The best gifts for cat lovers, according to a loud and proud cat lady

Cat lovers are a special breed, pun intended. I say that not just because I'm a lifelong cat mom, but because cats, even in all their low-maintenance glory, are work. We have to earn their affection, and when that happens, well, of course we're going to make these quirky creatures our entire personality.

You're spoiled for choice if you're shopping for a cat lover. Shortly after cat memes took over the internet, an explosion of cat-themed gifts and products followed. There really is something for everyone — I mean, lay your eyes on this hilarious frame-worthy masterpiece or these charming kitty earrings — even if your giftee is as mercurial as the feline they love. Of course, you can't go wrong buying something their cat will enjoy either (how about a catnip-filled "Stanley" of Fluffy's very own?) so I've rounded up a mix of gifts for cat lovers and their pets.

The best gifts for cat lovers under $20

Amazon Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy One of the universal truths of cat ownership? When Fluffy ignores her expensive toys in favor of the box they came in. Ditch the "expensive" part with this simple, tried-and-true favorite, made of rolled cardboard attached to a springy steel wire. It'll inspire plenty of feline acrobatics at a stocking-stuffer price. $4 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $4 at Petco

Amazon Yasest Magnetic Cat Bookmarks, 6 Pieces There's an awful lot of overlap between cat lovers and book lovers. This pack of six magnetic kitty bookmarks will help them mark their place in the latest page-turner with ease — and just imagine one of those disapproving feline faces plunked into the middle of a trashy romance novel. $5 at Amazon

Amazon 'How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You' Does Fluffy sleep on the stairs? Hack up a hairball in the middle of the hall? Stare judgmentally whenever she's not asleep? Normal behaviors, maybe ... or maybe not. Help someone recognize the warning signs before it's too late with this peek into the feline mind from longtime digital cartoonist The Oatmeal. $12 at Amazon

Etsy Custom Cat Face Socks Important question: Will cats still hunt for your socks if their face is on them? There's only one way to find out. These fleece-lined favorites come in a ton of colors, and if you're buying for a truly committed cat owner, you can customize them with up to five pets. $15 at Etsy

Amazon Doc and Phoebe's Cat Hunting Feeder Once upon a time, cats were fierce hunters that survived by stalking mice, rabbits, birds and other small creatures. Today, Fluffy howls for Fancy Feast at 6 p.m. sharp. These innovative little toys can help her recapture a little of that wild spirit — fill them with food, hide them around the house and watch her work for her dinner. $16 at Amazon

Etsy Mona Lisa and Cat Print "Even the smallest feline is a masterpiece of nature," Leonardo DaVinci supposedly said. Well, there's nothing small about the Rubenesque cat gracing this reimagined version of Leo's Mona Lisa, but if you ask us, that makes it even more magnificent. This printable comes in three finishes and a ton of frame-ready sizes. $17 at Etsy

Amazon Cat Tales 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle It bears repeating: There's an awful lot of overlap between cat lovers and book lovers. If you happen to be shopping for a cat- and book-loving puzzle fiend, well, here's your triple threat. I can vouch for this 1,000-piece wonder — I took it to the lake this summer and it was a delight from start to finish. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Cat Shaming 2025 Day-to-Day Calendar This 365-day desktop calendar is like therapy for the owner of any unhinged feline. My personal favorite? Rocky the Siamese, who confesses that he chewed up the family Bible because he "wanted to be filled with the holy spirit." And he's not sorry. $18 at Amazon

The best gifts for cat lovers under $50

Amazon Typecase Waterproof Airtag Cat Collar This collar with an AirTag holder is all sorts of practical: It has a breakaway buckle and reflective pattern for safety, and the bell will give neighborhood birds a warning before Fluffy comes their way. AirTags are beneficial for indoor cats too: Not only can they be a life-saver for escapees, but they'll reveal carefully guarded hiding spots in between the couch cushions or (gulp) inside the box spring. Note that the AirTag isn't included, but it's a worthy investment — and it's among Yahoo's picks for the best Bluetooth trackers of 2024. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Uproot Clean Pro Pet Hair Remover One of my cats frequently curls up on a specific dining room chair, and the Uproot has removed a small feline's worth of hair from the upholstery time and again. Check out this TikTok video to see it in action — it's a lot more effective than a sticky roller, and it works on all but the most delicate fabrics. $20 at Amazon

Amazon KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box Fluffy is notoriously fickle, so a subscription box is pretty much the perfect gift — there's always something new for her to try. Every KitNipBox includes treats and toys, and there are options for kitties with sensitive tummies so that they don't hack up their own "present" on the bed at 3 a.m. $23 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Little Cat Snack Dishes, Set of 6 These miniature snack dishes are the perfect I-love-that-but-would-never-buy-it-for-myself gift — you know, maybe not practical, but cute. (Y'know, kinda like a Persian kitten that shreds your couch but looks adorable doing it.) But wait! The stoneware is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so all's not lost. These would also look lovely on a dresser as catch-alls for rings, keys and other small items. $24 at Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Turquoise Cat Stud Earrings Want to gift something that says "I love cats" that's a little more subtle than something like, well, whatever this is? These resin studs are quirky and elegant, adjectives every cat owner can appreciate. Crushed turquoise and gold leaf give them a subtle sparkle, and they're handmade in the U.S. $28 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Mini Custom Watercolor Cat Portrait These days, there are endless options for customizable pet portraits — you can even have an artist turn Fluffy into a Renaissance queen or a Star Wars hero. If you'd rather tug the heartstrings than go for the easy laugh, it's hard to beat a hand-painted watercolor portrait — choose from three sizes and include up to three pets. $30 at Etsy

Uncommon Goods Cats on Cats Glasses, Set of 2 Cheers to these charming beer-can-shaped glasses, illustrated with nine classically disapproving feline faces. As the product description points out, "You might know a group of dogs is a pack, but a coterie of cats is a clutter, crowder or glaring." A glaring? Seems about right. $34 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Hope You Like Cats Coir Doormat Help your favorite cat owner level with their guests right away. This coir mat with a rubber backing comes in two sizes, and it's just the thing to repel any unworthy visitors — cough, dog people, cough — or at least provide ample warning that they'll be leaving with a souvenir coating of cat hair. $35 at Etsy

Amazon K&H Pet Products Heated Thermo-Kitty Mat Baby, it's cold outside, and Fluffy wants to snuggle (aka soak up the hapless human's body heat). And while we're all for loafing on the couch all day, sometimes trifling responsibilities like work or chores get in the way. This 6-watt heated pad warms up to its max temperature only when it's in use, and the soft cover is removable and machine-washable. $36 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $36 at Walmart$60 at Kohl's

Etsy Orange Cat Stained Glass Vase According to widely accepted feline lore, all the world's orange cats share one brain cell. This diminutive stained-glass vase is an homage to this "generally endearing, often derpy, occasionally spicy and, at times, completely and utterly banal" mascot of the cat world. Pro tip: Keep this fragile keepsake away from the cat, especially if it's orange. $41 at Etsy

Nambé Nambé Cat Treat Jar Equal parts elegant and whimsical, this treat jar will be the new star of the countertop — whenever Fluffy isn't lording over the kitchen, of course. It's made of acacia wood and porcelain, and a tight seal means no stale nibbles for Her Majesty. $42 at Nambé

Amazon Pliislup Large Cat Tunnel Bed This multitasker is just right for the cat lover with limited space — it gives cats a spot to scratch, lounge and play without taking over a room like a traditional cat tree. It remains a favorite of my two furballs — one settles in on top while the other runs circles underneath. Pro tip: A spritz of cat nip will turn it into the Feline 500. $49 at Amazon

Amazon SmartCat Ultimate Scratching Post This tall, sturdy scratching post can single-handedly save a friend or family member's favorite piece of furniture — I have it sitting next to an expensive chair that has remained mostly unscathed. It's wrapped in sisal that stands up to tons of abuse without snagging and becoming an eyesore, and the small platform on top is an irresistible kitty perch. $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $58 at Wayfair$50 at PetSmart

The best gifts for cat lovers over $50

Betabrand Betabrand Skinny-Leg Pencil Dress Pant Yoga Pants in Catstooth How clever are these pants? They're polished enough for the office, but they have four-way stretch that makes them feel like leggings. And how about that subtle, cheeky "catstooth" print? 10/10, no notes. Choose from four inseams and sizes up to XXL. $54 at Betabrand

Rooted Rooted Pet-Friendly Assorted Plant Box Plenty of houseplants are indeed toxic for cats. The list of leafy no-nos includes popular picks like peace lilies, pothos and snake plants. This starter kit is pre-vetted for safety and includes low-maintenance varieties that won't take too much time away from Fluffy's demanding 20-hour nap schedule. $65 at Rooted

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Cat Storage Basket Woven from natural water hyacinth, this adorable basket is reinforced by an iron frame — especially appreciated since it'll inevitably be occupied by one or more cats the moment it hits the floor. If said felines can be budged, it's an obvious spot for treats, toys, claw trimmers and other gear, or a couple of Fluffy's favorite throw blankets. $69 at Pottery Barn

Kit Cat Klock Kit-Cat Klock Limited Edition, Ocean Waves The dapper Kit-Cat Klock first hit stores in 1932, when the Great Depression meant just about everyone could use an extra smile. Not only is this classic still around, complete with its moving eyes and tail, but it's still made here in the U.S. — and the limited-edition teal is just as irresistible as black. $70 at Amazon

Amazon OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Any cat owner knows the struggle: yet another tumbleweed of hair rolling across the floor minutes after vacuuming. Lighten their load with this affordable, effective robovac, which gets a stamp of approval from Yahoo's resident vacuum tester, Kristin Granero. Because of its slim profile, it's a whiz at "cleaning under sofas, consoles and dressers — or any other areas that are difficult to reach — giving those zones a far more thorough clean," she writes. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Basepaws Cat DNA Test Kit Fluffy descends not from the alley cat down the block but Egyptian feline royalty, obviously. Uncover her exotic lineage with this DNA test, essentially 23andMe for cats. It tests not only for breed similarity but genetic predisposition to certain diseases and oral health risks. The breed report gets lifetime updates. $85 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

