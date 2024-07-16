The best Prime Day gaming deals for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox are as low as $9

Get the best Prime Day deals on a Nintendo Switch console, a gaming headset, an XBox controller and more.

Gaming is one of the easiest ways to decompress after a long day. Whether you're a casual gamer who has started building your own "island" in Animal Crossing or an experienced gamer who needs a new controller to step things up a notch, you know firsthand that it can completely reset your mood. If you fall in either category or want to explore a new hobby, Amazon's Prime Day gaming deals are worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from July 16 to the 17, and we've found some sweet deals on gaming accessories, games and even one console. Looking for a no-frills, easy-to-use handheld system that won't break the bank? The Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale for $188 in both coral and gray. If you need a compact carrying case for all your Switch games, this one is on sale for just $9 and fits up to 24 cartridges. Need a new gaming controller? Snag two of the best for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch for as low as $40. And if you're on the market for new games, we've rounded up a few of our favorites that are all on sale, starting at just $29.

Best Prime Day deals on gaming consoles

Best Prime Day deals on gaming accessories

Amazon Fyy Nintendo Switch Game Case $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime If you're on a strict budget this Prime Day but want to snag a gaming accessory that you'll actually use, this Nintendo Switch cartridge case is a worthwhile investment. It holds 24 games and 48 micro SD cards, so you shouldn't run out of room anytime soon. Prices tend to fluctuate on this game case, but it's now nearly 30% off list price. "The games are nice and snug without being a pain to get out," one shopper wrote. "The size is convenient for traveling. I bought one; buying more now." Save $4 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon Hori Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller $40 $60 Save $20 Prefer a studier and even more ergonomic wireless controller? This one from Hori is a gamer favorite on Amazon, thanks to its long battery life (up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge), lightweight build and ergonomic handles that give you room when you're playing for hours — so long, hand cramps. With this Prime Day deal, you'll be saving $20 and, perhaps, some future physical therapy copays. "One of the best controllers, I've ever purchased," one five-star reviewer said. "I have been playing with this controller for a long time now. It plays really well, and the design is so cool. It also has a small cable for you to recharge it, so you won't need to pay more money for extra batteries." $40 at Amazon

Amazon Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller $44 $59 Save $15 Xbox gamers to the front! If your current controller has seen better days or you need a second one for two-player gaming, this wireless controller is Xbox-approved and comes in the brand's iconic Velocity Green hue. You can even use it in PC gaming! We love a good deal and this is one of the best we've noticed. This is the lowest this controller's been in over four months. It even soared as high as $119 back in June. Don't miss out! "One of the standout features for me is the textured grip, which ensured the controller doesn't slip, even during intense gameplay," wrote one of over 25,000 five-star reviewers. "The thumbsticks are both responsive and sturdy, providing precise control." $44 at Amazon

Amazon Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset $50 $70 Save $20 Online gamers and Twitch streamers swear by their gaming headsets, and this one from Logitech is one that thousands love and frequently purchase. It has memory foam earpads for comfortable use during those long gaming sessions, a flip-to-mute microphone and is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs. Don't wait for the price to bounch up again, save $20 this Prime Day. "I bought this as a six-month anniversary present for my boyfriend, and he loves it!" one shopper wrote. "He said the mic quality is great." $50 at Amazon

Amazon Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch $20 Traveling gamers are huge fans of this all-in-one protective case — we're talking over 52,000 five-star fans! Made for both the standard and OLED Nintendo Switch consoles, this case has pouches and compartments for the device itself, the charging cable and up to eight games. It even has a handle that makes it easy to carry. This portable, water-resistant case hasn't been this affordable since the beginning of May. In April, it even peaked as high as $22, so now is the best time to snag it before the price yo-yos again. One grateful Switch owner wrote. "I was traveling to Colorado and knew I needed somewhere to store my Switch and controllers, but didn't want to break the bank. This case came in quickly and saved the day. ... Durable and compact design with more storage space than you’d expect." $20 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on games

Amazon "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" for PlayStation 5 $30 $70 Save $40 Any Star Wars fans out there? If you own a PlayStation 5, you already know that those games cost a pretty penny, so we were relieved to find that this popular game — in which Jedi knight Cal wades through Dark Times — is nearly 60% off. We likely won't see this Prime Day-exclusive deal at any other time. "I could write forever about this game," one ecstatic shopper wrote. "If you're a Star Wars fan and you don't own this, you need to. Best game I've played since the first one was released." $30 at Amazon

Amazon "Minecraft" for Nintendo Switch $29 $45 Save $16 Minecraft is one of the most iconic games you'll find for basically any console, and it's been remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Best of all, though, it's 35% off — that's $16 off its original price. In case you're unfamiliar with the game, it's basically about placing blocks and going on adventures. It's simple, soothing and easy for just about any experience level to enjoy. "My kids have had hours of entertainment on this game and are still finding out new things about the game," one pleased shopper wrote. $29 at Amazon

Amazon "Final Fantasy XVI" for PlayStation 5 $30 $50 Save $20 If "story mode" in most games gets you super excited, you'll love this popular Final Fantasy release. Those of you familiar with the franchise already know that this is the creme of the crop, especially when it comes to graphics. Historically, this game was at its most affordable at $34 over the past four months, so this $30 Prime Day-exclusive sale price drops it even lower. Save 40% off the list price. "Wow [is] all I can say," wrote a fan. "It literally absorbs you into the game storyline. ... Easy to follow, and honestly, the franchise did a good job of keeping even the cute icons of the soldiers in the menu screen." $30 at Amazon

