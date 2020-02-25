Foot pain, be gone! These bestselling orthotics are only $21 on Amazon

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s daily newsletter, coming soon!

Whether you’re looking for a little extra support or are suffering from an injury, orthotics can be a simple way to make getting around much easier.

Often prescribed by a doctor, orthotics can cost up to $500. Depending on your condition, you may require a customized pair, but in some cases, generic insoles will do the trick. Enter Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts.

These orthotics, available on Amazon, are a bestseller at just $21.

Orthotics, used for conditions like arthritis, flat feet and plantar fasciitis, help the foot and ankle function better by providing support to the ankle. This also makes the user more comfortable.

While insoles certainly assist in making walking easier for the wearer, they are often paired with other treatments depending on your condition. The Physix Gear Sport orthotics have more than 1,300 ratings and 4.5 stars from fans who think the inserts are life changing.

“Physix Gear insoles provide excellent support all day long! I liked my first pair in my dress shoes so much that I bought a second pair for my street shoes. Your feet will have to get used to the additional support but you’ll soon realize just what you’ve been missing,” said one customer.

“I had sore feet during walks and they would get even more painful after a walk. I had tried many different types of insoles before these and some would be fine for a few weeks and then lose thickness. These insoles have not changed since I got them in the spring and I walk a minimum of 7km a day. They remain very supportive,” added another.

Many customers praise the orthotics for relieving foot pain regardless of whether they have an injury or lead active lifestyles.

“I’ve been accommodating mild pain in my feet for a few years, but recently have been experiencing huge pain and fatigue in my legs and hips that started with a knee injury a few years ago,” read one review. “These insoles seem to be providing a major relief, though! This is a wicked improvement for me.”

“I am an active athlete and have had a nagging heel pain for months, but can already feel a significant decrease in pain after wearing these insoles daily. I have placed a second order for my wife now,” said another.

Physix Gear Sport insoles are designed to balance the structure of the foot, correcting abnormal walking patterns and relieving pain from a series of conditions. Made from medical-grade dual based layered EVA foam, these orthotics are a must for anyone living with foot pain.