'The perfect travel shawl': This elegant and versatile knit poncho is just $21

Remember all of those flowy dresses, fun short pants and breezy tops we wore over the summer? Well, we have now entered early fall. Big sweaters are too hot, but a regular top is often not enough, especially in the evenings. But there's something to throw into the mix that you might not have seen for a while: the über-flattering and versatile knit poncho. If you're itching for something different, Amazon is offering up the Puli Poncho Sweater for just $21 when you apply the on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Even at the regular price of $23, this poncho is a great value, but throw in the coupon and it pays for itself before we have to pull out the parkas. A discount on this one doesn't happen often — grab it while you can.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Wear it like a sweater, shawl or scarf — fallwear is rarely as multi-functional as the Puli Poncho Sweater. Slightly different (read: better) than the average poncho, this one has buttons running down one seam. With a turtleneck or long-sleeve top underneath or even just a tank top, the buttons can be worn over one arm to give it an asymmetrical treatment. Or you can wear it with the buttons down the middle to make it a batwing cardigan. Unbuttoned? You bet! That turns it into a scarf! It's about the most effortless wardrobe upgrade you'll find this season.

On top of being adaptable, it's also very comfortable and practical. It is made with viscose, polyester and nylon which means it has a cashmere-like softness. It's also lightweight and packs well, making it a great travel companion for people who get chilly and are prone to sudden bursts of heat. If that sounds appealing to you, this pot of comfy gold comes in 43 different colors!

This knit poncho is just right for right now. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 3,000 shoppers rave about how flattering and adaptable this poncho is.

Pros 👍

"This was a favorite of mine for a trip to Spain," shared a five-star fan. "I always like to have some sort of shawl or sweater. This is a beautiful Shawl. The fabric is soft, comfortable, and flowy, with a very high-quality look. I liked how you could close it with the small buttons over your shoulder, and the neckline drapes, in a very feminine way. The color is a perfect tone to match with many different outfits. I highly recommend this for travel or ANYTIME!"

"This piece is a must-have," wrote a savvy traveler. "It is incredibly versatile and I love to travel with it. It can be a wrap, it can act like a scarf or even a poncho. Perfect for cool nights or when it get chilly on the airplane. Looks super chic and brings a travel look together in seconds. Super easy to pack.

"Flattering and hides my not-so-flattering parts," a rave reviewer shared.

"I tried this on with the buttons going down one shoulder (sideways/asymmetrical)," wrote another fan. "It fit great and covered my midsection in the right places. Very flattering fit. I will be ordering another in a darker color."

Cons 👎

However, one shopper felt that the poncho wasn't quite warm enough. "I was expecting this to be more of a sweater consistency but it is in-between a scarf and a sweater, very thin," they reported. "It does what I needed it to do, goes over me and covers me to keep a bit of a chill off. It would be good for summer, I don’t think this would work in the winter."

