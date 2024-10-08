The best Walmart Holiday Deals to rival Prime Day are live now: Shop vacuums, TVs and more

Snap up all the things you need for fall and winter — and beyond — with these amazing deals. (Walmart)

In case you missed the memo, holiday shopping starts now. Yes, Black Friday is still weeks away, but October has become the time to get the best deals on everything you can possibly think of and then some. Walmart Holiday Deals kicks off on Tuesday, October 8 (yes, neck and neck with Amazon Prime Day) with jaw-dropping discounts on the retailer's website — you can save on everything from TVs and vacuums to travel gear and fashion essentials. Keep in mind: Walmart+ members have first dibs at midnight; everyone else gets access to the bargains starting at noon. (Sale prices hit local Walmart stores on Wednesday, October 9.)

With that in mind, let's get a game plan going. There are literally thousands of deals, so while you could browse aimlessly until you find something you love, it's probably smarter to have a strategy. And that's where we come in. We've been combing the Walmart Holiday Deals selection for hours and hours and have found tons of incredible bargains. This bestselling 13-piece nonstick cookware set is just $75 (that's 75% off), while Emeril Lagasse's popular air fryer is down to $60 (the lowest price we've seen). Want more? We also spotted this Shark vacuum — a favorite with Yahoo readers! — for only $97 (that's over $100 off). There's even a rarely-on-sale Apple MacBook Air for $649 (a savings of $50).

Whether you're focused on a wardrobe refresh, want to upgrade your life with smart tech gadgets or are looking to do early holiday shopping, Walmart has you covered during its competing Prime Day sale. Of course, the hottest items are sure to sell out quickly, so if you see something you like, add it to your cart and complete the checkout process ASAP.

One last thing before you go: Walmart is adding new deals every day during the six-day sale, so check back tomorrow for more of the best markdowns we discovered. We'll be scouring the site for can't-miss deals all week long, so stay tuned.

Best Walmart Holiday Deals overall

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 The Navigator is lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. A lift-away detachable pod allows you to easily get into those hard-to-reach spaces. It's marked down to just $97 during Walmart's Holiday Deals event, which means it's over half off its usual price — we haven't seen this fan-favorite cleaner this low in months. $97 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it's a lovely $26 off. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works SO well! Absolutely a must with children and pets." $98 at Walmart

Dyson Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum $260 $400 Save $140 Dyson’s famed cordless stick vacuum is known for packing a lot of suction power into one lightweight, agile frame. It has 40 minutes of cleaning time, traps 99.99% of ick and comes with a suite of attachments like the combination tool, mini soft-dusting brush and de-tangling cleaner head. It also works on cars and upholstery. $260 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals kitchen deals

Walmart Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece $42 $200 Save $158 The set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin'. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood knife block. The best part: The price has been slashed from $200 to $42 — a savings of nearly 80%. $42 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $60 $95 Save $35 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. At $60, it's also the lowest price we've seen. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $75 $299 Save $224 This 13-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from smooth granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart casserole pot with lid and a 11-inch sauté pan with lid, plus a free silicone utensil set — all for 75% off the regular price. $75 at Walmart

Frigidaire Frigidaire Refrigerator, 7.5 Cubic Feet $198 $499 Save $301 Frigidaire, that trusted name in fridges, offers this sleek 7.5 cubic feet number that's ideal if you want more than a mini-fridge, but have a mini-kitchen. Store all your favorite foods on the spill-proof glass shelves, keep bottles in the tall-bottle door storage and easily manage the temperature. This fridge even has a very handy reversible door. Over 5,600 shoppers have given this a five-star review, with many using it as a second fridge in the garage. $198 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals tech deals

Walmart Veatool Wireless Earbuds $19 $100 Save $81 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $20, drastically discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback and they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Topvision Soundbar for TV $35 $90 Save $55 If you're only using your TV speakers, you're probably missing out on the full home entertainment experience. TVs tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's just not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar is the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It truly creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $649 $699 Save $50 A MacBook Air for well under $700? Someone pinch us. This laptop is just the right size and weight for everyday use. Like all Apple products, the battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It also sports Apple's iconic Retina display, making images come to life like no other computer we've seen. $649 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals home deals

Walmart MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $30 $80 Save $50 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently over 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 Allergy season seems to be year-round nowadays, and having an air purifier around can help mitigate the sniffles and itchy eyes. Make sure you keep your indoor air irritant-free with a quality purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case — a 20", a 24" and a 28" — has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security. $85 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals fashion deals

Time and Tru/Walmart Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $15 $70 Save $55 Get ready for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $15. $15 at Walmart

Crocs Crocs Unisex Baya Clog $35 $55 Save $20 It's hard to believe there was once a time when Crocs were a punchline because it's safe the say the world has fallen in love with this ultimate comfort shoe many times over. So much so that Crocs are now on trend for people of all ages, for both women and men. This pair brings all the comfort and joy — and, in some colors, a little bit of sparkle, too — just in time for holiday gifting. $35 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals beauty deals

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $17 $30 Save $13 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $27 $120 Save $93 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $27 at Walmart

Best Walmart Holiday Deals outdoor deals

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $32 at Walmart

Keter Keter 70-Gallon Durable Outdoor Storage Box $35 $49 Save $14 Now's the time of year when we start to put away all those outdoor games and pool noodles. And here's a storage solution that's effective and attractive — take a gander at this outdoor box with a rattan look and industrial strength. It's made of a durable, weather-resistant resin that stores everything from pool accessories to lounge chair cushions and keeps everything dry and ventilated. It also comes with built-in handles and rollers for easy movement. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 5.4-Foot Posable Halloween Skeleton $46 $99 Save $53 Whether you're setting up this bony bod as a special guest at your Halloween party or a spooky addition to your front porch, it's sure to add some frightful fun to your creepy seasonal decor. Movable joints mean you can pose it any way you like! "We have other life-size skeletons and this one is great!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "The joints are nice and stiff and stay in place if you move them to a pose." $46 at Walmart

Mainstays Mainstays Dashwood Outdoor Patio Set, 4-Piece $298 $348 Save $50 'Tis the season to shop for backyard furniture, because as temperatures drop, so do the prices. This set — available with gray, blue, beige or red cushions — features two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. Unwind on your own or have friends over to dine al fresco. The olefin fabric is fade-resistant and made for longer wear and durability. Easy assembly makes this addition to your home a snap. $298 at Walmart

