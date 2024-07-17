The best Prime Day clothing deals to shop until you drop — starting at $8

This just in: Prime Day 2024 has delivered some of the best clothing deals of the year. (Amazon)

Today is the second (and last) day of Amazon Prime Day and I'm here to tell you — as someone who shops for both a living and a hobby — the deals are pretty much always better today. Yes, there are still wild discounts on tech gadgets and vacuums, but I highly suggest you hop on over to the Prime Day fashion deals. Time is of the essence, and this year's discounts on clothing are not to be missed.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that there are still thousands upon thousands of pieces on sale hidden amongst the digital racks. You can take advantage of savings on everything from flowy dresses to swimsuits and a classic pair of Levi's jeans (a must-have). It's very overwhelming, which is why I did the bargain-hunting for you and handpicked the clothing that's most worth your time and money.

Looking for a new pair of leggings? It just so happens that these Yahoo-approved leggings with pockets are on sale for less than your average movie ticket. And if you're looking for that perfect white tee to add to your closet, this Yahoo reader favorite is down to $17. There are even major savings on brands you know and love like Levi's and Hanes. Scroll below and get to shopping, my fellow fashionistas.

Best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $19 Save $11 with Prime No joke, Yahoo readers and Amazon customers are obsessed with this practical and wildly comfortable pair of shorts. One satisfied shopper even called them "unicorn shorts." Even better? Their price is slashed by 60% — that's the lowest they've been since Black Friday. Outfitted with an adjustable drawstring and wide elastic band, they're made with a soft cotton-poly blend. Wear them around the house, as pajamas and while running out to grab your morning Starbucks. Reviewers of all ages, shapes and sizes are singing their praises. "These are just right for my 67-year-old body — not too short," a thrilled shopper shared. "They are loose enough to be comfortable and more appropriate than bike shorts for women over 50, or anyone who doesn’t like compression shorts." Save $11 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings $18 $30 Save $12 with Prime Over 37,000 five-star shoppers adore these luxe-feeling leggings: They provide top-notch quality and comfort at a super-low price. The seamless high waist offers support without digging and tummy control without uncomfortable compression. They are made with flatlock construction, which minimizes bulk. And, the leggings are lightweight and moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch. So there's support, but you feel like you're almost wearing nothing! "I loved these yoga pants so much that I bought three more pairs," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They are super comfortable and help compress my stomach fat a little bit so it's not so jiggly. I wear these around the house, out to eat or working out. The material is sturdy and breathable ... I have had these pants for over one year and they are still in great shape. Totally worth the buy!" Check out our shopping writer's review of another pair from the brand. Save $12 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Maxi Dress $27 $43 Save $16 with coupon and Prime An easy-breezy dress for summer is always a good idea — especially for those July and August heat waves (you know the ones). This flowy staple is cheaper than last Prime Day, so grab one or two (or five) since it's on sale in so many colors. More than 17,000 shoppers gave it five stars. The breathable and lightweight frock is cut to fall beautifully without clinging to your skin. Side slits let you show a little leg and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. "I'm a curvy girl and didn't expect this to be flattering," said this dress-loving customer. "I was wrong. It hugged my curves just right and is very comfortable plus, bonus — it has pockets!" Save $16 with coupon and Prime $27 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $24 $48 Save $24 with Prime Speaking of dresses, this comfy tee-style just dropped to its lowest price since 2022. Don't let the name deceive you — the dress is anything but a frumpy tee. First off, there's the fabric belt that cinches your waist to show off your curves. Second, the soft and stretchy fabric keeps things comfortable without clinging to your skin. Available in 22 colors, you can style this darling piece with sneakers (check out the Prime Day sneaker deals) for a casual lunch or a pair of ballet flats for the office. "Have already washed and worn several times and am very happy with this dress," shared this five-star reviewer. "Not too short and the style is very flattering. Wouldn’t mind having another!" Save $24 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Amazon Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans $32 $60 Save $28 with Prime Is there anything more classic than a good pair of Levi's? Yes, actually! And that's a good pair of Levi's for over 40% off. The timeless American denim features a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit and comes in over 20 washes. The mid-rise waist and sleek bootcut leg flatters most body types. Pair it with a tank or a sleek button-down for work. "The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!" Save $28 with Prime $32 at Amazon

Amazon Miholl Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $17 $29 Save $12 with Prime At just $17 (down from $22) in most colors and sizes, this fan-favorite tee with 27,000-plus five-star reviews is a total steal. In fact, it's the cheapest it's been since last Prime Day. So why not get several shades to add to your wardrobe? We know you're wondering — why is a simple top so popular? For starters, it has a slouchy fit and is made from breathable, opaque fabric (yes, even the white). It comes in over 40 colors, ranging from bright to simple and versatile, plus a bunch of prints. Bonus: It has a stylish pocket, and rolled-up sleeves for an effortlessly cool look. "Love this top. This is better than I expected!" a reviewer shared. "Fit is nice. This is not one of those junky tees that cling in all the wrong places. This is a great quality tee that fits perfectly and looks polished and put together." Save $12 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon Hotouch Button-Up Shirt $25 $38 Save $13 with Prime Speaking of white tops, how's your go-to button-up blouse looking? If it's a little worse for the wear (no judgment, mine is too), consider replacing it with this crisp style. Psst: It's currently the lowest price I've seen in months. Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this expensive-looking shirt is both office-appropriate and worthy of a spot in your suitcase. It all depends on how you style it! Me? I'm sizing up to wear it as a beach cover-up. "I always love a great oversized white shirt," shared this fashionista. "This one is super flexible [depending on] how you use it. It runs a little wide, but also is flattering and feels relaxed. The material is more of a polyester rayon blend so it doesn't need to be ironed. I got one in white, black and gray. Love them!" Save $13 with Prime $25 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes Smooth Comfort Wireless Bra $11 $16 Save $5 with Prime A good bra — even a wireless one — can set you back upwards of $50. But we found a Hanes gem that's a mere $11 — the lowest price it's ever been. You can grab a two-pack on sale for $17 (down from $24). Made of a moisture-wicking nylon/spandex blend, it's designed to keep you cool and sweat-free (a must in the summer). Its wireless support ensures everything's secure and comfy, while the four-way stretch fabric conforms to your body. It even features 360-degree smoothing to prevent bulging under your clothes. "I felt like Goldilocks until I found this bra," wrote one five-star Amazon reviewer. "It's perfect — not too tight around the middle, the straps don't dig into my shoulders, it's very, very soft and it holds me in place. By far, the most comfortable bra that I have ever worn. I'm buying more of them." Save $5 with Prime $11 at Amazon

Amazon Iuga High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets $15 $20 Save $5 with Prime Dubbed the best capri leggings with pockets by Yahoo's fashion editor, Rebecca Carhart, this pair has dropped back down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day. With a convenient pocket and a wide, high-rise waistband for maximum comfort and tummy control, there's no secret why these leggings made the cut. The polyester and spandex fabric is not see-through, like so many other high-waisted leggings. Super stretchy and packed with compression, these come in different colors and fit a wide range of body types while sculpting your bottom for a flattering fit. "I am on my sixth pair, not because they wear out fast but because of how awesome they are," reported a rave reviewer. "Super comfortable, flattering, breathable and soft. I started wearing these leggings to work out a couple of years ago and never looked at another brand. They hold in my tummy without feeling tight and the pockets on both legs are indispensable." Save $5 with Prime $15 at Amazon

Amazon Idegg No Show Socks, 6 Pairs $11 $14 Save $3 with Prime We're letting you in on a little secret: Socks are one of the best things to buy during Prime Day because the deals are that good. This set of six is marked down to $11, making each pair less than $2. Another cool thing? Kyle Richards is a fan! She previously told Amazon Live that these are her go-to workout socks, admitting that when her "socks are showing," her friends make fun of her look. "[It's] a dorky vibe," she laughed. But these babies? They stay hidden. It's not only about aesthetics, though. They're stretchy but secure (no slipping!), and made with breathable fabric that wicks away sweat and helps keep you stink-free. "They stay in place without being tight," noted a happy customer. "The cotton blend is an improvement over most liner socks that contain more hosiery-like materials. This material is soft on my feet and breathes better for less chance of sweat." Save $3 with Prime $11 at Amazon

Amazon Ermonn Crochet Cardigan Sweater $28 $44 Save $16 This lightweight, summery cardigan (up to 36% off!) is one you'll wear from now through Labor Day — and beyond. Soft, chic and versatile, the cozy cardi features a trendy crochet design that elevates all of your favorite outfits. Other than it being more affordable than it was last Prime Day, the buttonless shawl is ideal for wrapping yourself on a particularly breezy night at the beach — or, you know, your way-too-frigid office. The puffed cuffs amp up the cool, cozy factor. "[The sweater is] perfect over sleeveless dresses or summer shirts when air conditioning is cold in buildings, but hot outside," revealed one stylish shopper. Meanwhile, another fashionista suggested pairing it with shorts or jeans and a tank top. And if you're going on a cruise, one traveler said it was "perfect" for their trip. $28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.