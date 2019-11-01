These are the 10 best runners to wear to the gym

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Chilly temperatures are sending more and more runners indoors.
Unless you’re into winter sports, it can be difficult to get a sweat on while the snow keeps you inside, which is why the gym is a great idea to keep active.
ALSO SEE: Lululemon just updated their hidden sale section with the coziest pieces for fall
Treadmills and weightlifting can take a toll on your feet so making sure you have the right gear is a must.
Take a look at these 10 top-rated running and athletic shoes that will keep your feet supported as you exercise.
On Running’s Cloud Running Shoe
Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that goes the distance on the road, in the game or around town, all while being seriously cute and breathable.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $180
All Birds’ Women's Wool Runners
A remarkable shoe that’s soft, lightweight, breathable and fits your every move. Low-density foam offers the lightest, most comfortable shoe sole possible, complete with expert cushioning and friction control. The unique S-curve tread array is designed to mimic the anatomical flexibility of your feet and give you natural weight distribution.
SHOP IT: All Birds, $135
Reebok’s 1400v6
A FantomFit support cage provides a secure mid-foot fit, while a breathable mesh package is designed for a light and airy feel. Borrowed from the track collection, a new tongue construction offers a sleek and streamlined fit that’s ready for race day or casual runs.
SHOP IT: New Balance, $130
Reebok’s Sole Fury 00 Running Shoe
Designed to take you from light runs to easy walks, this hybrid shoe sports a cushioned sock upper secured with colour-flecked laces are sturdy enough to keep you going all day.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $95 (originally $110)
ASICS Women's GEL Excite 6 Running Shoes
Enjoy the freedom of running on the open road with the ASICS Women’s GEL Excite 6 Running Shoe, specifically designed to help you go the distance. Featuring GEL™ technology to the rear for comfort and bounce with every step, this ASICS running shoe with its high-level of energized cushioning is sure to keep you going even across the most challenging distances.
Designed with jacquard mesh fabric to allow the feet to stay cool and dry even when working up a sweat, this running shoe has high-levels of energized cushioning is sure to keep you going even across the most challenging distances.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $80
Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe
Lightweight comfort meets propulsive energy return with this running shoe that pairs a soft knit upper and signature Boost™ cushioning and a classic, timeless look.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $250
Saucony Women's Powergrid Tornado Running Shoes
With new technology and a sleek upper, the Saucony Women’s Powergrid Tornado is guaranteed to give you a comfortable, responsive, pace-setting ride.
SHOP IT: Sport Check, $90
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Great for short runs and long races alike, this lightweight, ultra-comfortable running shoe sports a breathable sock upper that laces tight for a stay-put fit that will look seriously cute as you work out.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $205
Under Armour Women's Micro G Pursuit Running Shoes
A lightweight and simple design, this show combines a foam midsole with a mesh upper to deliver complete breathability and cushioning while a foam padding ankle and tongue offer an incredibly comfortable fit & feel.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $60
Mephisto’s 'Fina-Tex' Sneaker
A high-performance sneaker provides fuss-free on-the-go comfort with a breathable, waterproof MEPHI-TEX membrane and shock-absorbing suspension at the sole.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $260
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!