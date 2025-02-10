We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Valentine's Day gifts for your husband that will arrive by February 14
Spoil your other half with these wholly thoughtful Valentine's gift ideas, from a personalized print to a top-rated eye massager.
At this point in your marriage, you may feel like you've done and gifted it all. Even so, your guy deserves to be spoiled silly on all the special occasions, including the big one coming up on Feb. 14. Enter the best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands — yep, yours included.
From thoughtful, personalized presents that'll stand the test of time to more practical picks, this list of gifts for men includes a range of prices (picks start under $10!) and sentiments. My suggestion? Match his V-Day gift to his love language. If your husband appreciates quality time more than anything else, go with the couple's card game that'll put your relationship to the test (don't worry, I'm sure you'll pass with flying colors). Give him an electric scalp massager to showcase acts of service. Or customize a print with your go-to food order for a unique take on words of affirmation. The list goes on!
In this guide: Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $25 | Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $50 | Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $100
Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $25
Your next date night, delivered. Take turns drawing cards from five piles to challenge each other to dares, answer rapid-fire questions and more. "It has really helped us break the monotony of taking about the same things — work, kids, house, extended family, schedule — and instead truly connect with one another," one five-star fan raved.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but winter's nowhere near done. How's his hat looking? If he needs a refresh, gift him this one with a built-in light. That way, he'll be able to actually see whatever's in front of him when he's outside — the dog he's walking, the meat he's grilling or (let's hope) the chores he's completing.
He's the Mario to your Luigi, and vice versa. Level up this Valentine's Day by giving him a card made from an actual Nintendo game cartridge. Select the characters that best represent you two, then submit a sweet message loaded with as many video game puns as you can muster.
At-home mixologists swear by these Italian cherries. They're sweet with a punchy tang, making them a match for classic cocktails like whiskey sours, old fashioneds and Manhattans. A little goes a long way, which is a good thing since he'll probably want to whip up cocktails left and right after he tastes 'em.
Because he stole a pizza your heart way back when. These funky, foodie-forward socks are sure to be the favorite in his collection, especially if he's the type to never pass up a slice (or five).
Magnesium is said to be nature's muscle relaxant. This absorbent body butter is loaded with this magical mineral to help alleviate muscle and joint soreness after a hard push at the gym, a busy weekend with the grandkids and everything in between. And yes, it's only a 2-ounce tub, but one reviewer raved that "a little goes a long way" and it has "lasted me for months."
Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $50
Does he have a habit of cranking his phone volume up to 11? This three-in-one doodad is about to be his new best friend (besides you, of course). He can rest his phone or tablet on the stand for easy viewing, then connect it to the speaker via Bluetooth for easy listening. It even has a built-in microphone, so he can answer calls without, ya know, actually picking up the phone.
Big, fancy coffee machines can be an eyesore, not to mention incredibly expensive. This little guy, on the other hand, brews coffee and espresso-style drinks in a minute tops — just fill it with ground coffee, add water and gently press. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by it, including one who called it "the Rock[y] Balboa of coffee makers" since it "even makes Folgers taste good."
A way to a man's heart is through his stomach. That said, snag this electric lunch box to ensure that he can enjoy a warm meal even when he's far from home. He can just plug it in and heat up last night's leftovers, soups or stews without tracking down a microwave. "I'm on the road every day, this little crockpot is great to plug into the truck or at stops. Food is hot within an hour," one satisfied shopper raved, adding that it "doesn't dry out food either."
Chocolate and Valentine's Day go together like you and your guy. Steer clear of the heart-shaped varieties and go for these Louisville classics, which are infused with Kentucky bourbon and topped with pecans.
Over the years, you've become his on-call masseuse. And while you'd never think about finding a replacement (right??), he'll be tempted to make the switch once he puts this electric scalp massager to the test. It has 28 nodes that rotate in opposite directions to stimulate the whole scalp — toggle between four different speeds, from slow and relaxing to more thorough. "I bought this for my husband because he constantly wants his head scratched, like a dog," one happy shopper wrote, adding that it was an "instant hit" and it's "also really nice on the neck and shoulders."
This surely beats yet another framed photo. Customize this print with your go-to food order — tacos and margs, a double serving of truffle fries, a heavy pour of vino, you get the idea. Pick the background color, write your own text and decide if you want to get it framed or not. A basic white frame is an additional $10, but prices go up from there.
You've got a whole lifetime of love ahead of you, and now he'll have a point-and-shoot camera to capture it all. This isnt just any ol' camera; nope, this one gives twice as many images per film roll, so he'll get 72 half-frame photos instead of a standard 36. It's lightweight, easy to use, and as one five-star reviewer put it, "the perfect travel companion." Film and batteries aren't included, but you can snag a pack of Kodak film for an extra $10.
Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $100
He practically spends his life in front of a screen. And he's not alone, because this futuristic-looking eye massager is selling in droves — more than 10,000 in the last month alone, to be exact. "I use this eye mask for eye strain, dry eye, and headaches, and it helps alleviate all three," one five-star fan wrote. He can switch between five different modes, which have varying compression, heat and music levels, until he finds the one that's just right.
Here's an unconventional way to take him back to the moment you said "I do." As he pieces together this jigsaw, he'll recognize some of the headlines from your special day, all of which are taken straight from The New York Times front page.
His golf gear should be up to par — no ifs, ands or putts about it. Instead of splurging on new clubs, give him a protective headcover to take care of the ones he already has. This monogrammed beaut is made out of faux leather that he can easily wipe clean after a long day on the greens.
