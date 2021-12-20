'Takes the guesswork' out of cooking: This best-selling meat thermometer has over 14,000 reviews

Amazon shoppers say this best-selling meat thermometer 'takes the guesswork' out of cooking (Photo via Getty)

Whether you're cooking for two or 20 this holiday season, preparing a large piece of meat is never as straightforward as it seems.

If you undercook your meat, you run the risk of salmonella and food poisoning, and an overcooked dish can leave you vulnerable to comments from critical dinner mates.

Thankfully, this Amazon's Choice meat thermometer is here to "take the guesswork" out of food prep and save your holiday meal.

On sale for 22 per cent off, the ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Meat Thermometer has collected more than 14,500 ratings from shoppers who call it "amazing" and "worth the money."

ThermoPro TP-17 Dual Probe Digital Cooking Meat Thermometer (Photo via Amazon)

What is it

From your Christmas ham to your post-holiday BBQs, cook every dish like a pro with help from this top-rated ThermoPro Meat Thermometer.

The best-selling grill thermometer is equipped with dual-probe technology and comes with two stainless steel probes, which can monitor two types of meat at once.

It includes USDA-recommended preset temperatures but can also be adjusted manually. It's designed with a convenient flip-out countertop stand and magnetic back, which allows the meat thermometer to be placed anywhere within kitchen or grill environments.

The ThermoPro food thermometer has a temperature range of 14˚F to 572˚F (-10˚C to 300˚C), extremely high accuracy, and can be read in both Fahrenheit and Celsius.

It has 'taken my cooking anxiety away'

With more than 14,500 ratings, Amazon shoppers say the ThermoPro food thermometer "takes the guesswork out of cooking" and is a "quality" product for a "great price."

The 8.5-inch long probes are ideal for large cuts of meat, and the 40-inch stainless steel mesh cable cords are long enough for ovens, barbeques and stovetops.

It "works amazing," raves one shopper. It's especially handy when you "don't want to lift the lid" when smoking at low temperatures.

It has "literally taken my cooking anxiety away," writes another five-star reviewer. From Beef Wellington to chicken, my meat dishes are now "beautifully cooked." Plus, the device comes pre-programmed with recommended cooking temperatures, so you don't have to "scour the internet" to find the information you're looking for.

In addition to meat and fish dishes, reviewers say the ThermoPro dual-probe thermometer is "great for baking."

I use it for "baking larger cakes," writes one user, and I've found it to be "swift and accurate." I've been using it for over a year and say it's "worth the money."

However, some users note that while the probes are great for large pieces of meat, they can be cumbersome for smaller portions.

It's "larger than I expected," writes one shopper.

Additionally, a handful of reviewers say the "interface isn't very intuitive," so you'll need to read the manual before getting started.

There's "room for improvement," writes one user. The "instructions could be clearer."

The verdict

Backed by more than 11,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers say this best-selling ThermoPro dual-probed meat thermometer has "taken [their] cooking anxiety away," thanks to its pre-set temperatures and accurate readings. Right now, shoppers can save 22 per cent on the top-rated device and take it home just in time for the holidays for only $27.

