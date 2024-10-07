The sneakers Princess Diana used to wear are on sale at Amazon

The People's Princess had an effortless style that we commoners can afford.

One thing we love more than following news about royals is shopping like them. Of course, Princess Diana is remembered for her grace and compassion, but she also had an iconic style that truly never gets old — and it's easy to re-create. Mostly because she loved casual clothes — and one of her go-to pairs of sneakers is still on the market and happens to be on sale at Amazon: Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Sneakers.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These sneakers sell out often — now that they're back in stock and on sale, we plan on adding them to cart.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Princess Diana really liked being out and about in casual clothes. Pics of her wearing biker shorts and sneakers were common, but it was her Supergas that were featured in her statement outfit during her trip to Angola on a Red Cross mission. (The look was re-created in The Crown.)

It's easy to see why these Supergas are so lauded: The Cotu sneakers are made of sturdy yet lightweight canvas, with a cushioned footbed for stability and comfort. They're a perfect match with jeans, leggings, dresses and skirts — seriously, they won't look out of place no matter what you team them with.

Princess Diana could command a crowd dressed up or down. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 4,500 are already walking like a princess.

Pros 👍

"I wore them on holiday to walk all over Williamsburg, Virginia, and they were quite comfortable," shared a savvy traveler. "I did wear some no-show Keds low socks to make them even more comfortable, had absolutely zero blisters. They are very fashionable with jeans, a long linen shirt dress, or linen pants— any variety of casual clothing, really. These have become a staple of my casual wardrobe."

"Y’all… this is THE most perfect pair of white shoes ever," gushed a fashionista. "They are simple, classy, and comfortable. I get compliments every time I wear them. I literally wore my first pair for YEARS before purchasing my second. They are also easy to clean- tide pen or washing machine for me."

"Extremely comfortable," a five-star fan raved. "Walked around Disney, Epcot and Hollywood Studios for four days straight in these and my feet were in heaven. I plan on buying a second pair as the ones I wore got wet and, therefore, a little dirty. I will keep those for walking etc., and the new pair for going out. LOVE These SHOES!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers warn that there may not be enough arch support.

"They're very easy to slip on and off and go well with lots of different outfits," shared one shopper who added: "I wouldn't recommend them for someone looking for shoes with a lot of arch support or if someone is looking for a work out sneaker, but they're great for daily wear."

Another shopper wrote: "These are also kind of heavy and lack arch support. I usually wear low chucks and these felt like chucks as far as lack of arch support, but are a heavier shoe."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

