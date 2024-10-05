This 'Hallmark movie coat' is perfect for fall layering — and it's nearly 50% off

Made with a soft and cozy wool blend, shoppers compare this coat to much pricier versions: 'Little to no difference' in quality, wrote one reviewer.

Now that it's fall, you need a coat to help bundle you up against chilly temperatures. While a good puffer is a must, something a little more stylish is also important for heading to work and dinners out. The perfect solution? The Tanming Wool Blend Trench Pea Coat, a luxe-looking coat built for layering. And right now, on sale for just $48, down from $90. That's right — this beauty is marked down nearly 50%.

Why is this a good deal?💰

At less than half price, this coat's already a great deal — and only gets better from there. Similarly styled wool blend coats from big brands will easily set you back more than $150 (and that's when they're on sale!). Adding on more goodness, this is also the lowest price we've seen for this pea coat the spring, so if you're hoping to upgrade your winter-style game before the chilliest season starts, now is the time to add this cutie to cart.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Aside from the stellar savings, there's a lot to love about this long-line coat. Firstly, it's a wool blend, made from soft and cozy fabric that is at once not too thick to get you through fall, but certainly snuggly enough to stand up against the cold of winter. The construction is also incredibly sleek — a mid-long length reaching to the knees, with a double-breasted pea-style cut that is a classic for a reason. And that reason? It's flattering on just about anyone!

The trench is available in a variety of colors from elegant black to on-trend camel to fun shades like red and teal — just about all sizes and colors are on sale now for less than $50, so you're sure to find a pick to suit your style at a sweet, sweet savings.

If you add just one more thing to your rest-of-winter wardrobe, make it this trendy trench. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Tanming Wool Blend Trench Pea Coat an exemplary five-out-of-five star rating, with many highlighting the style's quality and construction.

Pros 👍

"I wanted to look like a Hallmark movie character this winter, so my friend ordered a red one and I ordered a green," shared one happy shopper. "We are big-time businesswomen living in a small town. She's Noel and I'm Holly. We both want to own a bakery and with any luck, one will just fall into our laps. I hope our landlords aren't a couple of handsome single men because we won't notice if they are interested in us, being so busy in our charitable foundations funded by our wealthy great aunts who left us everything."

"This coat is amazing!!" enthused one reviewer. "I wanted something classic and timeless, double-breasted with a nice lapel and in a camel color to wear both with jeans and with more dressy outfits, especially because I travel to Europe in the winter and want to change my black puffer coat for something more sophisticated. This camel coat fits the bill to a T!! The quality is unbelievable. It is a nice thick wool material, fully lined, with quality buttons ... The arms are long enough to go past my wrist and although I am only 5 feet 4 inches, [the coat] hits at the perfect spot on my calves."

Another fan wrote, "I love this coat. I bought this because I needed a coat for the weekend, but didn't have time to go shopping. I figured I could the quality of the coat would reflect the price, and I was OK with that. I figured I could just wear it to run errands or go to work, not necessarily to nice places. Boy was I surprised when I got it! It exceeded all my expectations! It's the perfect fit and thickness. There's little to no difference between the quality of this coat and the $220 coat I bought from Loft."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the design could use some improvements.

"This coat is great for the price," began one shopper, who also added, "I think my only gripe is that it doesn’t really cover the top of your chest, even when it’s buttoned up, but I think this can easily be solved by wearing a scarf or just making sure what you have underneath doesn’t leave your chest too exposed."

Another shopper added: "I wish it had a small loop near the tag so I can hang it up if needed but I mostly use a hanger due to its size."

