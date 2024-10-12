The 'festive' solar torch lights to make your garden glow are 40% off at Amazom

Get eight of these flickering-flame beauties for $30 and make fall a little more fun.

Lovely cool nights, an evening stroll, or snuggling under blankets at the fire pit — what could make this time of year even better? We've got an idea — these enchanting outdoor decor pieces: solar garden torches to light up your backyard when the sun goes down. Amazon's got the popular 8-pack set on sale for only $30, down from $50 — that's 40% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Not only does the solar-powered set include eight lights (versus the standard four), but the added on-page coupon brings the price down to the lowest we've seen all year. And because they're solar-powered, you're also going to be saving money on your electric bill. Thank you, Mr. Sun!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Short answer? They look fantastic and you will adore them. The long answer is that they automatically charge during the day using the sun's light, and then they come alive with a soft, flickering light at night; no need to turn them on or off.

Depending on how much direct sunlight they've gotten during the day, the torches are made to provide up to eight hours of light. Meanwhile, each one sits on a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground without tools. Should any of the lights burn out, Kurifier offers a one-year replacement warranty.

Artfully place them around the backyard — they give off a fire-flickering look — or use them to light up the pathway to your front door. You can even try using them now in conjunction with your Halloween decorations. And if you have any camping trips planned, they're easy to pack so you can have soft lighting on the go.

We're carrying a torch for these illuminating wonders. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given these lights glowing five-star reviews, with one reviewer even sharing that the "little flames pack a big atmospheric punch."

👍 Pros:

"Super easy to assemble and install," wrote this five-star shopper. "Have had them out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days they're holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."

"We got these lights to place around our garden," shared another pleased Amazon customer. "They are bright, festive and look really good. Lightweight and still sturdy, they seem to be holding up well. And they stay lit for a long time."

"They've been 'burning' for four years straight, through summers, falls, winters, including heavy snow storms and springs," wrote a longtime fan. "They are realistic looking. I love them." Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer says, "Super happy with how these look for fall and trick-or-treaters coming too the door."

👎 Cons:

One Amazon customer notes that the lights are more decorative than not: "They don't put out a lot of light. So if you are looking for a product to light up a walkway, this is not the one. If you are looking for aesthetics only, this is perfect."

"I like the fire flickering look," agreed another. "Unfortunately, one broke just pushing it into the ground. Thin plastic material. Be gentle when placing them in the ground!"

"Gets the job done," said a third. "Not as bright as we hoped, though."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

