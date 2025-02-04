The best Valentine's Day gifts for her in 2025 for every budget

Wow the woman in your life with these sweet-as-can-be Valentine's Day finds — from Kate Spade heart studs to a custom print of your wedding venue.

Your love is priceless. These Valentine's Day gifts, on the other hand, all come in under $100. (Getty)

Dare I ask how's your Valentine's Day shaping up? You've still some time (key word: some) to sort out the specifics, but whatever you do, don't wait to order a Valentine's Day gift for her because all of the best ones are bound to sell out before Feb. 14.

Trending Valentine's Day gifts

Some of the best Valentine's Day gifts are romantic, others tend more toward the practical, but all of these V-Day picks are sure to make her heart skip a beat — and you can take my word for it because as Yahoo's gifting editor, this is my forté. Eyeing something special for your wife? These bedazzled Kate Spade heart studs will do all the talking. Or what about a way to capture the year that she graduated from girlfriend to fiancé? Go with this personalized street sign print from Etsy and cue the happy tears. If you two aren't big on Valentine's Day, you can always opt for something subdued but special, whether it's rose-scented shower steamers or a wooden matchbox customized with your initials. From self-care favorites to thought-provoking card games for your next date night, these finds will steal the show — and her heart.

Don't forget to shower everyone else with love, too. Check out our main Valentine's Day gift guide for sweet picks for the whole family, along with a ranking of the best Valentine's Day flower delivery services and a curated list of gift ideas just for the guys in your life .

Shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for her by category:

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her under $25

Amazon Body Restore Amore Shower Steamers, Pack of 15 That's amore! Take her shower experience to the next level with these rose-scented tablets. Stick one on the shower floor away from the water and breathe in its soothing scent as it dissolves. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Stunfassoo Food Decider Die She wears her Queen of Indecision title proudly, but if there's anybody who can change that, it's you. Or, well, this die. The next time she's trying to figure out if she's in the mood for pasta or sushi (or something else), she can simply roll the die for confirmation. The folks at Stunfassoo also sell dice emblazoned with suggestions for weekend and nighttime activities, if she needs a little guidance in those departments. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Eye Glow Trio If a spa trip isn't in the cards, then pick up a pack of budget-friendly eye masks, like these glittery ones that are skin-care staples for Yahoo beauty editors and celebs alike. This set of 12 comes with the brand's biggest sellers — the pink ones moisturize, gold brings life back to tired under-eyes and blue illuminates dull areas. $13 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Upycycled Wine Bottle Heart Chime This handmade wind chime brings a bit of etherality to your alfresco atmosphere — it's made with a blue or green wine bottle and an acrylic heart pendulum that fills the air with soothing sound whenever a breeze blows by. $24 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Personalized Couples Matchbox Because she's the spark to your flame — and vice versa. Snag this wooden matchbox, featuring your initials and anniversary year, for your special lady. It doesn't come with any matches, so grab some and fill it up before gifting. $22 at Etsy

Etsy Custom Street Sign Print Call it magic, call it fate, but one thing's for sure: Something wonderful happened the day that you two crossed paths. Commemorate the moment that two became one with this personalized print, complete with your last names and the year you became official. Prices vary by size and print type, but a standard 5" x 7" print will run you as little as $22. $22 at Etsy

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her under $50

Amazon BestSelf Intimacy Deck Pick a card, any card, and get a new conversation prompt. Cards fall into one of six categories — relationship, intimacy, life, past, random and about you — and all are sure to switch things up from the same old, same old. Take it from this five-star reviewer: "This game was like marriage counseling in a box! I mean we talked about stuff we never would think to talk about, and we have been married for 18 years!" $28 at Amazon

Amazon Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp She's all set on the candle front, but you know what she could use? A way to enjoy her favorite scents without any soot, smoke or, ya know, flame. This Amazon bestseller features adjustable brightness, a timer and a wooden base large enough to hold most vessels (including her faves from Bath & Body Works). $29 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs Her style's anything but simple, and that's one of the many things you love about her. These sparkly heart studs are the perfect statement — one that's understated enough for day-to-day wear, but still full of, well, love. $29 at Kate Spade Outlet

Papier The Heart Mini Hardback Photo Book Your camera roll tells a story that only you two can read. Take 40 of your sweetest snaps and get them printed in this mini photo book, so you can always have 'em at the ready. $29 at Papier

Amazon Ekouaer Silky Striped Pajamas Pure silk pajamas can cost a near fortune, but this set has that sought-after silky feel without the steep price tag. A bonus: One happy shopper gushed that her pair "holds up well with daily washing" and "dries very quickly." There are over 25 colors and patterns to choose from, but I'm partial to this striped pink pair because, well, Valentine's Day. $36 at Amazon

Etsy Book Flower She's No. 1 in your book ... and I'm sure she'd say the same about you. My advice: Take a page out of my book (the puns are writing themselves, I swear!) and give your beloved bookworm a paper flower made out of — you guessed it — actual book pages. No watering required. $30 at Etsy

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her under $100

Amazon Lego Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Lego flowers are stealing hearts everywhere, and I can see why: Unlike the Valentine's Day bouquets that arrive at her doorstep, these stunning arrangements will stand the test of time (like your love ... right?). The latest offering leans into pinks and peaches with an eye-catching assortment of no-maintenance roses, ranunculus, orchids and more. Wrap up the whole kit and tell her you've got your next date night on lock, or wow her with a pre-built bunch. $60 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $60 at Walmart$60 at Target

Letterfest Letterfest Custom Illustrated Wedding Venue Line Art Print Take them back to the day you said "I do." Upload a photo of your wedding venue to Letterfest and get a hand-drawn 10" x 12" sketch in return. Add the digital-proof option for an extra $5, so you can make sure everything looks accurate before they send the printed version. $55 at Letterfest

Made by Mary Made by Mary Customizable Sweetheart Love Necklace Real love shines golden — hence why this gold-filled heart pendant made the cut. Personalize it with two initials (yours and hers, obviously) and let your love stand alone, or add up five mini hearts ($14 each) with your kid's initials to ensure the whole family is represented. $64 at Made by Mary

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.