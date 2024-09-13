The best seat on the plane to avoid germs and 5 other tips this health editor follows during cold and flu season

It’s Rachel, your friendly health editor, here to share some tips right before cold and flu season officially kicks off. Summer is sadly ending, but COVID isn’t going anywhere and will soon be joined by the usual suspects — other respiratory illnesses like the common cold, the flu and RSV. But getting sick this season isn’t inevitable. There are some simple — and yes, even fun — steps I’ve been taking to stay healthy, which you can follow too.

What I’m doing … washing my hands and — this is important — drying them well

Along with wearing masks, the pandemic put a spotlight on washing hands much more often — and it’s something that I’ve kept up. Yes, it goes without saying that you should wash your hands after going to the bathroom, but it’s also key to do it after, say, blowing your nose or touching doorknobs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls handwashing with soap one of the best ways to stay healthy. It’s also the easiest. The CDC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds, which is about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. But honestly, who really wants to sing this to themselves when it’s not even your birthday? I know I don’t. Need some inspiration? The American Film Institute has a list of 20-second quotes from movies. Or check out these songs — including “No Scrubs” by TLC while you're scrubbing — with 20-second choruses.

But before you start humming to yourself while lathering up, here’s something that some people don’t know: Drying your hands after washing them is equally important. That’s because bacteria is more likely to be transferred from wet skin than from dry skin. So make sure you’re also drying hands thoroughly after hitting the sink.

What I learned … sit in the window seat to avoid germs

I recently flew back from my hometown of Los Angeles with my kids. While I’m normally an aisle-seat-or-bust type of person (it’s less claustrophobic and easier to get up for any bathroom trips), I’m booking a window seat for my next flight. Why? Because, apparently, it’s the best place to sit on an airplane to avoid germs. Research shows that window seats are more isolated and are furthest away from the aisle, where passengers and crew often walk by and can more easily spread germs. Of course, if you really want to protect yourself, wear a mask.

My daily cup of matcha green tea has vitamin C and zinc, both of which improve immune function. (Rachel Grumman Bender)

What I’m making … a cup of super matcha green tea

I drink tea every day. It’s a morning ritual that feels so comforting, especially when the temperature drops. Although I’m a longtime Earl Grey with milk and honey girl, I’ve been swapping in matcha green tea for a while now for its health benefits (my favorite is Rishi Matcha Super Green Tea). Matcha is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and zinc, both of which improve immune function — something we could all use some help with during cold and flu season. I’ll be honest: It took me awhile to adapt to green tea, which I first found bitter compared to my honey-infused black tea, but now I’m used to it and feel like I’m doing something good for myself with each sip.

What I’m doing … replacing air filters in my house

Talking about changing the filters in my home’s HVAC system feels like I’ve unlocked a new level of adulthood. But with the cold and flu season upon us, it’s something our household is staying on top of. Replacing air filters not only keeps your HVAC system running smoothly, but it also improves ventilation — something that’s key if you have someone who is sick in your home — and removes pollutants and allergens. So how often should you change out your filters? According to Consumer Reports, most disposable filters last three to 12 months; the thicker the filter, the less often it needs changing. For my house, we use activated charcoal filters, which are better at absorbing any household odors such as from cooking, and they get swapped out every six months.

What I’m loving … laughter as medicine

Cracking up over your favorite stand-up routine or comedy show isn’t just fun, it’s also good for your health (which is why you’ve heard the saying “Laughter is the best medicine” about a thousand times). Research shows that laughter boosts immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, while also decreasing stress hormones like cortisol. So what makes you laugh? For me, I’m a sucker for the absurd and the viral meme “Chihuahua or muffin?” which was created by Karen Zack and has been around since 2016, never fails to make me laugh. Even just thinking about it makes me smile.

What I’m sticking with … taking a COVID test if you think you have a cold

If the COVID summer surge has taught us anything it’s that you can’t assume your sniffling and sneezing is just a cold. Unlike the flu, COVID hasn't settled into a more predictable pattern — and it is everywhere right now. So we’ve stocked up on tests at our house. Why test? It can help you decide what steps to take next, from protecting any immunocompromised loved ones to getting a prescription for Paxlovid, which needs to be taken within five days of symptoms starting. Another smart reason to test: The CDC suggests waiting three months after a COVID infection before getting an updated booster (which are now available). The good news? Test kits don’t have to cost you anything: Free at-home COVID tests (four per household) will be available from the U.S. government by the end of this month (you can order them here).