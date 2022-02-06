I've been using The Ordinary's $12 moisturizer for 6 months— here's my honest review

I've been using The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for six months—here's my honest review. (Image via Getty Images)

Shopping for skincare can be intimidating— and expensive. While it's easy to equate a higher price tag with a better product, there are affordable skincare brands, like The Ordinary, that deliver high-quality products at a fraction of the cost.

Since its launch in 2016, The Ordinary has become a go-to for everyday skincare, earning more than 37 million annual searches online thanks in part to their cruelty-free products and budget-friendly price tag.

While many people may associate The Ordinary with serums, oils and masques, their daily moisturizer is one skincare essential that deserves a spot in your regimen. I should know— The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA moisturizer has become a staple in my skincare routine for the past six months.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

$12 at Sephora$12 at The Ordinary

The details

The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy hydrating moisturizer that’s suitable for all skin types — including oily and sensitive skin.

The product's formula includes 11 amino acids, phospholipids, fatty acids and skincare super ingredient hyaluronic acid to protect and hydrate the outer layer of the skin. There are two sizes of product available, a travel-size moisturizer of 30 ml for $6 or 100 ml for $12.

I’ve been using the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA every morning before on clean skin before applying my makeup. Since the product isn’t greasy or heavy, it doesn’t interfere with my makeup routine and hasn’t caused any breakouts. I also like to reapply and moisturize again at night after cleansing my face and applying my favourite serums. Even though my T-zone can be oily, this helps keeps my skin feeling hydrated in areas where I tend to run dry, especially during the colder months.

A product with hyaluronic acid was important to me when choosing a daily moisturizer. The sugar molecule, which naturally occurs in our skin, helps retain moisture giving our skin that firm, full and youthful appearance.

However, hyaluronic acid levels deplete as we age, which means skincare products that feature the super hydrating ingredient can help restore our skin's youthful appearance and reduce visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

The Ordinary's $12 moisturizer provides all-day hydration. (Image via Getty Images)

Although it doesn't have SPF, it's become a prominent fixture on my vanity and one that's easy on the budget when I run out!

What people are saying

The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA moisturizer is popular with Sephora shoppers and has racked up more than 204,000 "loves". It currently boasts a 4.1-star rating based on more than 1,700 reviews from shoppers who have called it an "amazing" moisturizer that won't irritate sensitive skin.

"This moisturizes my skin enough for the cold Canadian weather," one shopper wrote.

"This is a thicker cream but leaves my skin feeling so soft," another said, adding that they've noticed an improvement in their acne while using the moisturizer.

"This is what returns my skin back to its happy place," one said, while another added that "a little goes a long way."

Although there are plenty of positive reviews available there are some things to consider before you buy. Some shopper have said they found the product "too oily" for their skin, while others complain that their skin feel dry several hours after application. However many agreed that for the price, the product is a "good" addition to your skincare routine.

Verdict

If you're a fan of The Ordinary's products, then you know that while their packaging is simple, their products pack a punch. Even though I've tried pricey products in the past, I personally don't think it's necessary to break the bank when it comes to skincare.

The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA moisturizer is a great go-to for anyone looking to moisturize and help prevent the look of fine lines and wrinkles without leaving their skin feeling heavy. While I do wish that it contained SPF, for $12 it's about as good as it gets when it comes to affordable skincare.

