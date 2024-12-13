The best White Elephant gift ideas at Walmart that are steal-worthy

Gearing up for a White Elephant party in the next week or two? If you don't already have a gift, it's time to start shopping. Choosing a present that people want to steal requires careful thought and planning, and we're here to help with our best White Elephant gift ideas to inspire you.



The key to successful White Elephant gift shopping? Give yourself time and choose wisely (in other words, not a drugstore stop on the way to the party). We recommend heading to Walmart, where there are tons of great White Elephant options, whether you're working with a $10 limit for a coworker swap or a $30 cap for close friends. Winning gifts always seem pricier than the agreed-upon budget, but they don't have to be. All it takes is some creativity and, sometimes, a dose of quirkiness.



Okay, now let's get to the White Elephant gift ideas! Below you'll find a few of our top picks from Walmart that are guaranteed to be front and center at your swap. They include a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $15, the most delightfully odd appliance a kitchen has ever seen and an air fryer with thousands of glowing reviews (it's only $25!). Don't be surprised if these gifts are hard for even you to resist!



Walmart Frigidaire Retro Mini Personal Fridge Cooler For a gift that seems more expensive than it actually is, wrap up this personal Frigidaire mini fridge. It’s roomy enough to fit six soda cans or a whole lot of skin care. If you work in an office, it’s the perfect place for your coworkers to keep their lunch — and not have it stolen. $20 at Walmart

onn./Walmart onn. Small Rugged Speaker with Bluetooth Tech gifts are always wow-worthy — even if they cost a mere $15. This portable, splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can be used indoors or out, and has a reach of up 33 feet. It also comes in the cutest colors. Trust us: People will be clamoring for this one. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Echo Sports Series Wood Pickleball Set Pickleball’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years — and a starter set makes for a sports-oriented gift anyone can enjoy. The lucky recipient will get two lightweight wooden rackets with grippy rubber handles, four outdoor pickleball and a mesh bag to keep it all in — perfect for hitting the court stat. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Mainstays 2.2 Quart Compact Air Fryer Another showstopper gift, this compact air fryer clocks in just $25 — and delivers on performance. With 3,300+ five-star ratings, the bestseller has all the stuff you'd want: dishwasher-safe parts, auto shutoff for safety and a roomy basket. With a sleek look and a practical countertop footprint, it'll be the star of any White Elephant exchange. Also in sage green. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Mainstays 4.75 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven One of the most versatile pans in the kitchen, a Dutch oven is a must-have for even the most casual cook. Use it to boil pasta, make a stew, bake a casserole, deep fry and more. This version is made of enamel-coated cast iron, allowing for even heat distribution and no sticking. Its 4.75-quart size is roomy but functional, making it the literal hot ticket item at any swap. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Skullcandy Smokin' Buds XT Wireless Earbuds No one ever complained about having extra Bluetooth earbuds around. A particularly great gift for coworkers, this can be the pair they leave at the office. Or maybe your pal is down to one working earbud and could use a new set — we’ve all been there. These Skullcandy bestsellers have a 20-hour battery life and are sweat- and water-resistant. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Wordle The Party Board Game The beloved digital game Wordle has now morphed into a board game that makes for a terrific White Elephant gift. One team creates the secret 5-letter word and the opposing team tries to guess it. Swap back and forth writing and solving puzzles — the team that guesses in the fewest tries wins. For 2-4 players. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Thyme & Table 5-Piece Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set We love a cute and useful kitchen gift. Each bowl features a handy measuring line and a pour spout for easy transferring of liquids and more. The classic black-and-white design should suit any kitchen decor. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Lego Creator 3-in-1 Building Set You’re never too old to enjoy Legos. This bestselling colorful set with 355 pieces is great for a gift exchange because it lets you build one of three models: a peacock, a butterfly or a dragonfly. No matter who you are exchanging with, they’ll love the chance to embrace a little fun (and stress-relief!) during the holidays. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Owala FreeSip SS Bottle Give the gift of hydration... and an incredibly trendy water bottle. We love this one because it offers two ways to hydrate: sip (via straw) or swig (with the wide-mouth opening). It's a useful present, especially in a bright, fun color that won't get lost in a deep tote. This baby keeps water cold for 24 hours too. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Nostalgia Retro Hot Dog Toaster Oven Here’s a gag gift that they’ll actually use. This genius retro-style toaster is designed for two hot dogs and buns. Every day can be the 4th of July! The easiest meal just got even easier, and it'll look adorable on their countertop to boot. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Anker Nano Power Bank In our tech-obsessed world, there’s nothing worse than a dead phone. This holiday, give your friends the gift of never losing charge again. This Anker power bank is super compact but packs an energizing punch, holding enough charge to power an iPhone 14 Max for up to 20 hours. A built-in lightning connector simply snaps onto a phone without needing an extra cable — talk about convenience. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Thyme & Table 4-Pack Ceramic Stacking Mugs For an on-theme holiday gift they’ll actually use, try this minimal and affordable mug set that's anything but tacky. With festive sayings like "Be Jolly" and "Fa La La," the stoneware will keep morning coffee or nighttime cocoa nice and warm. The mugs stack neatly in a sleek holder for easy storage. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Frankford Mars Holiday Chocolate Coffee Gift Set This winner combines two universally loved things: coffee and nostalgic candy. The five brews have notes of favorite chocolate confections including Dove, Milky Way, M&Ms, Snickers and Twix. Forget the lottery tickets and socks — this is what people will be fighting over. $15 at Walmart

