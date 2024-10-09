The best Prime Day deals under $25: Save up to 75% on these frugal finds

Save big (without spending a lot), thanks to these under-$25 Prime Day deals on tech, fashion, beauty and more. (Amazon)

You know the old phrase "less is more"? Well, we think it sums things up perfectly when it comes to prices; the less you spend, the more you can buy. Okay, that's admittedly some shopping editor math, but you get the idea! With that in mind, we sought out the best Amazon October Prime Day deals under $25. Sure, a good deal is a good deal, even if it means spending $200 on a vacuum that's typically priced at $400 ... but for frugal folks like us? There's nothing better than snagging a stellar markdown for less than the cost of dinner and a movie.



Of course, there are so-called "deals" that, frankly, aren't worth your time or money. Starting prices are often inflated to make it seem like you're getting a better bargain than you really are, and unless you're tracking sale histories on the daily, it can be hard to tell the real deals from the duds.



That's where we come in; our team of shopping experts knows thousands of products like the backs of our hands, so we're able to spot truly good sales. With that in mind, everything on this list checks off our criteria boxes, so keep scrolling to see what you can snag for a steal. Happy shopping!

The best Prime Day deals under $25

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this small yet mighty device — it can replace 'em all. You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. As for the price? It's only dipped lower once this year (by a dollar). Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day tech deals for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $17 $24 Save $7 with Prime Celebs like Kelly Ripa, Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields adore this popular pout balm, which rarely goes on sale unless there's a big event like Prime Day taking place. True to its name, it was formulated to deliver moisture to dry lips overnight, though our beauty editor believes it's more suited for daytime wear as a lipgloss (read her full review for more). No matter when you plan on using it, you'll be able to stock up on several of the fun scents it comes in for less, thanks to this deal. Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day beauty deals for more. Save $7 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime | Editor-approved In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. This serum rarely dips this low unless it's an event like Prime Day, so grab a few bottles! Check out our beauty editor's full CosRx review for more. Save $12 with Prime | Editor-approved $13 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) $23 $50 Save $27 | Lowest price ever This cute little orb might be small, but what it lacks in size it makes up for with smart functions galore. Use it as a rich-sounding speaker for enjoying your favorite playlists, or ask it to tell you the weather, set a timer, answer questions — it can even control other smart devices via your voice. It's currently over 50% off, the best price we've seen to date. Save $27 | Lowest price ever $23 at Amazon

Amazon ChomChom Roller $16 $28 Save $12 with Prime and coupon Got pets? You'll want this No. 1 bestseller in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills — but it's a lightning deal, so zap it up fast! Save $12 with Prime and coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Not only am I a fan of Ina Garten's approachable, homey recipes, I also love checking out her gorgeous kitchen and cookware. Some of her go-tos are admittedly out of my price range — Le Creuset, anyone? — but I was pleasantly surprised to discover this super-affordable skillet, a longtime favorite of mine, is also a staple in her kitchen. Lodge has been in the cast iron business since 1896, so it knows a thing or two about crafting sturdy pieces designed to withstand practically any cooking environment. This skillet is no exception; it can be used on all cooktops, is oven-safe and can even be placed over a grill or open flame. Lodge pans are so durable, people often pass them down to younger generations. I've only had mine for about 10 years, but it works just as well as the day I got it, if not better. Not bad for just 20 bucks! Another thing I love about this pan? It's made of iron and oil — no PFOAs or PTFEs, which gives me peace of mind about cooking without "forever chemicals." No wonder it's one of 12 pieces of cookware Garten links to on her website. Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 with Prime It might not be super frigid just yet, but you'll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 50% off once the temps start dropping! It's compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn't the lowest we've seen it on sale for, it's within a few bucks of its best price of 2024. Save $36 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $16 $48 Save $32 If you're looking for denim that's designed for all shapes and sizes, these affordable Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're classic high-rises that sit at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. They start at a wild $16, so grab a few pairs for fall and winter — they'd look fab with some stylish boots. $16 at Amazon

Amazon NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $15 $20 Save $5 with Prime Retinol isn't just for your face — the rest of your body can reap its benefits too! Known for being one of the most effective ingredients for targeting wrinkles and sun damage, it can also give the skin a more plumped-up appearance. That said, dryness and irritation can occur if you're new to it, which is why using it in moisturizer form is a smart idea. This rich cream was formulated for application on all skin types, and you're getting a large 16-ounce tub for close to as low as it's ever been marked down to. Save $5 with Prime $15 at Amazon

Amazon Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $9 $13 Save $4 If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. Our price trackers tell us this is close to as low as they've ever been, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Energizer Alkaline Power AAA Batteries, 32-Count $16 $20 Save $4 with Prime Batteries are one of those things you always want to have extras of, and when you realize you've run out? Guess that means having to walk over to the TV every time you want to change the channel. Avoid that inconvenience by grabbing this 32-pack while it's within a dollar of its all-time lowest price. Of course, unlike these batteries, this sale won't keep going and going, so add it to your cart, stat. Save $4 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $20 $50 Save $30 with Prime Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this No. 1 bestselling set is an excellent deal. Because it's KitchenAid, you know you're getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 60% off, this is just about as low as it's been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day kitchen deals for more. Save $30 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Tire Inflator $24 $40 Save $16 with Prime | Lowest price ever If your tires fall flat, don't despair — this No. 1 bestselling inflator will have 'em pumped up in a jiffy (as in, about a minute!). It's compact enough to keep stowed in your car just in case, and the light-up digital screen allows for nighttime visibility. Our price trackers tell us this is as low as it gets. Save $16 with Prime | Lowest price ever $24 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $8 $20 Save $12 with Prime | Lowest price ever Dry feet? Kiss that cracked skin goodbye — just turn on your favorite comfort show, slip on these smoothing booties and let them work their magic while you relax. They contain an exfoliating botanical formula that'll have that scaliness shedding within about a week — the ultimate gross-yet-satisfying experience. According to our price trackers, this is as low as this pack's ever been, so stock up for the winter... Save $12 with Prime | Lowest price ever $8 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $9 $14 Save $5 with Prime Take your old knives from dull to honed in seconds with this No. 1 bestseller. Just a few swipes through each of the three notches will help repair, straighten, sharpen and polish blades that could use a little TLC, and this gadget even comes with a protective glove to prevent nicks. At just $9, this price is about as low as it gets! Save $5 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $10 $20 Save $10 These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten their drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Isotoner Stretch Fleece Touchscreen Gloves $11 $48 Save $37 with Prime It might not be cold enough for gloves just yet, but considering this popular pair is within a dollar of its all-time lowest price, you'd be smart to snag it now. Stylish and functional, these gloves are made of a stretchy fleece and are touchscreen compatible so you won't have to take 'em off every time you need to respond to a text. And who can argue with a 75%-plus discount? Save $37 with Prime $11 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain $14 $30 Save $16 Tired of precariously pouring a pot filled with hot pasta and boiling water into a colander? No more! This genius gadget clips right onto the side of the pot to give you better control, and it takes up way less space than a traditional strainer, too. Even though the starting price is a bit exaggerated, this is close to as low as we've seen it on sale for in years — check out our full Snap N Strain review for more. $14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)