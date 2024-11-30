The best Walmart Black Friday deals under $50 to shop today
Thousands of items are on sale at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Here are the best buys under $50 to add to your cart ASAP.
If ever there was a long weekend to throw caution to the wind and just shop, shop, shop, this is that weekend. There are so many incredible Black Friday deals happening, including Walmart's Black Friday sale. Shoppers can save in just about every department across the store. There are markdowns on tech gadgets, cookware, clothing and home decor — we even found a bunch of top finds for under $50 (yes, really!). The best items at the best prices always sell out, so get your game face on and have your credit card ready.
Some Black Friday sale highlights at Walmart to have on your radar? This bestselling heated blanket that's perfect for the cold months ahead is just $41, down from $73. And these Bluetooth headphones that will make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list? Only $29 right now! Personally, I'm grabbing this beyond adorable Squishmallows dog bed for my pooch because it's just so ridiculously cute.
There are plenty more incredible deals where those came from. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite finds under $50 at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw$36$60Save $24
Carote Ceramic Knife Set, 12-Piece$30$100Save $70
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog$35$55Save $20
JLab JBuds Lux Bluetooth Over-Eaer Headphones$29$80Save $51
Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket$41$73Save $32
Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5$18$70Save $52
Lodge Cast Iron 5.5qt Red Enameled Dutch Oven$45$50Save $5
Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker, Starry Night by Drew Barrymore, Blue$50$69Save $19
Topvision Soundbar for TV$30$90Save $60
Squishmallows Yellow Pineapple Pet Bed$34$40Save $6
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker$49$59Save $10
Travelhouse 20-Inch Hardshell Carry-On Luggage$36$150Save $114
Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it.
Folks who spend a lot of time chopping, slicing and dicing in the kitchen would be wise to grab this good-looking knife set while it's on sale for $30, down from $100. It's a massive discount, but also, the knives are top-notch. One five-star reviewer said, "Very sleek and sharp. They're very pretty and look good in my kitchen. They match everything in there!"
It's hard to believe there was once a time when Crocs were a punchline because it's safe the say the world has fallen in love with this ultimate comfort shoe many times over. So much so that Crocs are now on trend for people of all ages, for both women and men. This pair brings all the comfort and joy — and, in some colors, a little bit of sparkle, too — just in time for holiday gifting.
In case you missed the memo, over-ear headphones are having a bit of a renaissance these days. Sure, lots of folks love their AirPods, but there are also plenty of people who'll appreciate this cool JBL pair that boasts active noise cancellation and more than 70 hours of playtime. Choose from light gray, charcoal, green and mauve, all on sale for just $29.
As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently over 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch.
Yahoo home and cooking writer Britt Ross says metal mixing bowls are her go-to. She appreciates that this stainless steel set is shatterproof, as well as dent- and rust-resistant to endure any baking project. She also likes that each bowl comes with its own lid for easily storing leftovers. "I often make cookies that involve letting the dough sit in the fridge overnight before scooping and baking, and these would be perfect for that," she explains.
Yes, Le Creuset's cookware is iconic, but it's also really expensive. If you just can't justify spending over $300 on a single pot, go with this Lodge powerhouse instead. Ross raves that this affordable alternative is a solid buy because it's well-made, durable, holds heat and is easy to clean. Plus, it comes in vivid shades of red and blue, so you can show it off on your stovetop.
This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five pre-set functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop
If you're only using your TV speakers, you're probably missing out on the full home entertainment experience. TVs tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar is the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action.
If there's a kid on your holiday gift list, chances are they're asking for a cute and cuddly Squishmallow this season. But here's a tip: your dog would very much like one, too! I'm currently obsessing over this pineapple design, but there's also a shark, an octopus and a frog design. They're all so cute, it's nearly impossible to choose just one.
You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat.
Going somewhere this season? Make getting through the airport or train station hassle-free with this durable carry-on roller bag. The hard outer shell can endure being tossed around and one shopper says, "it glides smoothly." As for spaciousness, another customer commented, "It was quite tight, but I managed to put in two weeks worth of clothing."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)