The car vacuum with 167,000+ 5-star fans is just $27 with Yahoo's exclusive code

Here are just a few less-than-desirable things that are probably in your car right now: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel crumbs, maybe even an errant french fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: After using Amazon's top-selling ThisWorx Car Vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first drove it off the lot. Yahoo readers who are Prime members can get this handy sucker for just $27 by applying our exclusive code 15WORXPBDD15 at checkout. (Oh, and be sure to check out our tech editor's ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for even more on what to expect with this practical buy.)

Why is this a good deal? 💰

When a product has over 167,000 perfect ratings, paying full price seems fair. But this vacuum is doubly discounted, making it a no-brainer. Use our exclusive code, 15TWAUGUST, at checkout for an extra 15% discount. Hurry — the code expires on October 31!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Next time there's a catastrophic Cheetos spill, don't crush all that orange dust into the carpet. Grab your ThisWorx Car Vacuum from the trunk, plug it into the car's 12-volt outlet and clean like a pro. Thanks to a HEPA filter, this gadget also eradicates allergens to keep your car healthy and safe. (And just think of all the money you'll save by not having to hit the car wash as often.)

Cordless vacs are convenient, but they don't always have enough power to get the job done the way a dedicated car vacuum does. No worries with this one: It has a 110-watt motor and a 16-foot cord for getting in between seat cushions and down into that no-man's-land under the seat too.

The hand vac comes with three attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair. And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear, you can watch all that debris as it goes into the machine. Ahhh.

Leave no nook, cranny or crevice unclean. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 167,000 fans give this little crumb-buster a glowing five-star review.

Pros 👍

"I got this because I was tired of always having to lug a vacuum and then wire it from the house to my car," shared a fan. "Its suction is great and the attachments included help with getting stubborn crumbs out of the carpet, or in my case, metal shavings my shoes carried in from the factory I work in which are much harder to vacuum than crumbs."

"This little vacuum cleaner does a great job for being small!" said another reviewer. "If your car is really messy you may need something bigger, but this thing is great. It gets into small places easily with several different attachments to use, and I like that it plugs into the car. No charging! It has a zipper bag to hold everything. I am going to get another one for my sister. It's not noisy and has enough power to get most things."

A ride-share driver who regularly uses the vac said it helps them score some great tips from appreciative passengers. "This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job!"

"I literally have bought over five of these since last year," wrote one motorist. "One for me, and one for each driving family member! ... All the different heads and things it comes with really make this the best car vac ... Has saved me so much money by not needing to pay for drive-through vacuuming anymore!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say you won't get pro-level detailing out of this little vac (but given the price, they don't expect it). "I had to go over the same spots (floor specifically) to notice a difference — but it worked great on the seats," said one four-star fan. "The extension hose is a nice touch, but I felt like it wasn't super sturdy and would occasionally get kinked and lose even more suctioning power. The body itself doesn't hold a lot and once it gets full you will know, as the debris will literally only make it part ways up the hose and then just fall back out."

Another shopper said that it would've been nice if "the little brush was softer for cleaning the vents." The same reviewer did point out, though, that it "works great for detailing my truck."

A final customer offered a rather specific con: "Bought this little vacuum for my small camper. Constantly tracking in fir and pine needles, and it's nice to have a clean carpet in the evening and first thing in the morning. ... The one downside is with as much suction as this thing has, it puts out a lot of cold air from its exhaust. When you are using it and wearing nothing but your birthday suit before bed, you may experience some shrinkage. Only did this once. Brrrr." (Pro tip: Don't vacuum naked! Problem solved.)

Another popular product that'll help you keep your car clean? This Shark Tank fave:

Amazon Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $24 $25 Save $1 with coupon This brilliant $25 gizmo is sent from the heavens to fill the gap between your car seat and the center console — you know, the abyss that swallows everything from pens to chicken nuggets. I can't tell you how many times I've dropped my iPhone into the car-crack abyss, then had to dig it out, scratching my hands and messing up my manicure. Or worse, having to stop the car to move the seat and unearth it (talk about first-world problems). The Drop Stop seat gap filler will solve your butterfinger issues from now until eternity. And it's a whole lot safer than searching for things while you're driving. Check out my full Drop Stop review for more. Save $1 with coupon $24 at Amazon

