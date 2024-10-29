These 11 Facebook-approved Amazon finds make daily life easier, from $12

Here's a tip from a professional shopper (that's me!): If you're looking for life hacks, dig through your neighborhood Facebook groups. It's where I get all of my recommendations on how to amp up my day-to-day life — specifically in and around my home. From pillows and plush bath towels to air fryers and nonstick pans, the world of good Facebook recs is a big one. This is especially true when it comes to Amazon finds.

Honestly, I can't even mindlessly scroll through a group without coming across raves about something new. So, I decided to round up some of the products that people cannot stop chatting about online and are beloved by Amazon reviewers, including everything from a nifty ceiling-fan cleaner to a Dyson vacuum. Look, 2024 is winding down, so why not zhuzh up your home life before the clock strikes midnight? This way, you can start the new year feeling fresh and ready to conquer the world. Scroll below to shop a handful of the Internet's most-talked-about Amazon home goodies.

Amazon Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head A romantic spa weekend in the Poconos isn't always an option, so this inexpensive showerhead is the next best thing. Made with corrosion-resistant chrome, the high-flow attachment is designed to make it feel like you're in a rainforest. Choose between five modes: rain, massage, mist, rain and massage and, finally, rain and mist. "Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!" $14 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson vacuums are like the Beyoncé of the cleaning world, and there's a reason people can't stop talking about them. This fancy model weighs just over 5 pounds, can run for up to an hour and comes with the coolest neon green light that illuminates dust, debris and anything else in its path. There's even a helpful LCD screen. We dubbed this Dyson model the best lightweight vacuum and the best cordless stick vacuum for hardwood floors. "I feel like I found a life hack with this vacuum," revealed this happy shopper. "It's so incredibly useful because it's cordless, has the light to show dirt, and has all the different attachments, but the added benefit is because it's fun and easy to use. My husband is obsessed with cleaning the floors and dusting." $520 at Amazon

Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener This niche kitchen gadget does exactly what you'd expect: opens your jars easily so you don't have to struggle. Made for those with limited grip strength or arthritis, the jar opener has an extra strong, extra sharp grip to pop off stubborn lids. Think of it like Captain America, but for one very specific purpose. "My 90-year-old father has arthritis and couldn't open anything that wasn't easy to twist off," explains one five-star Amazon reviewer. "This item is genius! It will open even the tightest jar, bottle, etc. Love it!" $12 at Amazon

Amazon iJoy Flexible Power Strip A functional power strip that's actually nice to look at? Yes, please. This cubed surge protector can contort to fit your specific tech and space needs, meaning you'll never run into that pesky problem where one outlet is useless because a larger plug is covering it. It comes with three AC outlets, two USB ports and a handy 5-foot extension cord. "Not only is this product cute, but very functional as you can use every outlet," one shopper wrote. "A lot of times, the larger three-prong plugs take up two outlets, but since you can turn this outlet in different angles, it allows you to make room for larger plugs." $16 at Amazon

Amazon Heonay Ceiling Fan Duster Avoid a death-defying balancing act the next time you clean your ceiling fans thanks to the niftiest of dusters. It extends up to 5 feet and is made of soft, reusable microfiber. All you need to do is slip the fan blade (or whatever else you choose to clean) right through the hole and slide it off to remove the dust, sans mess. "I'm 81 years old," started this senior in their five-star review. "I used to stand on the bed, or a small two-step ladder. My balance isn't that great anymore, so this allows me to still clean the fans while being safe." $16 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam At this point, you've definitely heard of the mega-popular Ring home security system. If you're itching to get one (or grab a new one), you can't go wrong with this classic bundle. The video doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone (or tablet). It also features adjustable motion detection and crisp night vision. Meanwhile, the camera adds an extra bit of security that you can use inside or outside your home. "It's awesome being able to check on the apartment while I'm at work," shared a five-star reviewer. "Knowing what's happening around my home and also with the neighborhood part of the app, I feel prepared if anything happens and way more informed about what's happening in my area. Probably going to pick up one or two more cameras and a chime." $140 at Amazon

Amazon Utopia Home Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack I firmly believe that hangers are one of the more important home necessities you can buy, so you need to invest in a good set — like these top-sellers. Not only are they chic, but the ultra-slim design will keep your clothes closer than standard plastic or wooden ones. That means more room in the closet (major win). They also feature contoured shoulders and little notches for strappy tanks and dresses. No slippage here! "The hangers are very nice and slim," shared an Amazon customer in their five-star review. "They are very grippy so it takes little maneuvering to get the shirt where you want it, but once it's there it won't move." $24 at Amazon

Amazon Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set Here's a lifesaver for anyone who hates to mop. Specifically designed to make cleaning easier, the 'Moop has a flat design, allowing it to easily glide around your floors and get into tight spaces. The best part is the self-cleaning bucket that holds plenty of water and features a scraper blade to clean the mop head. (Psst: Check out our home editor's in-depth Joymoop review.) "As a professional cleaner for years, I am pretty sure this is my favorite floor cleaner I have ever used," explained this five-star reviewer. "I love Swiffers but hate the waste they produce, so I used washcloths instead but always had to get my hands dirty and change cloths all the time. With the Joymoop I can do a 900-square-foot space with linoleum, time and hardwood on one cloth and never need to touch the dirty water. Love it!" $40 at Amazon

Amazon Frebuta Clothes Hook Pole Have you always wanted a bionic arm specifically for grabbing and lifting things from really, really high rods? Same. Enter: this super versatile hook pole. Extending a little more than 5 feet, this helper makes hooking, grabbing, lifting, storing and organizing your closet easier. Psst: You can also use it for putting up and taking down Christmas lights, opening high-up cabinets and even reaching for that sock that's waaaay under the bed. "I am short and my closet has tall poles to hang clothes on," explained this five-star reviewer. "Because of my age, I can't pull down and put back up without hurting my back. I saw this pole and I am so glad I bought it. It's built sturdy and works great to hang clothes in high places." $12 at Amazon

Amazon Leverloc Suction Shower Grab Bar, 2-Pack Showers are notoriously slippery, especially for those with mobility issues. This is where a helpful grab bar can come in, and this one doesn't require any drilling. Just clean the wall, press the suction cups on the wall and use the latch to securely lock it in place. Each waterproof bar can hold up to 240 pounds. I bought these for my dad while he was recovering from a traumatic brain injury and can attest that they're great — and super easy to pop on and off. "I didn't expect this to be as good as it really is," wrote one happy shopper. "My husband and I both use this and the first time I actually needed it, it was there. Full support." The reviewer continued by writing: "I highly recommend it for all areas of the house where you need a little support. Not just the shower." $32 at Amazon

Amazon Yfxcvsl 4-Tier Plastic Storage Bins, 23-Quart Short on storage space but picky when it comes to your home decor? I feel you. Well, this storage tower is so much prettier than your average bin thanks to the ribbed, tinted plastic windows and a leather handle on the (magnetic!) door of each bin. It also features matching white wheels with brakes so you can easily move it from room to room. As this concise five-star reviewer says, the bins are "easy to put together, look good, affordable and hold more than expected, plus it doesn't look cheap." What more could you want? $28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.