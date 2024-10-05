The electric Crock-Pot lunch box that teachers and truckers love is down to $35

Why have a cold sandwich when you can scarf down a hot meal? Snag this leak-resistant marvel while it's on sale.

Cold lunches are fine, but when the alternative is an extra helping of last night's satisfying dinner, why not bring it with you? The idea of barbecue leftovers or a hearty rice bowl should make your tastebuds tingle. There's no reason for boring on-the-go meals when the top-selling Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box exists, especially when an Amazon deal brings the price down to just $35 (from $45).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This is one of the best prices we've seen for this gizmo, and it has the respected Crock-Pot brand name and thousands of perfect ratings to back it up. Just note that prices vary depending on color — you'll save the most on the pretty pink version.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Not sure what an electric lunch box is? This brilliant 20-ounce gadget is kind of like a mini slow cooker, but it's designed to warm up your food, not cook it. It's perfect for people who want to better preserve the flavor of their soup or leftovers, or for folks without ready access to a microwave.

Inside the warmer is a metal bowl that holds your food. The lid on the inner bowl (along with the outer lid) minimizes spills and leaks when you're out and about, while the handle makes toting it a snap. There are no buttons to push — just a detachable cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. Plug it in about 45 minutes before you're ready to eat, and you'll have a hot meal when it's time to break for lunch.

Got a teacher, contractor or any kind of shift worker in your life? This Crock-Pot lunch box will make them very happy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This electric lunch box is adored by over 6,000 five-star fans, including teachers and truckers.

Pros 👍

"I bought this for my significant other because I felt bad packing him sandwiches for lunch daily," shared a thoughtful spouse. "I love that there is an inner lid to prevent leaks. I like that it separates from the heating element so I don’t have to worry about damaging it."

"I am a teacher with only a 20-minute lunch period, and there are three microwaves in a building for 80 people," wrote an impressed educator. "I absolutely love that I can have hot soup right at my desk. I leave the warming part at work and just bring home the inner bowl and lid to wash every day."

"Most convenient little thing ever!" gushed an excited shopper. "I'm a local truck driver, and I work up to 12 hours in a day. It's nice to put leftovers in this and plug it into my inverter in the truck while I work, and have hot, tasty food by the middle of my shift."

Cons 👎

Several users had the same note as this generally satisfied reviewer, who wrote, "[It's] a little difficult to get the top off, so if you have dexterity issues it might not be the best for you." (According to another buyer, it's because "the seal works a little too well.")

"My only complaint (and it is not a big deal), but the cord is kinda short," wrote a final fan. They added, "I am a special education teacher, and a 25-minute lunch does not exist for most days, so to have my lunch all heated up when I need it is great. Works well, food is nice and hot ... Perfect portion control — if you are tired of waiting by the microwave at work, get this product!"

