The Eddie Bauer throw blanket that 'feels like it hugs you' is down to $18

We're definitely approaching that time of year when you want to curl up on the couch and stay there with a hot drink in a huge mug while binge-watching everything. If you have tea or cocoa in the pantry, we’ve got a throw that will take your lounging and couch naps to a whole new level — and it’s less than $20! We’re talking about the ever-popular Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw, and it’s on sale for just $18 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This is the lowest price we've seen this blankie on sale for since the spring, but it's also reversible, so it's like getting two blankets in one. The lowest price for this cozy cuddler usually comes in the warmer months, so we're expecting the price to go up from here. Plus, when you compare it to similar throws, like this one from Ugg, it's a total steal. (Note: Prices vary depending on color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This blanket looks like it belongs in a cabin in the woods — it’s just right for the chilly months ahead and spruces up your home's holiday look. And it measures 50 x 60 inches, which means you can share the coziness. One side is soft cotton in a red-and-white check pattern, and the other side is faux shearling popcorn fleece. But consider yourself warned: once you drape yourself in the sherpa goodness, you’re not going to want to come out from under it until spring.

This 'cuddle-up blanket' was made for this time of year, so shop now to get it at a deep discount. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 7,000 five-star fans love snuggling up in this blanket.

Pros 👍

"Eddie Bauer products are quality products, but this blanket exceeded my expectations," reported a rave reviewer. "It was surprisingly beautiful and of high quality to the point that I purchased two more throws, one for each sofa ... The colors are vivid and the sherpa is soft and provides comfort and warmth."

"I have bought several sherpa throws," shared another five-star fan. "But this one is wonderful! It's so soft and warm! It feels like it hugs you when you're lying under it. And it looks like it's expensive, but the price is perfect! Definitely will buy it again for Christmas presents!"

Attention, pet parents: "This blanket is so cozy, every time I put it on my three dogs fight for my lap and want to be on it," shared a buyer. "It is the perfect weight, not too heavy and not too light. It is very durable as well and washes up nicely."

Cons 👎

Just take heed when washing, according to this generally satisfied shopper: "I was considering giving this as a gift, but after receiving it, I decided to keep it for myself! The throw is very well made. It is very warm and cozy and the sherpa side is very soft. Be careful if you wash it with other things because the color bleeds ... I still am glad I bought it."

"I love this throw, it is so warm and comfy," swooned a final reviewer. "The only thing is, I wish it were a little longer, but that is because I want to use it on the bed [as] a blanket ... It's great when curled up on the sofa watching TV or napping."

Prefer something even toastier?

Amazon Tefici Electric Heated Blanket $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon Cuddle up with this top-rated wrap, which is made of soft flannel and has three heat settings. At 50" x 60" it's large enough for two, and if you're worried about falling asleep, it turns itself off after four hours. "I lost my job and had to keep my electric and gas costs down by keeping my apartment at 55° in the winter, and as a result, I was obviously very cold," said one reviewer. "This heated blanket saved me. It's so comfortable and soft and I didn't need another blanket with it, just had it under my comforter. Uses very little electricity and warms up quickly. Also, it warmed my whole body so I didn't even need gloves or a hat." Save $12 with coupon $28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

