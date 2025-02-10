The best early Presidents' Day deals: Score up to 70% off at Amazon and more

We're waving the flag for these steals: Apple AirPods Pro for a rare $80 off, a Patagonia jacket slashed by 50% and a Dyson stick vac for just $250.

The Monday after Super Bowl finds many of us in a, shall we say, groggy state. If you could use a little boost to jumpstart the week, you've come to the right place. After all, few things get us going like the promise of deep discounts, and thanks to the early Presidents' Day deals we're seeing, we can guarantee just that. They're positively, well, presidential! Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more have already slashed prices by up to 70%, so rather than waiting until the weekend to fill up your cart, we'd suggest jumping on these Presidents' Day sales while items are still in stock.

Popular Presidents' Day deals

Want a little preview of what you can snag for less? How about a lightweight Dyson stick vacuum for a mere $250 (down from $400)? Apple AirPods Pro are on rare sale ($80 off), and the popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket's been slashed by 50%.

There's a whole lot more where those came from, and you can rest assured that these markdowns have been vetted and approved by our trusty team of professional deal hunters. We've been busy comparing price histories across retailers to ensure we're only sharing discounts worth your time and hard-earned money, and we'll be updating this list throughout the week so check back often. With that, we present to you, the best Presidents' Day deals you can (and should) shop as we speak.

Best Presidents' Day sales overall

Dyson Dyson V7 Advanced $250 $400 Save $150 Scoring an iconic Dyson for less than $300 is like striking gold — and this stick vac is worth its (less-than-6-pound) weight in it. Cordless and easy to navigate, its strong suction is effective at removing everything from crumbs to pet hair. It transforms into a hand vac for cleaning stairs, furniture and the inside of your car, and its rechargeable battery can run for up to 40 minutes before needing more juice. $250 at Dyson

Amazon Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $159 $440 Save $281 | Lowest price ever Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch and 6-inch utility knives, a 5.5-inch boning knife, 3- and 4-inch paring knives and eight steak knives. You'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $440, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal brings it down to a record low. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. Save $281 | Lowest price ever $159 at Amazon

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen $1,596 $1,995 Save $399 Paid for by Tuft & Needle This hybrid mattress offers the best of both worlds by combining adaptive memory foam with supportive coils. The breathable diamond-infused foam helps keep things cool at night while the individually pocketed springs provide more stability for less motion transfer (meaning you'll be spared from the disruptive bounce of your partners or pets in the middle of the night). Bonus: It comes with a washable top cover to keep things fresh, and it's suitable for all sleep styles. $1,596 at Tuft & Needle

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $359 $429 Save $70 | Lowest price ever If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. This deal drops the price to its all-time low, so you can't do better than that. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $70 | Lowest price ever $359 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air $899 $1,099 Save $200 This model, powered by Apple's ultrafast M3 chip, was released this year, so we're surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $200 discount (one of its lowest prices ever). In fact, the only time it's ever been lower was during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. It's also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you'll find, so can you really go wrong? $899 at Amazon

Serta Serta iComfort Mattress, Queen, $1,074 $1,299 Save $225 Paid for by Serta Thanks to its five support zones, this mattress can help improve your spine's alignment for fewer aches and pains. Made of pressure-relieving memory foam, it conforms to your body's shape and is covered in CoolFeel fabric to keep night sweats at bay. Psst: You can save even more when you pair it with an adjustable base. $1,074 at Serta

Best Presidents' Day sales at top retailers

Amazon : We're seeing savings of up to 70% on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.

Nordstrom : Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more, courtesy of the retailer's Winter Sale.

Patagonia: Score up to 51% off premium outdoor gear, including iconic jackets, cozy fleece and rugged backpacks — while supplies last.

QVC: Tap the retailer's massive clearance section for savings on fashion, accessories, home essentials and more, plus, get $10 off your first order of $25 or more with code WELCOME10 .

REI: The retailer's outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 30% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora : Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's and more.

Target : You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 40% off floor care, up to 30% off TVs and electronics and up to 30% off kitchen appliances.

Walmart : The mega-retailer has thousands of massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair : Take advantage of up to 70% off furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer's Presidents' Day sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.

Best Presidents' Day tech deals

If you've been hunting for tech deals — beyond just TVs — the past few weeks have been a bit of a wasteland. But Presidents' Day is more than just a nice long weekend to help you push through the final stretches of winter — it's also one of the best times to score big savings before summer. In less than a month, the sun will be setting after 7 p.m., warmer days will be on the way and you'll be glad you grabbed that smartwatch or pair of AirPods while they were on sale.

Apple iPad 10th Gen ($279, originally $349): This iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for slightly cheaper, this is still a steal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A14 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.

Apple AirPods ($100, originally $129): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfortable, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game without breaking the bank.

Apple AirPods Pro ($169, originally $249): As a long-time Apple user, I waited way too long to buy my AirPods Pro. Don't be like me (Chris!), get nearly $80 off these noise-canceling No. 1 bestsellers now.

Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV ($4,000, originally $8,000): Samsung is stepping up with fantastic discounts on its TV lineup, including a jaw-dropping deal on this nearly 100-inch beast, now marked down by a whopping 50%. If you’re looking to (seriously) upgrade your viewing experience — and have five-grand burning a hole in your pocket — this deal's got your name on it.

Apple Watch Series 10 ($359, originally $429): Planning to get serious about your workout regimen in '25? Snag yourself one of these. Packed with features such as a brighter display than previous models, advanced health tracking (including ECG and sleep monitoring) and seamless integration with your Apple devices, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness goals.

Samsung The Frame 65-Inch Class QLED 4K TV ($1,297, originally $1,997): This TV isn’t just for binge-watching; it lets you show off your artistic side by displaying everything from classic works of art to the photos you took on vacation. Yes, it’s a splurge, but with a gorgeous matte display and at $700 off, it’s a whole lot easier to justify.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra ($152, originally $230): This home security camera continuously records in stunning 4K for up to 96 hours on a single charge, or for up to 500 days in motion-detection mode. You get excellent night vision too. Another bonus: No pesky subscription fee.

Samsung Neo 55-inch QLED 4K TV ($1,150, originally $1,800): This QLED TV delivers eye-popping clarity and vivid colors, offering lifelike, immersive visuals for movies, sports and other high-quality content. At this price, you’re getting a premium viewing experience that’s hard to beat.

Best Presidents' Day kitchen deals

There are two types of people in this world: those who love to cook, and those who have the local takeout pizza place on speed dial. No shame in falling into either camp, but we'd bet those in the latter group might enjoy preparing food more if they owned the right tools. We're talking cookware that doesn't stick, knives that are actually sharp and maybe even an air fryer to keep from having to wait for the oven to preheat. Well, all of those things — and more — happen to be on sale, so go ahead and flex those culinary muscles without overexerting your wallet.

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set ($160, originally $440): This No. 1 bestselling collection has every type of blade a home cook could need, so if the ones in your drawer can barely pierce through a tomato anymore, you'll want to add this to your cart while it's at an all-time low.

HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set ($330, originally $532): Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off.

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher ($15, originally $26): This 6-cup Brita is not too big, not too small — just the right size to fit inside the fridge without taking up too much space. It comes with a standard filter that targets benzene, cadmium, mercury, chlorine and asbestos impurities, and will last about two months before needing a replacement (there's even a SmartLight indicator that'll let you know when it's time for a swap!). At 40% off, this is as low as we've seen it marked down to.

Ninja Creami ($169, originally $199): Keep the ice cream party going all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen treats a breeze. It's on sale for less at Walmart than it is at Amazon ... (it's also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).

Carote 5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle ($40, originally $50): You'll be much more inspired to get in the kitchen if you've got some spiffy new cookware. This attractive, compact set is pretty genius in that it comes with a detachable handle that fits on each pot and pan so you can neatly stack everything to save space in your cabinet. The slick nonstick material makes cleanup a cinch, and at just $40 for two frying pans, a saucepan, silicone lid and handle? No-brainer.

Keurig K-Express Essentials ($35, originally $59): Rise and grind! Just kidding — with this Keurig, making coffee is as simple as filling the tank with water, popping in a K-Cup of your choice and pressing a button. Let's face it, mornings can be hectic, and the last thing you need as you're rushing around is an involved java-making process. This speedy brewer takes all the work out, and it's down to an insane $35 (40% off).

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer ($150, originally $220): Air fryers are nothing new, but this one has two drawers for cooking multiple things simultaneously, saving you lots of time. Another nifty feature? The ClearCook windows, which, along with an interior oven light, allow you to keep an eye on your grub. In fact, this was one of the traits we called out in our roundup of the best air fryers: "All of its functions — from air frying to roasting — worked and worked well. We also appreciated the clear basket panels for watching our food come along." At over 30% off, this markdown brings the price to about as low as it's been since the holidays.

Best Presidents' Day beauty deals

Whether the cold has done a number on your skin or you're tired of spending a fortune on in-office teeth whitening treatments, you're in luck: There's no shortage of early Presidents' Day deals on all your beauty must-haves. For starters, this teeth whitening pen is designed for sensitive chompers, and it's over half off. Dreaming of a golden glow but don't have the budget for a beach vacation? Try this popular self tanning set, down to $34.

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover ($9, originally $15): We're still a ways away from sandal weather, but winter is the perfect time to get those feet ready for primetime. This No. 1 bestselling spray works quickly to remove calluses and dry skin patches while providing essential hydration for smoother, softer feet. Just soak your feet in warm water, dry 'em off and apply this product. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes, then rinse it off and remove any leftover bumpy bits with a rasp or pumice stone. We've yet to see it dip lower than this, so stock up!

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This No. 1 bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen ($17, originally $40): The pen is mightier than the strip, especially if the latter contains chemicals that may hurt your gums. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($37, originally $50): Reviewers can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years' worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it's designed with sensitive smiles in mind.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Duo ($34, was $49): Miss your summer tan? This duo offers a sneaky solution. Just spritz the tanning water on after applying moisturizer, and watch your skin turn that natural, sun-kissed, just-got-back-from-Mallorca glow. Even better? If you use code WELCOME10, you can nab an extra $10 off your order.

Kiehl's 7-in-1 Super Smoothers Set ($69, originally $99): If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your skin, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving duo. Kiehl's beloved formula moisturizes for smoother, firmer-feeling skin while helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles — use around the eyes and all over your face and neck.

Best Presidents' Day bedding and mattress deals

For many of us, one of the worst things about coming home after a vacation is remembering how un-hotel-like your bed is. But it doesn't have to be that way — and you don't have to spend big bucks to upgrade your sleep situation. Brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Purple and Oprah's beloved Cozy Earth are currently marked down so you can create the five-star bed of your dreams. From supportive mattresses and toppers to luxurious sheets, you won't want to snooze on these sales.

Best Presidents' Day vacuum deals

The key to making cleaning feel like less of a chore is having the right gear — and if the crumbs on your floor keep accumulating because the thought of schlepping a heavy vacuum around is too much to bear, we've got you. Want to upgrade to a lightweight stick vac? We found options from brands like Shark and, yes, even Dyson on sale. Of course, you could also just let a robovac do the work; there's a Roomba that's down to a record-low price. No matter which type you prefer, you'll want to zap it up while you can save big.

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum ($90, originally $270): We think it's pretty "Inse"-ane that such a sleek-looking vac could cost so little, but this bestseller proves you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your cleaning appliance. It runs for up to 45 minutes and weighs just over 8 pounds, making it a breeze to bring from room to room.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum ($466, originally $650): Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $184 discount at Walmart. This is the brand's most lightweight model (just 5.2 pounds!), but it can run for up to an hour per charge. It ranked high on our list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum ($250, originally $400): This model's just slightly heavier but costs much less at under $300. The detangling Motorbar gets into thick carpet fibers to suck up deeply embedded dust and hair, and it runs for up to 40 minutes.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum ($130, originally $250): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this wildly popular robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it'll return to its base when it's finished, too. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors). We've often seen it on sale for $98, so grab it while it's $10 less.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum ($99, originally $159): Portable? Check. Cordless? Check. Powerful? Check. This small yet mighty handheld meets all of our requirements and then some, thanks to its versatility (as in, sucking up both wet and dry messes), compact size (just 8 pounds) and 3-year warranty. This is as low as it's been in about a year.

Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum ($100, originally $150): If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this 33%-off deal really puts the bite on its price. At under 4 pounds, sucking up dust bunnies won't feel like a workout, and its swivel steering allows for easier maneuvering. This is as low as it's ever been.

Best Presidents' Day style deals

Whether you're glad Punxsutawney Phil declared an extra six weeks of winter or you're counting down the days 'til spring, there are plenty of stylish savings to take advantage of this week. Why so many markdowns? Retailers are trying to clear their e-racks before the temps start rising for good, which translates to big savings on everything from cold weather essentials to those transitional wardrobe saviors. Here are some steals we have our eye on: