The best LED face mask of 2024

We tested and reviewed a the most popular light-therapy masks over the course of a year — here's the one that worked best.

Let's just get this out of the way upfront: Wearing even the best LED face mask makes a person appear both ridiculous and terrifying, like a Jetsons-era zombie out for Astro's blood. Of all the at-home anti-aging skin-care treatments I've tried over the years, these were by far the most awkward. During the testing process, I jump-scared several members of my family, including, once, the cat. My husband took to calling the masks "the face" as in, "Will you be wearing 'the face' tonight?" so he knew to avoid me. I've now been testing LED face masks for 10 months and I feel I must be honest: I do not love wearing them and am not sure I would use one every night if this wasn't my job. This is a problem only because for any kind of LED mask results — such as collagen boosting, wrinkle softening, brown-spot-lightening — you have to wear the masks consistently, for 10 minutes per day, every day.

If you are the type of person who read those sentences and thought, "That sounds amazing! I have good habits and an orderly life and can reliably do the same thing every day!" you should purchase an LED face mask, posthaste. Because here is the good news: When used correctly, these suckers WORK.

In fact, in several recent clinical studies, red LED light therapy helpedrejuvenate older skin by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin, reducing pore size and softening fine lines and wrinkles. After nearly 10 months of testing, I can say that, though the results were sometimes subtle, the best LED masks I tried delivered all of the above. "[LED light] therapy is non-invasive and leverages the natural healing and regenerative processes of the skin," says Dr. Melanie Palm-, a boardcertified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in San Diego.

Though there are multiple types of LED light therapy (and Palm cautions that you'll experience quicker and more significant results from physician-administered, higher-powered, in-office treatments) the technology is generally the same — using targeted, long-wavelength LED red light to penetrate different layers of your skin, stimulating collagen production and sending your skin's healing process into overdrive. At-home LED light therapy masks are expensive — when I first saw the price (and appearance!) of the $3,600 Artemis Mask I literally laughed out loud — but it's important to know that a bigger price tag does not always result in higher quality.

I tested LED masks ranging in cost from $90 to $1,900. In both my own research — and by scouring hundreds of online reviews and a dozen or so Reddit threads, I found a substantial difference in quality from the lowest-price option I tried to about the $400 range but far less variation after that. Each of the masks I tested were (mostly) comfortable and easy to use right out the box, though I greatly preferred the experience of soft silicone varieties over those made from hard plastic, which made me feel slightly claustrophobic, like a grown-up hockey goalie in a kid's mask. More rigid plastic masks are also less likely to fit a diverse range of face shapes and more difficult to store and pack for travel.

Last, a few safety notes: LED light masks are considered safe when you purchase a reputable product and if you follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions — including protecting your eyes during use (even if a mask is deemed medically safe for unprotected eyes, it may still cause strain). Many brands include eye protection with purchase, but, if they don't, old-school tanning-booth goggles work perfectly well.

Also important: Not everyone is a candidate for LED light therapy. For example, people with photosensitivity should avoid these devices, as should those with specific diseases like lupus and those taking certain medications. If you have any concerns about your particular skin or preexisting medical conditions, it's good idea to consult with a dermatologist before purchasing.

The best LED face mask of 2024

Omnilux Best LED mask overall Omnilux Contour LED Face Mask Light: Red and infrared | Benefits: Collagen boosting, wrinkle softening, complexion smoothing, redness reducing, brown-spot diminishing | Design: Flexible silicone, two straps | Skin Type: All, but especially good for older skin | Device specs: 132 LEDs (66 red and 66 near-infrared) | Treatment time: 10 minutes | FDA- approved: Yes | Wireless use: Yes | Eye protection included: No Within days of using Omnilux's Light Therapy Mask, my skin looked tighter, particularly around my cheekbones. Within six weeks, the wrinkles on my forehead appeared less deep and so did those around my mouth. My complexion was clearer overall. The results of this mask, when used consistently, were subtle but apparent — my pores were smaller, my face looked softer and my skin had a bit of a glow. My conclusion: With consistent use, the Omnilux mask works. That said, Omnilux is not totally unique here. Many of the most popular FDA-approved, dermatologist-recommended soft-flexible silicone masks perform about the same. The differences between my runner-up mask from CurrentBody and this version from Omnilux are small and, ultimately, more about preference than efficacy. Omnilux's face mask wins on a few points, however: It's softer and more flexible than the CurrentBody version, which makes it more comfortable. It also fit my particular face shape better, with curved-in corners that allowed the mask to sit flush against my forehead. The double-strap design meant I could tighten the device to fit more snugly, especially along the jawline. Both features improve and heighten the user experience (remember, you have to wear this thing for 10 minutes a day), but not having them would not be a deal-breaker. The Contour features 132 LEDs (30% more than many popular options) that deliver both red and near-infrared light enabling it to penetrate more deeply into the skin. This mask is FDA-approved. Additionally, it's both easy to use right out of the box and a cinch to clean (you simply wipe it down with a water-based wipe or a 70% alcohol to water solution). Pros Flexible, comfortable silicone with rounded shape

Double straps ensure a better, more snug fit than single-strap versions

Wireless

FDA-approved

Dermatologist recommended Cons Reviewers report poor experience with customer service

Does not include eye protection

And in second place...

CurrentBody Best LED face mask runner-up CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Light: Red and infrared | Benefits: Collagen boosting, wrinkle softening, complexion smoothing, redness reducing, brown-spot diminishing | Design: Flexible silicone, one strap | Skin Type: All, but especially good for older skin | Device specs: 132 LEDs (66 red and 66 near-infrared) | Treatment time: 10 minutes | FDA-approved: Yes | Cordless use: Yes | Eye protection included: Yes Over my six-week test of this mask, I experienced similar benefits to that of the Omnilux. This was to be expected; their specs are nearly identical: same LED light quantity, same treatment time, same basic construction. The only difference? Wearing the CurrentBody mask was just a hair less comfortable than the Omnilux, and it doesn't quite fit as snugly as I'd like, especially around the chin. This didn't seem to impact the results, but as many customers note, the fit is a little ... odd.. You can chalk this up to three design elements: 1. The CurrentBody LED mask's non-curvy top line made it more difficult to mold to my forehead. 2. The silicone is stiffer overall. 3. It attaches with just one strap, not two, giving the user less adjustment and fit control and leaving a large gap (at least for me) along the jaw and chin. Pros Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles

FDA approved

Allows for cordless use

Quality customer service with a two-year warranty

Includes eye protection Cons Fit is not as snug as our top pick

Customers complain the nose plate can be restrictive (note: it wasn't for mine)

How we tested

Spooky season, anyone? Masks from Omnilux, Shani Darden and CurrentBody (Yahoo)

I tested each individual mask for six weeks, with a two-week break in between. I rated them on results (did I see a positive difference in my skin during the testing period?), ease of use (was charging the battery simple? Could I work the device without always referring back to the instructions?), construction quality, comfort, value and affordability. I also kept in mind included extras like eye protection.

LED face masks we tested that didn't make the cut

I tried Light Salon's Boost LED mask and, while costing $100 more than the cost of my top pick from Omnilux, its silicone was too stiff and the fit not as snug and comfortable. I would, however, highly recommend the Light Salon LED Collar for improving the appearance of crepey neck skin.

I also spent six weeks testing Shani Darden by Déesse Pro's LED Light Mask, which worked well enough but was made of rigid hard plastic, which I did not enjoy — especially for $1,900. Similarly, the popular $455 Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro from Dr. Dennis Gross was uncomfortable on my face and did not seem worth the extra cash.

What to look for in an LED face mask

Name brand is best

"In general, look for brands with clinical studies to back their claims," says Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist Dr Omer Ibrahim. While you can find less expensive LED masks from random unknown brands on big retailer sites, Ibrahim cautions against it: "It’s impossible to guarantee whether these are actually emitting light at the correct wavelengths or are even safe to use." Additionally, cheaper, unregulated masks may be unsafe in a number of foundational ways, including potential exposure to harmful chemicals like lead due to substandard manufacturing, use of inferior materials or faulty wiring, which could lead to overheating, skin damage and even a fire hazard.

Choosing between soft (flexible silicone) or hard (plastic) LED masks

Much of this purchasing choice comes down to personal preference, but experts I spoke with slightly preferred soft LED masks, as you can better fit them to your unique face structure, making skin better able to absorb more light. Generally, I found rigid hard plastic masks less comfortable, especially given that they're frequently significantly more expensive. Finally, a hard plastic LED mask may not be a (literal) good fit if your features are more pronounced.

Blue or red light?

LED masks come in a variety of light colors, though the most common are blue and red. Red light is most effective for anti-aging skin care — it helps reduce pore size, improves skin elasticity and bounciness, stimulates collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Blue light is primarily used to treat acne; studies show it both balances sebum production and helps eradicate the bacteria that causes pimples in the first place. Since my issues are all aging-related, I only tested red light masks.

LED face mask FAQ

How does LED light therapy work?

"An LED mask is a device that emits different colors and wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin at various depths. It is designed to treat a range of skin conditions such as inflammation, swelling, acne and signs of aging," says Palm. "LED masks can also stimulate collagen production and aid in the healing of minor wounds."

What are the benefits of using an LED face mask?

According clinical studies and experts I spoke with, the benefits of using LED (specifically red-light) devices include:

Speeding up wound healing

Reducing inflammation

Reducing pore size

Improving overall skin texture

Improving skin laxity (bounciness)

Reducing fine lines and wrinkles

Improving hyperpigmentation

Are LED masks effective?

"LED masks are effective as long as it they are used consistently and in accordance to listed directions," Ibrahim says. "At-home versions are not as powerful as in-office devices and may require more usage to see results."

Are LED masks safe?

Generally, according to our experts, LED masks are considered safe for most skin types. For those prone to melasma, it's important to see a dermatologist first, because the heat and light from LED masks may worsen the condition. It's also important to protect your eyes during use — many masks are considered safe for your eyes but, depending on bulb intensity and, especially, mask fit, may in rare cases cause headaches or eye strain.

Will LED masks give me a sunburn?

The spectrum of LED light does not include UV light, which is what damages skin. No, you will not get a sunburn from these masks, not even a tan.

Who should not use an LED mask?

"Those prone to hyperpigmentation or melasma. And those with photosensitive disorders like lupus," says Ibrahim. "It's just, again, a good idea to consult with a dermatologist before using an LED mask."

What are the risks involved with an LED mask?

Aside from exacerbating hyperpigmentation in some skin, LED masks can cause redness and swelling, especially if left on for too long. Always follow directions and always purchase from a reputable brand which has clinical studies backing it up.

Meet the experts

Dr. Melanie Palm, a board certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in San Diego

Dr Omer Ibrahim, Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist

