The North Face sale: Get up to 50% off jackets, hoodies, boots and more
Snag winter-ready gear from The North Face at deep discounts before these deals disappear.
Couldn't find what you wanted at the Patagonia end-of-season sale? Fear not! The North Face has dropped prices on jackets, hoodies, boots and more — even a retro-inspired 0-degree down sleeping bag has made the list.
Whether you're gearing up for that last stretch of winter (it's only the beginning of February, there is still a lot of winter left, like it or not) or just looking to score some solid deals before everything turns full price again, now's your chance.
The best The North Face sale deals:
Yes, the colors and sizing of this parka are very limited, but it was too good of a deal for us not to share. With 600-fill power down and a cinch-able waist this parka will keep the cold air out and the warmth in all winter long.
If you ask me (or more accurately, my wife) this utility coat is the standout of the TNF winter lineup. Giving off some serious oversized flannel vibes, this piece screams relaxing ski weekend, and it'll pair perfectly with a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt.
The North Face DotKnit is a baselayer fabric designed to keep you warm and dry by pulling moisture away from your skin with raised "dots" and pushing it to the outer layer for faster evaporation. It's perfect for high-output activities in cold weather, preventing that dreaded sweaty-then-freezing cycle.
Want the 1/4 zip pullover version instead? That one is also on sale.
If you hate feeling constricted in your clothing like I do, there's no need to size up for a baggy fit — just grab a stretchy jacket like this one and rock a slim fit without sacrificing movement. Win-win.
This hoodie is a classic from a classic mountaineering brand. It’s soft, easy to throw on, and has that unmistakable North Face look — bold logo, relaxed fit and just the right amount of outdoorsy without looking like you're trying too hard.
There's nothing that will make me more miserable in the winter than cold, wet feet. These iconic boots are now on their fourth generation (hence the IV) and will not only keep you warm and dry, but looking stylish too.
The men's version of this boot can be found below.
I bought my first 0-degree sleeping bag well over a decade ago now from The North Face and it has followed me all over the world, keeping me warm in a broken down van in Iceland, in northern Michigan when the temps outside were well below zero and in a camper in the Colorado mountains. In fact, I keep two of them in my trunk during the winter in case we break down in the mountains and need to stay warm.
This version is insulated with packable down and features an awesome retro color scheme.