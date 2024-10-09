I'm a pro baker: These are the best Prime Day kitchen deals up for grabs

Up your fall cooking game with these Prime Day kitchen deals: Save big on KitchenAid, Henckels, Ninja and more.

Happy day two of October Prime Day! Amazon's savings event — officially known as Prime Big Deal Days — is jam-packed with markdowns on everything from Apple gadgets to home essentials, but what I'm most excited about? All of the kitchen deals I'm seeing. I mean, I think we can all agree that fall is hands-down the best season for cooking and baking; we've hit that sweet spot of it being cool enough to use the oven without the stress of holiday meal prep looming over us.

As a former pro baker who still spends lots of time in the kitchen, I know how to tell a good piece of equipment from a rotten egg. And because I've spent years tracking prices, I can also spot real deals in a sea of duds. So, if you're wondering where to begin your cookware savings journey, let me be your guide.

Something I'm always excited to see on sale? A powerful blender, and this bestselling Ninja — which doubles as a food processor — is marked down to its lowest price of 2024. I'm also into glass food storage containers these days, so I'm eyeing this 24-piece set that's just $40. Slicing and dicing will be a lot easier with a sharp chef's knife (one of our faves is on sale). And there's more where those came from, with deals on top brands like KitchenAid, Breville and more. Keep scrolling to see what else you can scoop up — happy saving!

Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals 2024

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $145 $345 Save $200 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This bestselling collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more — this set topped the list! $145 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Not only am I a fan of Ina Garten's approachable, homey recipes, I also love checking out her gorgeous kitchen and cookware. Some of her go-tos are admittedly out of my price range — Le Creuset, anyone? — but I was pleasantly surprised to discover this super-affordable skillet, a longtime favorite of mine, is also a staple in her kitchen. Lodge has been in the cast iron business since 1896, so it knows a thing or two about crafting sturdy pieces designed to withstand practically any cooking environment. This skillet is no exception; it can be used on all cooktops, is oven-safe and can even be placed over a grill or open flame. Lodge pans are so durable, people often pass them down to younger generations. I've only had mine for about 10 years, but it works just as well as the day I got it, if not better. Not bad for just 20 bucks! Another thing I love about this pan? It's made of iron and oil — no PFOAs or PTFEs, which gives me peace of mind about cooking without "forever chemicals." No wonder it's one of 12 pieces of cookware Garten links to on her website. Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 Fall is prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, we'll happily take a $50 discount. $280 at Amazon

Amazon Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $30 $45 Save $15 This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently within $2 of the lowest price we've seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 8 $19 $29 Save $10 These wildly popular containers are clearly doing something right if tens of thousands of shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating. In addition to helping cut down on food waste, these bins allow you to group your food products and beverages by category for a more cohesive, easy-to-navigate fridge. Juice boxes, veggies, fruits, sauces, dressings — each can have their own designated space. Plus, if something happens to spill, it'll be contained in the bin, which is much easier to clean than an entire sticky fridge shelf. This is close to the lowest price we've seen, so grab a few sets for your pantry and under your sinks too. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $9 $13 Save $4 If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. Our price trackers tell us this is close to as low as they've ever been, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Mega Kitchen System $120 $200 Save $80 The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it's currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top. With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you'll be able to whip up margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $50 $145 Save $95 | Lowest price ever If you've always wanted a smart toaster but didn't want to pay hundreds of dollars, now's your chance! This popular model has a handy touchscreen with a visual display of six bread types and six shade settings to choose from. At less than 8 inches wide, it won't take up much counter space, and its stainless steel design will look stylish in any kitchen. Oh, and it's over 60% off, aka as low as we've ever seen it. Save $95 | Lowest price ever $50 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $20 $50 Save $30 with Prime Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is an excellent deal. Because it's KitchenAid, you know you're getting a quality product. The pot holder is thick and protective, the towels are wildly absorbent — but the star of the set is the included oven mitt. It has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 60% off, this is just about as low as this bestseller's been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. Save $30 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer $22 $28 Save $6 with Prime Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming odor minimizer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that's actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you've been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car ... anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is within a few bucks of its lowest price of the year. Save $6 with Prime $22 at Amazon

Amazon Breville the Smart Oven $187 $270 Save $83 This top-rated appliance has so many cooking functions, it could probably replace your full-size range in most instances. That alone appeals to us, but the fact that it's on rare sale for $187 (its best price since 2019)? Now we're cookin'! Sometimes you want something warm and comforting for dinner — roasted chicken and vegetables, perhaps — but the thought of waiting for the oven to preheat is enough to make you resort to a bowl of cereal. This toaster oven heats up in no time and, according to the brand, cooks up to 30% faster than other methods as well. In spite of its compact size, it's roomy enough to hold quite a bit of food: six slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza or even a 6-cup muffin tray. Not to mention, it comes with a 12" x 12" baking pan, a 12" x 12" broiling rack and a 13" pizza pan. $187 at Amazon

Amazon Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife $39 $60 Save $21 One Yahoo editor awarded this blade the title of best budget chef's knife after testing a slew of them. She says, "When I started culinary school, I was issued a curated set of knives and tools we would need to work with through our 600 hours of training in order to graduate. This Mercer Culinary chef's knife was the one we received that day and what we would use for 90% of our daily tasks. That should give you an idea of what this knife is capable of — and of its durability. The Genesis may not be a flashy knife, but it is a real workhorse in the kitchen. This Western-style knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon German steel and features a handle made from Santoprene (a rubbery material) that ensures a firm grip even in damp hands." It only dropped lower in price once this year, FYI... $39 at Amazon

Amazon HexClad 10-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan $119 $149 Save $30 with Prime Every home cook needs a trusty frying pan for making omelets, stir-frys, pancakes and more. This one — which comes from the brand used by Gordon Ramsay himself — features aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and its nonstick interior makes it a breeze to clean. These pans rarely go on sale, but this No. 1 bestseller is currently down to the best price we've seen all year. Save $30 with Prime $119 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Thirsti Drink System $100 $180 Save $80 | Lowest price ever What sets this beverage machine apart from a manual model like the SodaStream is the fact that it's electrically powered — no work needed on your part aside from choosing your preferred settings. On that note, this machine lets you customize the amount of bubbles in your drink (if you want any at all) as well as the flavor. We've only ever seen it this low for Prime Day, meaning the time to buy is now. And while it still might seem like a splurge, just think of how much money it'll save you on canned or bottled soda and seltzer in the long run. Save $80 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Our Place Always Pan $104 $150 Save $46 with Prime I own this multiuse nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez collaborated with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.") Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $46 off! Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more. Save $46 with Prime $104 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $27 $50 Save $23 with coupon In the market for a new slow cooker? Get this trusty appliance while it's marked down to its lowest price of the year. It's perfect for making fall favorites like soup, stew and braises, and so hands-off. Just add your ingredients, set the temperature and you'll be on your way to cozy comfort food. Save $23 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $21 $35 Save $14 with Prime | Lowest price of the year Never strain your wrists opening a can again, thanks to this nifty little gizmo that does the job with the push of a button. It cleanly removes the top without leaving any sharp edges behind, and it's battery-operated so you won't have to deal with cords. This bestseller isn't often on sale, but happens to be marked down to the best price our trackers are showing since 2021. Join the 7,000-plus shoppers who have purchased one within the past month. Save $14 with Prime | Lowest price of the year $21 at Amazon

Amazon Nutribullet Triple Prep System $160 $230 Save $70 with Prime At $70 off, this powerful blender is down to its lowest price since March. Oh, and it's not just for smoothies — it's also a food processor and can blitz up both large and single-serve portions. With its 64-ounce capacity, you can mix up frozen cocktails for friends and family, or slice and shred vegetables for a big ol' salad. We'll be awaiting our party invitation! Save $70 with Prime $160 at Amazon

Psst: Here are a few other fab kitchen deals we found elsewhere on the web:

Walmart Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $100 $299 Save $199 Scratched-up cookware in need of a swap? Your search ends here: This set is made of a nonstick granite material that'll make cleanup a breeze and includes just about every type of pot and pan a well-stocked kitchen needs (plus a trio of cooking utensils). Have we ever seen this set listed for $299? No, but in spite of the inflated original price, getting 13 pieces for $100 is an absolute steal. Sponsored by Walmart $100 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $19 $70 Save $51 Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too. The starting price might be inflated, but at less than $4 a pop, these are still a fab deal. $19 at Walmart

