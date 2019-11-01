These are the 10 best runners to wear to the gym

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Chilly temperatures are sending more and more runners indoors.

Unless you’re into winter sports, it can be difficult to get a sweat on while the snow keeps you inside, which is why the gym is a great idea to keep active.

Treadmills and weightlifting can take a toll on your feet so making sure you have the right gear is a must.

Take a look at these 10 top-rated running and athletic shoes that will keep your feet supported as you exercise.

On Running's Cloud Running Shoe

Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that goes the distance on the road, in the game or around town, all while being seriously cute and breathable.

All Birds' Women's Wool Runners



A remarkable shoe that’s soft, lightweight, breathable and fits your every move. Low-density foam offers the lightest, most comfortable shoe sole possible, complete with expert cushioning and friction control. The unique S-curve tread array is designed to mimic the anatomical flexibility of your feet and give you natural weight distribution.

Reebok's 1400v6

A FantomFit support cage provides a secure mid-foot fit, while a breathable mesh package is designed for a light and airy feel. Borrowed from the track collection, a new tongue construction offers a sleek and streamlined fit that’s ready for race day or casual runs.

Reebok's Sole Fury 00 Running Shoe

Designed to take you from light runs to easy walks, this hybrid shoe sports a cushioned sock upper secured with colour-flecked laces are sturdy enough to keep you going all day.