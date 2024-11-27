The North Face Black Friday 2024 sale: Save up to 30% on thermals, backpacks, boots and more

There's no such thing as bad weather when you've got some new outdoorsy duds. (The North Face)

If the idea of cold weather and freezing temps already got you down, we don't blame you. Winter has just begun! On the bright side, you can hunker down with Black Friday savings, get ready for the season and save yourself some cash. While Christmas decor, stylish accessories and kitchen must-haves are already on sale, you don't want to miss The North Face's Black Friday sale — especially if you plan on getting some fresh air this winter.



Yes, Black Friday is still a few days away, but The North Face is currently offering a sweet 30% off select styles including its bestselling Thermoball jackets. We've scoured the brand's sale, and it's packed with major discounts that are worth snagging right away. And since styles for women, men and kids are included in the sale, you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop. Score!



Check out these waterproof leather boots, almost $50 off, and this versatile thermal zip-up that's more than $30 off. And how could we forget this cozy insulated coat that's nearly $70 off or this warm parka that's marked down by $75? Let's just say that these deals are enough to get me to add a few items to my shopping cart — and as a pro shopper, I'm not easily impressed. Keep scrolling to shop The North Face's early Black Friday deals worth snagging right now.





Best The North Face Black Friday deals

The North Face Women's Explore Farther Parka $210 $300 Save $90 Winter winds and freezing temps are no match for this down parka. Hitting at the mid-thigh, this water-repellent coat features zippered hand pockets and has a cinchable cord at the waist so you can adjust it to your preferred silhouette. Snag this toasty top-seller in black or white while it's $90 off. $210 at The North Face

The North Face Men’s Frost Fall Hooded Jacket $175 $250 Save $75 Bundle up in this down jacket and stay nice and warm wherever you are. Suitable for ski slopes and winter walks through town, this hooded jacket is wind-resistant and has deep hand pockets. Also available in black and blue, we love this stone shade. Regardless of which you choose, all colors are currently $75 off. $175 at The North Face

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack $41 $59 Save $18 Marked down in three hues, this compact backpack is a practical holiday gift for a loved one — or yourself (you've been good, right?). This petite pack can hold a surprising amount of stuff and has room for two water bottles, a book and your beanie. Inside, it even has a padded tablet sleeve. Did we mention that more than 500 reviewers have given it a five-star rating? $41 at The North Face

The North Face Men's DotKnit Thermal Full-Zip Hoodie $77 $110 Save $33 This practical hoodie is on sale in three colors including gorgeous Midnight Petrol (shown) and is a great winter workout companion — the textured material wicks away moisture, and the style has underarm gussets that make it easy to move in. This jacket is light enough to wear on its own during brisk days or layer under heavier coats when temperatures plummet. Snag it while it's under $80 — the women's version is also on sale. $77 at The North Face

The North Face Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt $63 $90 Save $27 What's winter without a trusty flannel shirt? This 100% organic cotton style is totally classic. It features adjustable button cuffs, two button chest pockets and enough weight to keep you toasty when the wind kicks up. This flannel is on sale for $63 in four colors, but we're partial to this festive, traditional red. $63 at The North Face

