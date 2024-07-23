The 'grout cleaning wizard wand' needs no elbow grease — and it's nearly 60% off

'Floors have never looked so clean': With speeds up to 380RPM, this deep-scrubbing gadget does the dirty work for you.

When it comes to cleaning ground-in dirt from your floor — or worse, grime between your shower tiles — nothing works except a thorough scrubbing with a great scrub brush. But that can be torture for your back and knees, and sometimes even after all that toil you haven't vanquished the filth. Well, that conundrum stops now: Save yourself a future filled with orthopedic agita with the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This little gadget is nearly 60% off when you combine the on-page coupon with the existing discount, dropping it to the lowest price we've ever seen. Why spend hours doing an intense scrub by hand when you can let this device handle it all for you?

Why do I need this? 🤔

This scrubber has a lot going for it, especially if you have a tile shower. No one likes all the joint-torturing work that goes into cleaning grout, but the Khelfer can get in between tiles and free up any dirt (or mildew, ew) that's taken up residence. It runs for 90 minutes at a time and takes between four and five hours to fully charge.

This package includes everything you need: four different heads (including a dome brush, a flat brush and a corner brush) and a hook for hanging the scrubber when it's not in use. The cleaning speed can be adjusted from 300 to 380 rpm. Since the scrubber weighs in at just under 4 pounds, it can easily be lifted to clean hard-to-reach areas, no stepladder necessary.

The scum, grime and schmutz can run, but it cannot hide from this scrub brush. (Actually, it can't run, either. Just a figure of speech.) (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 6,800 shoppers have given the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"This product is amazing," one user raved. "I was a bit skeptical at first, but it really helps in getting a deep clean. I used it to clean some old stains on some doors and deep-clean my bathroom floorboards, and the difference was incredible! Easy to use and great results!"

Another fan echoed that sentiment. "This does the work for you. Cleans your shower and tub perfectly, no bending, no sore muscles from scouring by hand! It goes from showers [to] sinks, floors, tile and toilets with ease. The convenience of not having to bend is a plus for me."

"Grout cleaning wizard wand," reported this entranced user. "We have a lot of white grout in our master shower ... out of the box I didn't feel like the attachments were going to be stiff enough to really get at the grout. I was wrong, though. A little bleach cleaner matched with this tool and things looked great in no time. It makes corners and high and low areas much easier to get after."

"I'm in absolute heaven with this electric scrubber! I am continuously scrubbing our floors and using some elbow grease, and it’s never looked so clean!" said another shopper. "It's super easy to use also and is lightweight, which I love!"

Cons 👎

"It holds its charge for a few hours, and I have used it a few times now without having to recharge," one shopper said. "The speed is really fast and the only downside is it's fairly loud when in operation, and you can't submerge it in water completely or else it will stop working."

A final buyer reported, "My son and I love this tool. He uses it to reach the mold that grows high in his shower and I use it for the grout between the wall and floor so I don't have to bend over or crawl around with a brush. The only negative (and it's a small one) is that the rotation makes it hard to hold on a spot, but I put one hand lower on the stick, sorta like a weed wacker."

