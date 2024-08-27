The Macy's Labor Day sale is stocked with deals from Dyson, Levi's and more

Score savings of up to 75% on clothing and home goods, including $150 off the perfect Le Creuset for fall soups and stews.

These Labor Day deals from Macy's will actually get you excited for fall. (Macy's)

Looking for some retail therapy to get over those end-of-summer blues? We get it, which is why we're here with an important message: Macy's has some of the best Labor Day sales out there right now. From clothing to jewelry, kitchen gadgets, bedding and more, the pickings are anything but slim.

Here's just a smidgen of what we're eyeing: A gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven for $280 (was $430) and this rugged two-piece luggage set for $90 — an impressive 70% off. And don't get us started on the fall fashion, especially when it comes to this sophisticated, flowy midi dress for 30% off.

Did you write all of that down? Cool. Now it's time for the best part: Shopping all of the deals. If you need more inspo, we've scoured the digital racks. Scroll below to shop our picks — and be sure to check out the rest of the Macy's Labor Day sale.

Macy's Labor Day fashion deals

Macy's JM Collection Button-Sleeve Flyaway Cardigan $30 $60 Save $30 A new cardigan? For fall? Obviously. Available in six colors, this super-soft style is cozy enough to wear around the house and sleek enough for dressier occasions. Plus, it has two sizable pockets — because everyone loves a good pocket. "I love the material and fit," explained one Macy's shopper. "I like that it's a shorter length than the dusters I tend to wear in the office and that it holds a loose form really well. I also appreciate that I can use the buttons along the wrists/cuffs to style jewelry." $30 at Macy's

Macy's Levi's Sarina Short-Sleeve Midi Dress $49 $70 Save $21 Ignore what you may have heard before: Florals are perfect for fall — especially dark, moody florals like the ones on this dress. This classically flowy, demure silhouette features short sleeves and a V-neck, as well as front-button closures, making it great for both the office and a night out. "I got a few compliments on this dress," said one Macy's fashionista. "But what I like the most is the material. It doesn't wrinkle much at all! It's made from some kind of sustainable wood material. All I know is I totally love it. Very comfortable and stylish at the same time." $49 at Macy's

Macy's Macy's Diamond Flower Cluster Earrings in Sterling Silver $99 $200 Save $101 Whether you're giving them as a gift or just treating yourself this fall, these gorgeous earrings are total sparklers that far outshine their 1/10-carat total weight. You'll never want to take them off, because diamonds are forever, right? "These are a must-buy!" a shopper wrote. "I purchased them for myself, and they are amazing. I normally wear my stud diamond earrings, and thought these would be a nice addition. ... They are larger than the picture in the photos, very bright and sparkly." $99 at Macy's

Macy's Ryka Echo Knit Slip-On Sneakers $70 $90 Save $20 For all of the flat-footers out there, we have great news: One of our top sneakers for flatfeet is more than 20% off. These lightweight, breathable slip-on Rykas are designed specifically for women, which means they feature a wider forefoot and narrower heel than other sneakers. Not only is the construction unique to women, the Echo Knit is also a podiatrist-approved slip-on sneaker that's comfortable for everyday wear. "Love these shoes," shared one five-star reviewer. "Been wearing them for years, now have them in three colors. They feel like sneakers but don't look like sneakers. Go with everything. Great cushioning, wide toe box, and nice hug across instep and good fit on heel. The padded heel cup is a bonus. Can wear these all day for walking and touring." $70 at Macy's

Macy's Coach Polished Pebble Leather Taylor Tote $195 $325 Save $130 New season, new bag — that's just how it works, right? For $130 off, this classic Coach tote shouldn't require a ton of justification, especially in this go-anywhere gray. The gold-tone hardware adds a little glam, and the zip-top closure will keep your phone and other must-brings right where they should be. "Simply amazing," wrote a happy buyer. "I purchased the Dark Stone, the color is fabulous, just the right shade of a deep taupe, very versatile with many outfits, and the soft feel of the leather is wonderful. Although it is a supple leather, it definitely keeps its structure and stands without slouching. I bought this beauty on sale, so it was a great deal." $195 at Macy's

Macy's Labor Day home deals

Macy's Alpine Valley Jersey Knit Throw, 50" x 60" $18 $60 Save $42 Great news: We're basically in cuddling season, which means it's time to stock up on snuggly blankets. These throws are made with jersey knit and cozy, soft sherpa, and you're going to want one of these for every room in your house. (They are on sale, after all.) Choose from four colors. "This throw is perfect for those chilly nights," a buyer wrote. "If you want a soft and warm throw, this one is a fantastic choice. What I love most is the sherpa reverse side, which adds an extra layer of coziness." $18 at Macy's

Macy's Travelers Club Harper Collection 2-Piece Rolling Hardside Luggage Set $90 $300 Save $210 Already planning your holiday travel? Then you need a luggage upgrade, especially at 70% off. This convenient, fully lined twosome includes a full-size hard-shell suitcase and a carry-on. Choose from three colors. "The luggage is sturdy feeling, but not too heavy to carry or lift when needed," a buyer said. "There are retractable handles on both sizes. The smaller bag has a longer retractable handle which is great! They also have regular soft handles. Pulling or pushing is easy, as the wheels move smoothly." $90 at Macy's

Macy's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $350 $520 Save $170 Engineered for daily quick cleaning, this fan favorite takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Its sleek design is an upgrade from bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. "I decided it was time to splurge on a vacuum cleaner and I was right," explained a happy (and clean!) Macy's customer. "It’s so light and easy to use, and the attachments mean I can clean everything and everywhere. Worth every penny." $350 at Macy's

Macy's Labor Day kitchen deals

Macy's Hampton Forge 14-Piece Rorik Block Cutlery Set $45 $175 Save $130 These glossy enamel-coated knives have alllll the fall vibes, but they're as useful as they are beautiful. The stainless steel blades have a taper ground and are covered by a 25-year warranty, and you'll get everything you need, from six steak knives to a handy pair of kitchen shears. And that 75% discount? Talk about a chef's kiss. "Wow, these knives are the sharpest I've ever had!" raved one shopper. "I'm giving stink eye to the Cuisinart set I'm constantly sharpening, and [it's] never this sharp. I'm super happy with these!" $45 at Macy's

Macy's Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer $100 $140 Save $40 How's this for a quicker way to prepare game-day snacks? Air fry your wings in a snap with this 6-in-1 from Instant Pot, but don't stop there — this baby also roasts, broils, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. One-touch programs give it set-it-and-forget-it ease, even for those of us who aren't exactly chefs in the making. "We've owned four air fryers including one that was more than twice the cost ... and this is the best one by far." wrote a happy buyer. "Cooks great, and so easy to clean up afterward. Solid, high-quality build and I love the window and light inside that lets you [see] cooking progress without opening it up." $100 at Macy's

Macy's Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 This gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven can cook a healthy 6.75 quarts (that's six to seven servings) and you can use the iconic cookware to braise, bake, sear, roast and more. Made with the brand's famous enameled cast iron, the piece is resistant to staining, chipping and cracking, and it's dishwasher-safe. "Le Creuset may be expensive, but take it from experience, nothing compares to the quality and beauty of Le Creuset," said a loyal fan. "I have many pieces, and the round-wide Dutch oven is special. I love the width because I can brown more food at one time without crowding, and overall it gives me a wide-open view of what's going on inside." $280 at Macy's

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.