The best holiday gifts under $50 at Walmart that look and feel expensive

Don't have a lot to spend this holiday season? These presents— from coffee makers to record players — will wow without wiping out your bank account.

If it's in your budget this holiday season, it's nice to splurge on luxe presents for close friends and family. But let's be honest: not everyone on your list can get a pair of AirPods or a Dyson. Luckily, Walmart's everyday low prices mean you can still get gifts that wow ... without wiping out your savings account.

Whether you're shopping for your parent, BFF or partner, the key to getting a great present is the same: Look for something high-quality and practical, but still fun and a little nicer or more indulgent than what people are likely to buy for themselves. Need some inspo? Keep scrolling for items from Walmart that fit that simple framework perfectly.

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Red Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker This mini Keurig has all the features of a classic machine in a streamlined size that'll fit in any kitchen. And really, is there any better gift than reduced morning stress, the ability to sleep in a few extra minutes, and steaming hot coffee? Choose from festive red, white, black and more. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Crosley Cruiser Premier Vinyl Record Player For a thoughtful and truly beautiful gift, look no further than the Crosley record player. It comes in eight vibrant colors with a cool design that folds into a portable suitcase. The Cruiser model has all the basic functionalities — three speeds, pitch control, built-in speakers — plus Bluetooth output that can connect to any sound system. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Owala FreeSip If calling this a life-changing water bottle sounds like hyperbole, it's only because you've never had the great fortune of being gifted a life-changing water bottle yourself. The Owala FreeSip is known as one of the best tumblers on the market and for good reason. Its two-way straw lets you easily sip or swig, the triple-layer insulation keeps liquids cold for 24 hours, there's absolutely zero risk of leakage, and the top easily opens and closes with a simple button push. Perfection! $33 at Walmart

Walmart Minnark LED Cornhole Set Okay, hear us out — even in the middle of winter, yard games like this beanbag toss set make incredible holiday gifts. Adults, kids and entire families can spend the colder months staying active and perfecting their technique in the basement, then move outside in the summer as bona fide experts. Or take advantage of the light-up technology and play out in the yard regardless of whether the sun is shining. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven There's a reason that people who own Dutch ovens are constantly bragging about the incredible one-pot dinner they just cooked up. Made of high-quality enameled cast iron, this beautiful Dutch oven works for roasting, boiling, frying, marinating, refrigerating and more. Like it or not, you'll be hearing about how amazing this gift was for at least the next decade. $44 at Walmart

Walmart Monopoly Harry Potter Edition The best kind of holiday gift is one that can be ripped open and immediately enjoyed, like this Harry Potter-themed interpretation of Monopoly. Gameplay and rules are basically the same as the original, except the goal is to earn points for your Hogwarts house while exploring different locations in the wizarding world. Prepare for a long night of play! $28 at Walmart

Walmart Caboodles On-The-Go Makeup Box Whether or not your recipient remembers Caboodles' original heyday, it'll be a holiday smash hit. This updated, limited-time version is inspired by Elphaba in the new Wicked film. And even though it was originally designed as a makeup case, Caboodles are awesome for keeping just about anything organized. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Faux Fur Jacket For the most part, gifting clothing is risky unless you know a person well. Though it's hard to imagine a scenario where this fuzzy jacket — which comes in three colors and multiple sizing options — isn't an absolute triumph. The coat matches with just about everything and is as soft as a cloud. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Vivitar InstaPrint Digital Camera Twenty years ago an instant camera would've been nothing special, but today? Instant best gift under the tree. This one prints smudge-proof high-res photos in less than a minute. Revolutionary! $30 at Walmart

Walmart FitRx Mini Pro Neck and Back Massager If your loved one needs some serious self-care, gifting a massage gun is a foolproof way to get them to relax. This one is small in size but not power. It has 17 pounds of force, four different speeds, and attachments to target large muscles, neck and spine, joints and deep tissue, and the full body. $39 at Walmart

Walmart Spicewalla Mediterranean Spices Collection, 3-Pack Foodie friends will love this set of six Middle Eastern spices from Spicewalla, known for simple and high-quality ingredients. Tuscan Seasoning, Herbs De Provence, Modena Balsamic Rub are included — and each comes in a cute little tin. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Chenille Throw Just like with clothes, gifting a home decor item can be risky. The same exception also applies, though — it's impossible to go wrong with something this soft and cozy. The big chenille blanket comes in a versatile neutral pattern and works perfectly for a couch, on top of a bed or simply wrapped around your shoulders. $30 at Walmart

