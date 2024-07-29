These bestselling Crocs are on sale, starting at $32: 'Light and airy'

'Like I never even had plantar fasciitis': The clogs are beloved by 497,000+ shoppers and foot experts for their 'wide and lightweight' construction.

Achy feet? You're in luck: Crocs are on sale for as low as $32 at Amazon, down from $50. There are plenty of colors available to choose from, so you can score the distinctive clogs die-hard fans say provide "such comfort no amount of words can begin to describe" at a delightful discount. Whether you're wearing them to putter around the house, beautify your garden or kick back at the beach, these slip-ons are sure to be your summer go-to.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The Classic Clogs are among the most popular shoes out there (and incredibly popular in general — they're currently Amazon's No. 1 bestsellers in the entire category of Clothing, Shoes and Jewelry) and they rarely go on sale. The price depends on the color and size you choose, but you'll get the best bang for your buck with the slate gray, navy and white shades.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's a lot of hype around Crocs. They are, quite simply, the epitome of foot-pampering footwear. First of all, these unisex shoes are lightweight and breathable; in fact, they’re even perforated for air circulation. But it’s their soft, rubber construction and arch-supporting, shock-absorbing sole that make them truly superior.

"They’re wide and extremely lightweight," adds foot surgeon Diane Koshimune. People love to say that their favorite shoes are "like walking on air," but I can confirm that in the case of Crocs, that is the total truth. So can thousands of Crocs enthusiasts.

Crocs are tried-and-true crowd-pleasers — and they're on sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers seriously cannot get enough of these shoes — these No. 1 bestsellers have over 497,000 five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long," trumpeted one shopper. "I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!"

"My chiropractor recommended wearing Crocs since I started having plantar fasciitis problems," wrote a relatable customer. "Around a year into wearing these, I have completely recovered from plantar fasciitis! It's like I never even had plantar fasciitis!"

"I'd almost decided NOTHING would help and that after 40 years on my feet in the restaurant industry, I was destined to a future of crippling pain," wrote one desperate shopper. "Everyone was telling me that Crocs were that answer but, I was thinking. how could a shoe for such a little price help my feet? ... Let me tell you what a glorious feeling right from the start!!! My feet and back no longer hurt even after 8–10-hour shifts! They feel like wearing nothing at all, so [natural] and comfy!"

A final fan confessed, "I always thought that Crocs were a crock. Just another fad, and a weird one at that. Then my doctor recommended them because I have wide feet exacerbated by bunions. They're perfect!" The reviewer added, "I walked for about 45 minutes in these shoes — in town on flat surfaces — and they were so comfortable. I forgot I was wearing shoes!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers noted that they run a little big, and it may be necessary to experiment to find your perfect size. "The only downside of these clogs is that they can run a bit large, so I recommend sizing down if you are in between sizes," shared a helpful wearer. "For example, I usually wear a size 8.5 in women’s shoes, but I ordered a size 8 in these clogs and they fit perfectly."

Another customer added, "They do seem to loosen up a bit with time ... [however, they're] comfortable, easy to slide on and go."

