given them their coveted Seal of Acceptance. Wildly comfortable, we named them the Best Walking Shoes for Women. "They're absolutely cloud-like," raved Yahoo Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. "They were the only shoes that didn't exacerbate my plantar fasciitis (especially when I walked for hours at Disneyland)."
I own a pair of Cliftons, and I wear them every time I go for long walks, whether on a treadmill, on a trail or around town. They're undoubtedly the most comfortable walking shoes I've ever worn, and had zero break-in time. They're lightweight and breathable, and the rubber sole provides great traction. Score this bright green pair at a solid Cyber Monday price.
Meet one of the brand's most popular kicks. The lookers have amassed tons of five-star ratings from shoppers and made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. At less than 9 ounces, they won't weigh you down on a trip. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise, walking over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said.
These sporty sneaks with ultra-plush cushioning have the thickest insole of the shoes on this list. And certain colors and sizes are 20% off today.
Race to grab these runners at nearly $30 off — you'll be glad you did. With a shock-absorbing midsole and tons of cushioning, they'll suit you on daily walks or treadmill adventures. The gorgeous coral color will help you stand out in a crowd.
"After many months and many attempts to find shoes that would help me heal my plantar fasciitis, I discovered Hoka and the Arahi 7. I was amazed at how light the shoes are and even more amazed with the support and comfort they provide my feet. I immediately felt that these shoes put me on the path to rapid healing and I was right," raved one shopper.
The Kaha mid-risers are one of our favorite hiking boots of the year. Designed to stabilize your steps and prevent unfortunate twists, they provide awesome ankle support and lace up so you can customize the fit. The abrasion-resistant toecap and heel offer extra protection. We love the heel pull tab for easily getting them on and off.
Outdoor enthusiast and Hoka global advocate Nicole Snell called the Kahas her "all-time favorite hiking boots," adding, "I first tried them in 2019 and fell in love! I put over 800 aggressive miles on that pair before I had to retire them and get a new pair. The Kaha is comfortable and cushioned right out of the box. It feels like you’re hiking on clouds!"
Hurry: There are only a few sizes left for 45% off.
Another pair that made our best hiking boots list, these nubuck leather winners are treated to stop snow, slush and water from seeping in.
Thick soles promise to keep you stable on slick roads, while their extended heel provides stability and an overall smooth ride. Shoppers say they keep their feet warm in cooler weather. Save nearly $60 for Cyber Monday.
If you like to run on trails, the Stinsons offer incredible traction and durability. The lay-flat gusseted tongue prevents debris from getting in your shoe, and a rugged sole keeps you from slipping and sliding on rugged terrain. Shoppers rave about the fit and comfort.
"These shoes are like walking on a cloud. They have fantastic traction. Well worth the cost. My feet thank these shoes," wrote a shopper.
Give them a try for yourself and snag them while they're $70 off.