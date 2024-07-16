The viral leggings with a 'fabulous tummy tuck' effect are down to $18 for Prime Day

'The seam dips down and makes my butt look perkier than it really is,' added a candid Colorfulkoala fan.

The best leggings are the ones you can wear from the farmer's market to yoga to a ball game without blinking an eye. They're comfortable, sleek and always in style. But finding the right pair at the right price that will last more than a few months isn't easy.

That's why we're so excited about these cult-favorite leggings that even trim your middle, thanks to a clever high waist. These shopper favorites come in a variety of colors and you can get a pair for just $18 right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. It's a winning situation all around.

Check out these tummy-tucking faves, and then take a look at all our other on-sale fashion picks from Amazon's slew of Prime Day deals.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Even regularly priced at $30, these leggings would be a steal — but a discount is a discount, and you'll snag a savings of up to 42% on a variety of colors right now, including classic black, deep violet and emerald green. You can snag a whopping five of these for about the same price as just a single pair of similar-but-pricier options like the popular Lululemon Align leggings.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Thousands of Amazon shoppers adore the Colorfulkoala leggings, and for good reason: They provide high quality at a super-low price. They pass the "bend test," too, meaning they won't sag if you have to bend over or squat — and they're designed for ultimate comfort. They're still available in sizes XS to XL, but they're selling out fast, so snap up a pair before time runs out!

Let's break down all the reasons these standout leggings have shoppers so obsessed that they’re buying multiples. For starters, their high waist is seamless, so it supports you without digging and offers great tummy control without uncomfortable compression. They are made with flatlock construction, which minimizes bulk, and the material used is absolutely buttery soft. It's also lightweight and moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch. So, there's support, but you feel like you're almost wearing nothing.

Amazon's topselling leggings deserve a place in your "comfy" drawer. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The Colorfulkoala Leggings have racked up nearly 38,000 five-star reviews, with many fans raving that they provide just as much comfort, quality and support as the biggest brands out there.

Pros 👍

"HOLY MACRO!" a shopper declared. "They fit! And not just fit, they fit perfectly! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen, and the hold makes me feel like the 175 lbs. I’m aspiring to be. They hold perfectly, but they’re not tight; they stretch, but they are not see-through at all!"

"Do you have a mom pooch?" asked another reviewer. "I had a baby 8 months ago. I have a lil' kangaroo pouch left over. These leggings make me look like I already had that fabulous tummy tuck I’m dreaming of."

Of course, Colorfulkoala's leggings have drawn comparisons to high-profile peers such as Lululemon, Fabletics and P'tula — but leggings snobs say these Amazon top sellers are a cut above.

"The are the best leggings I've ever owned! I've been weight training for roughly 17 years now and I've worn a lot of different leggings. I've even spent $180 on a pair of Lululemons, which don't compare to these at all. These leggings are soft, stretchy, form-fitting and they make you look incredible!" wrote a fan.

Cons 👎

"I agree with others that they are extremely soft and comfortable, but that the waist does roll down when you are sitting/exercising, which I think, in fairness, is not unusual, given the waist is quite high," noted an honest reviewer. However, they still gave the leggings five stars, calling them "extremely reasonably priced, very good quality leggings."

Curvier customers also advise to consider sizing up when ordering: "If you have wide hips, consider going up a size. I’m usually a Large in bottoms but have to get these in XL because they fit like Larges," noted one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

