The best White Elephant gifts of 2024 that are sure to be crowd pleasers — all under $50

You know what every White Elephant gift exchange needs? Gifts that will actually get everyone in the stealing spirit. In fact, it's one of the rare moments when you don't have the constraints of gift-giving because you're not shopping for a specific someone with particular needs or wants. Instead, you just need to show up with a White Elephant gift that covers all the bases — something that's the perfect amount of weird, a touch unexpected and surprisingly useful.



From funny gags to more thoughtful buys, I've rounded up a list of the best White Elephant gift ideas for different groups, party settings and budgets (most fall under $25). Hoping to bring the laughs at a holiday party with friends? Snoop on the Stoop will help you get the job done. Eyeing something more practical and office-friendly? Wrap up a coffee mug warmer and prepare to see your coworkers duke it out. These are just some of the highlights — keep scrolling for even more gift ideas that'll steal the show. (Psst, some are even on sale for Black Friday!)



Shop White Elephant gifts by category:

Funny White Elephant gifts

Amazon HappyBag LED Lying Flat Duck Lamp Now, here's something that'll really quack them up. Give this light-up duck a pat on the back to adjust between three brightness levels or set a 30-minute timer. "Battery life is still running high after a week of buying without charging," one five-star reviewer raved. "You also get to sit your phone in its legs and it turns into a phone holder!" Pick it up during Amazon's Black Friday sale and save 20%. $13 at Amazon

Amazon HomDsg Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers, 4 Pack Chances are, whoever ends up with this gift already has a "big dumb cup." But on the off chance that they don't, it's probably a good idea to pair these silly (yet stylish) straw covers with a tumbler in a complementary color. Stanley is the brand, but you can always go with this similar style from Simple Modern if you're working with a tighter budget. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Original Earthlings Sitting Pot Bring some life to the party — quite literally! Leave this friendly-faced planter in the box or put a real (or faux!) plant inside, so the recipient can stick it on their shelf, stat. If you go with a real plant, make sure it's a hard-to-kill, low-maintenance type like succulents or cacti. Snag it for $15 during Black Friday — that's 25% off! $15 at Amazon

Walmart Snoop on the Stoop Elf on the Shelf, who? Celebrate the holidays in the Dogghouse with this mini plush made to look just like Snoop, gold bling and all. If you've got a bigger budget, pair it with Snoop's best buddy, Martha on the Mantel. $25 at Walmart

Homesick Homesick KFC Buttery Biscuit Candle Thanks to you, they'll be able to bring KFC's original recipe straight to their kitchen whenever the craving strikes. This candle captures it all — the butter, the honey, the doughy goodness — and can be enjoyed for up to 80 hours. Nab it for 30% right now. $24 at Homesick

Target Favorite Day Hot Sauce Challenge If they're the type to put hot sauce on their hot sauce, then this seven-piece sampler will be a real treat. But if they don't? Then these mini bottles, ranging from a smoky bourbon to a fiery habanero, will be too hot to handle. $15 at Target

Amazon Monopoly: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Board Game What a hot frisbee of fun! The culinary twist on a classic will take them straight to Flavortown with properties and game pieces inspired by the spiky-haired Food Network star, including a '68 Chevy Camaro and his signature sunglasses. $44 at Amazon

Thoughtful White Elephant gifts

Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper There comes a time in everyone's life when they get excited to unbox useful kitchen gadgets. Is that where you and your friends are at? Perfect because you can chop, slice, dice and spiralize with this 4-in-1 food chopper— just open the lid, choose the right insert, lock it into place and press down. Pick it up now while it's half off. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Marnur Electric Throw Blanket Paid for by Walmart Peak coziness unlocked: When the temperatures take a nosedive, they can snuggle up in this faux fur throw and set it to one of six heat settings from 86°F to 113°F. One cozy customer raved that it "looks and feels expensive." Another added: "I have two cats that love it so I really like the fact that you can remove the cover and wash it." $35 at Walmart

Amazon TheraIce Migraine Relief Cap This is one of those nifty inventions you didn't know you needed ... until you need it. Relieve headache pain with this compression cap, which can be heated or cooled to your liking. This five-star review says it best: "I have struggled with chronic migraines for 25 years, and it feels as if I have tried every ice pack. This hat is amazing! It stays soft and comfortable, making it easy to sleep with. And it gets so cold very easily — I leave mine in the refrigerator, no freezer needed." Get it for 50% off, which just so happens to be the lowest price we've seen in months. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Glocusent Bendable Neck Light Readers, crafters and tinkerers can't get enough of this wrap-around light. They can switch between three different color temperatures and brightness modes until it casts the perfect glow. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers picked it up last month, with one writing that they originally bought it "so I could crochet at night when my husband wanted the room dark for TV" but found it especially useful to "have on hand in case there's a storm when you lose electricity." This neck light is routinely on sale, but it's current price is the best we've ever seen. Grab it for nearly half off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Icons Chrysanthemum Building Set Lego's botanicals, like this 258-piece chrysanthemum kit, are the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, there's the building part that's fun for anyone who likes stepping away from screens and tinkering away at something for an hour or so. Then there's the fact that they can bask in the beauty of their handiwork for all the years to come. Lego sales are hard to come by, which makes this current deal all the merrier. Get it for 20% off right now. $24 at Amazon

QVC Scrub Daddy Sponge Gift Sets, Set of 3 There comes a time in everyone's life when they get excited about opening up a new pack of sponges. Give that experience to a special someone — times 12! You have two choices to make: Wrap up all three gift sets (giving 12 sponges in total), or just give one box and hold onto the extras for future Christmas gifts. $30 at QVC

Walmart Apple AirTag Now, here's something that everyone knows and loves. Take the practical route by wrapping up an AirTag or two. The recipient will thank you the next time they track down their missing wallet, keys, backpack or [insert lost item here]. $24 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $51 at HSN$25 at Staples

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Sheet Mask, Set of 10 Everyone's been singing snail mucin's praises recently — including Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini. She put the brand's bestselling serum to the test and wrote that "my skin was more supple, my fine lines appeared less deep and my face appeared generally more even and had a sort of glow." These sheet masks are infused with the same slimy goodness to help achieve the "glass skin" that we're all after. Glowing skin for $15? Scoop up this 10-pack during Amazon's Black Friday sale and save. $15 at Amazon

Amazon BagSmart Puffy Tote Bag The right tote bag can do wonders. Lean into the season's hottest trend (all puff everything!) with this quilted beauty, complete with all the pockets one could ever need and a separate compartment big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. "I'm a nurse and use this bag to hold my laptop, lunchbox, drinking cup, and everything else I carry to and from work," a happy shopper wrote, adding that it's also incredibly lightweight (less than a pound!) and easy to clean. Grab this bag at its lowest price of the year — possibly, ever. It's 20% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Funistree Candle Warmer Lamp Burning candles is risky business. There's the smoke, soot, fear that you forget to blow it out and, ya know, the ever-present risk of fire. Candle warmer lamps melt the wax to release an aroma without a single flame. This one even lets you switch between four brightness levels (because vibes) and set a two, four or eight-hour timer. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Koythin Ceramic Coffee Mug with Saucer Set Elevate their mornings with a fancy cuppa. The perfect balance between kitschy and elegant, this cup and saucer duo is just the right size for tea or espresso. Settle on one color (either white, pink or yellow) or pick two, so they can mix and match. Pick it up during Black Friday and save 20%. $22 at Amazon

Best White Elephant gifts for an office party

Amazon Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Desk lunches are pretty sad, but you know what's sadder? A desk covered in the remnants of whatever you just ate. This palm-sized vacuum sucks up crumbs, dust and other debris — just power it up with two AA batteries and put it to work! This little guy goes on sale quite often, but you can grab it for nearly 40% off during Black Friday. Talk about a steal! $10 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box Is microwaving lunch at your office a bit of a gamble? Enter this electric lunch box, which will warm up a single serving of soup, chili or last night's leftovers right at their desk. "I recently used it during a 10-hour class and my chili was piping hot within an hour," one five-star fan gushed. "I've experienced zero leaks with it and it doesn't require much space." Get it now for just $30, the lowest price we've seen since Amazon Prime Day back in July. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Sakura Box Japanese Snack Gift Box Replenish their snack drawer with a 30-piece assortment of Japanese dagashi, everything from cookies and gummy candy to salty, savory favorites. If you're lucky, they'll share with you and the rest of your coworkers! $25 at Amazon

Amazon 'Not My Job' Self-Inking Stamp This one's a bit of a risk, but the payoff will be worth it (as long as everyone in your office has a solid sense of humor). "The stamp is legitimate. Not chintzy like some gag gift items," one office jokester wrote, adding that her "salty coworker" loved it. $10 at Amazon

Amazon KitchekShop Coffee Mug Warmer It doesn't matter what they drink to fuel up for their workday: The point is that they need something to sip — coffee, matcha, you name it. This little doodad will keep their drink of choice at one of four temperatures (between 131°F and 185°F) for a set amount of time (from one to 12 hours). Save nearly 20% during Amazon's Black Friday sale. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Holiday Hand Soap Bundle Everyone washes their hands (or so you hope), so this festive foursome is something that anyone could use. The four scents capture the holiday season at its best: Gingerbread is perfectly spicy and sweet, Pine is quintessential Christmas, Snowdrop is a citrus and floral hybrid, and Peppermint is a — dare I say — sophisticated mint. They come nicely packaged in a colorful box — just add a bow and go! $26 at Amazon

Amazon Dash Holiday Multimaker Mini Maker System Even your office Scrooge will crack a smile when they catch a glimpse of this cheery griddle. It comes with six interchangeable plates, including classic circle, heart and holiday-specific designs. That way, they can use the same machine to make waffles for Valentine's Day, Halloween, Christmas and all the days in between. $20 at Amazon

White Elephant gift exchange rules

Now that you've got your gift sorted out, here's a refresher on the rules of the game.

It's simple: Each player brings a wrapped gift, then everyone picks a number. One by one, players select a gift from the pile and decide if they want to unwrap a new gift or steal someone else's. Typically, a present can only be stolen once, and a player's turn comes to an end after three swaps (otherwise it'll go on forever). After everyone's picked a gift, the first player can swap their gift for someone else's. Swapping continues until someone decides that they're happy with what they've got.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

