The Blink video doorbell is down to $30 for Prime Day — an all-time low

If you've been waiting to catch this popular video doorbell on sale, now's the time to pounce! It's 50% off for October Prime Day.

The video doorbell has rapidly become a home staple across the country, with a multitude of brands creating their own versions. The Blink Video Doorbell, though, remains one of the OGs and it's on sale this October Prime Day at its lowest-ever price — just $30 (that's half off)!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This crowd-pleasing ding-donger (how crowd-pleasing? Try nearly 100,000 five-star reviews) is, at 50% off, down to the lowest price it's ever been. So, nuff said, right? But we'll say more: This is a limited-time deal, all the more reason to jump on it.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Blink Video Doorbell has tons of cool features like two-way audio, HD video and motion-sensing. That means you'll be alerted via the chime app when someone's at the door. And, of course, like many of Amazon's all-star tech products, it's Alexa-enabled.

It also connects directly to the Blink app, which allows you to answer your door no matter where you are. So, if you're running errands and get an alert that the delivery guy has a package for you, just tell him to leave it on the porch straight from your phone, in real-time!

What reviewers say 💬

When a product's five-star-review tally is approaching six figures, you know it's seriously beloved. To wit...

Pros 👍

"It literally took me a few minutes to install this and it works great," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The chime rings on the phone and on the mechanical doorbell and I can view who is at the door with an excellent wide angle of the surroundings."

"I went with the not-wired option. However, you have the option to choose after you get the device," another impressed shopper wrote. "I like that it's up to me and that I can change it to wired at any time."

Shoppers also love that they don't have to pay extra to use its full features: "This video doorbell allows you to see who's at your door through your cellphone without having to pay a high subscription fee," one more fan said. "When someone rings the bell, you get an alert on your phone and can see live video of the person who is there. A great way to keep your home safe by not answering the door to strangers."

Cons 👎

Though impressed, one shopper who went wireless with their Blink had a wee power-related gripe: "The batteries it came with lasted about 2/2.5 months," they wrote. "Since then, I've had to replace them almost every month. That's honestly pretty frustrating."

"I do not like the fact that it rings on the outside when a guest presses the doorbell," noted another shopper. "I feel it draws unwanted attention."

