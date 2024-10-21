The best dog Halloween costumes are at Walmart — starting at just $10

Dress your pup in a cape, chef's hat or one of these other adorable Halloween costumes for dogs and he's sure to earn some extra treats.

Get the treats ready! You’re probably going to need them to trick your four-legged friend into donning one of these adorable dog Halloween costumes. That’s right, it’s the time of year when dogs go head to head against babies to see who can be the stinkin’ cutest. Whether you love dressing your pet up as an everyday hero (like a mail carrier) or a comic book superhero — or transforming them into a whole other species — Walmart has plenty of Instagram-worthy options.

We’ve sorted through the virtual aisles for you and found dog Halloween costumes that meet our essential animal wear criteria: no trailing pieces that’ll get trampled or chewed up, no difficult buttons or snaps (Velcro only, please) and easy leash access. That means there's a chance your furry BFF just might enjoy these dog Halloween costumes as much as you will.

The best dog Halloween costumes

Walmart US Mail Carrier Pup Pet Costume Dogs everywhere live to bark at the mailman. Halloween’s the perfect time to flip the script and let your pup deliver packages for a change. This special delivery outfit slips onto your dog’s front paws and fastens along his back, making him look like a two-legged letter carrier. Gripped securely in the attached arms is an official Priority Mail parcel. The costume set is completed by an authentic USPS logo hat. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Halloween Dog Cowboy Costume Giddy up little doggie! This Western-style stand-up costume comes in sizes to fit canine Woody wannabes. Just slip their front paws into the little Wranglers, fasten the Velcro closure behind their neck, secure the felt hat under their chin and teach your pardner the command: "Reach for the sky!" Don't worry about the bandana and rope becoming chew toys — they're securely sewn on. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Halloween Dog Shark Costume Let your good boy or girl do Halloween like it's Shark Week. With its embroidered eyes, felt teeth and shiny metallic blue skin, this hooded Jaws costume is great for pets who don't like a headpiece or something on their face or ears. It fastens behind the neck and at the waist with Velcro, and you can push back the hood. Firm padding ensures the fins—especially that dorsal fin—stand up in the most hair-raising way. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Robin Dog Costume Who's your favorite sidekick? They deserve a heroic Halloween, and this DC Comics licensed costume has plenty of POW! to go around. From the iconic R logo on its chest to the contrasting sleeves and zany eye mask, this suit is an authentic replica of the caped crusader's best buddy's. Yours will appreciate that the cape is removable, in case it starts to annoy them. Available in sizes 2X and 3X, it's ideal for bigger crime fighters. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Halloween Dog Jack-O-Lantern Costume No time to carve a pumpkin? Let your pooch be the star of your porch, greeting trick-or-treaters with this bright and toothy smile. This padded, seamed gourd suit fastens with Velcro at the chest instead of pulling over their head for minimal annoyance. The matching stem hat has an elastic strap with ear loops to hold it in place. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Top Chef Uniform Dog Costume I don't know about your pup, but the ones I know spend a lot of time in the kitchen thinking about food. A chef's costume is a natural choice for dogs who obsess over their next meal, especially when it's this easy to pull off. Don't let the shiny buttons dissuade you: These mini chef's whites fasten with Velcro at the neck like a collar. The (chef's kiss) final touch, that traditional toque blanche, has an elastic chin band that you can adjust to fit snugly. Secure it over the ears and let your kibble connoisseur get back to the stove. $30 at Walmart

