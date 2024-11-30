The North Face Cyber Monday 2024 sale: Save up to 40% on thermals, backpacks, boots and more

There's no such thing as bad weather when you've got some new outdoorsy duds. (The North Face)

Are you already dreading the coming cold weather? We're right there with you. And winter hasn't even begun! On the bright side, Cyber Monday sales are here. And with these big savings, you can get ready for the season and save yourself some cash. Yes, everything from Christmas decor and stylish accessories to kitchen must-haves are on sale, but you don't want to miss The North Face's Cyber Monday sale — especially if you plan on getting some fresh air this winter.



The North Face is offering 40% off select styles in honor of the shopping holiday, including its bestselling Thermoball jackets. We've gone through the brand's sale with a fine tooth comb, and are here to share that it's packed with discounts worth snagging right away. And since styles for women, men and kids are included in the sale, you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop. Score!



Check out this versatile thermal zip-up that's more than $30 off. And how could we forget this cozy insulated coat that's nearly $70 off or this toasty parka that's marked down by $100? Let's just say that these deals are enough to get me to add a few items to my shopping cart — and as a pro shopper, I'm not easily impressed. If you're in the mood to save, keep scrolling to check out the best Cyber Monday deals from The North Face we're eyeing right now.





Best The North Face Cyber Monday deals

The North Face Women's Explore Farther Parka $180 $300 Save $120 Winter winds and freezing temps are no match for this down parka. Hitting at the mid-thigh, this water-repellent coat features zippered hand pockets and has a cinchable cord at the waist so you can adjust it to your preferred silhouette. Snag this toasty top-seller in black or white while it's $120 off. $180 at The North Face

The North Face Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt $63 $90 Save $27 What's winter without a trusty flannel shirt? This 100% organic cotton style is totally classic. It features adjustable button cuffs, two button chest pockets and enough weight to keep you toasty when the wind kicks up. This flannel is on sale for $63 in four colors, but we're partial to this festive, traditional red. $63 at The North Face

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack $35 $59 Save $24 Marked down in three hues, this compact backpack is a practical holiday gift for a loved one — or yourself (you've been good, right?). This petite pack can hold a surprising amount of stuff and has room for two water bottles, a book and your beanie. Inside, it even has a padded tablet sleeve. Did we mention that more than 500 reviewers have given it a five-star rating? $35 at The North Face