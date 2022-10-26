The Body Shop's iconic advent calendars are back — and they're worth hundreds

The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar includes $193 worth of beauty, skincare, and wellness favourites (Photo via The Body Shop)

There are few things in life I love more than Christmas.

As a die-hard holiday fanatic, I am a total sucker for anything Christmas-related, especially advent calendars.

Crowning myself a semi-expert on the subject, I feel like I have a good judgement of which advent calendars are worth their price tags (like these) and which are marketing > value.

One gift set that's worth its weight in gold: The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar.

Ringing in at $99, the brand's cult-favourite advent calendar is packed with $193 worth of goodies, including its cult-favourite body butters and shower gels.

To join me in the festive spirit and to shop the "fabulous" deal, scroll below.

Share the Love Big Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

$99 at The Body Shop

The details

The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar includes 25 head-to-toe skincare, beauty, and wellness treats, perfect for a self-care holiday season.

In the 2022 set, shoppers can look forward to $193 worth of The Body Shop favourites, including full and mini-sized body butters, face masks, lip butters, and so much more.

While the main event is the goodies inside, the calendar's eye-catching packaging is also worth mentioning. The unique pop-up beauty calendar features dozens of little drawers, perfect for storing bits and bobs long after the holiday season ends.

Finally, when shoppers purchase one of The Body Shop's 2022 advent calendars, they help support the brand's community fair trade partners while learning the inspiring stories of the women and girls involved.

The 'perfect gift'

The Body Shop's advent calendars are an annual must-buy for beauty lovers, with fans coming back year after year to see what's inside.

It's the "perfect gift," according to one shopper. "[I] buy it every year" for my daughter and she "still looks forward to receiving it."

"I buy two The Body Shop advent calendars every year, give one to my sister [...] and keep one for myself," writes another user. "We love seeing what surprises we find each day in December and texting each other. The shared experience brings us closer."

'Feels like Christmas'

Beyond a thoughtful and unique gift, reviewers say the jam-packed advent calendar "feels like Christmas" and is "shockingly big."

It "feels like it's worth much more than I paid," writes one user, who calls it a "very special gift" full of the "highest quality" products.

Share the Love Big Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

$99 at The Body Shop

The advent calendar is "such a great bargain," and the "contents are fabulous," raves another. It's "great" if you want to make gift bags for Christmas and keep a "few little treats" for yourself too, they write.

While the 2022 Share the Love advent calendar has earned an average rating of 4.3 stars, some repeat fans say this year's version is too similar to the 2021 edition and warn of an "advent groundhog day."

"This is leftover stock from last year," according to one shopper. "I wish the description would have said that! I just wasted $99."

The Body Shop 2022 advent calendars & holiday sets

To shop more holiday favourites from The Body Shop, including an advent calendar worth a whopping $311, scroll below or click here.

Box of Wishes Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

At $89, The Body Shop's Box of Wishes Advent Calendar is its most affordable. The under-$100 gift box contains 24 little surprises, including hand and shower cream, face wash, and more.

$89 at The Body Shop

Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar (Photo via The Body Shop)

Worth $311, this luxe beauty advent calendar includes full-sized favourites and bestsellers, including The Body Shop's Vitamin E Hydrating Toner, Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer, Mango Hand Cream, and so much more.

$185 at The Body Shop

Slather & Nourish Body Butter Gift Set (Photo via The Body Shop)

This value holiday gift set includes five 50ml body butters: almond milk, moringa, strawberry, coconut, and shea.

$33 at The Body Shop

Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio (Photo via The Body Shop)

Treat someone to silky-soft palms this holiday season with The Body Shop's reviewer-loved Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio.

$26 at The Body Shop

Hydrate & Quench Vitamin E Skincare Kit (Photo via The Body Shop)

The Body Shop's Hydrate & Quench Vitamin E Skincare Kit contains two true-and-true skincare favourites: the Vitamin E Moisture Cream and a Vitamin E Gel-to-Mist.

$35 at The Body Shop

Soothe & Smooth Almond Milk Treats (Photo via The Body Shop)

A steal at $11, this two-piece set is a great stocking stuffer (or mid-week pick-me-up) for someone special on your list this holiday season.

$11 at The Body Shop

Community Care 5-Piece Pouch (Photo via The Body Shop)

While just $20, this five-piece set includes $47 worth of products, including an Edelweiss Sheet Mask, Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, and Shea Body Butter.

$20 at The Body Shop

Cleanse & Comfort Camomile Makeup Removal Kit (Photo via The Body Shop)

Melt the day away with this gentle makeup removal kit. The four-piece set supports The Body Shop's Community Fair Trade partner Get Paper Industry (GPI), who handmade the gift box.

$49 at The Body Shop

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.