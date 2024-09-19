These 'cloud-like' cooling pillows are just $24 for a pair — that's 60% off

Snap up the Cozsinoor cuddlers and rest easy knowing that you got a great deal on a top-rated set.

Is there such a thing as a "pillow jackpot?" If so, we think we may have hit it with this plush pair from Cozsinoor, especially given its insane sale price. If you haven't changed your pillows in years, take this as a sign to give your bed a bit of a refresh. According to the Sleep Foundation, bed pillows should be replaced every year or so, but that can get expensive. So we sit up and take notice when there's a deal like this — two top-rated Cozsinoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for around $12 each ($24 a pair). You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Finding pillows that are soft and comfortable yet supportive is priceless, but when they're incredibly reasonable? Even better! Amazon currently has them on sale for $30 for Prime members — but don't miss that extra 20% off coupon — which brings their cost down to $12 apiece. That coupon puts them at the lowest price we've ever seen. Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back close to $50 or more. Just make sure you check on the on-page coupon for the biggest discount!

Why do I need this? 🤔

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want. (It basically has the words "cozy" and "snore" right there in the name.) If you sleep hot, they'll keep you comfortable, fans report. It's a plush-down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Back, side and stomach sleepers — including neck pain sufferers — have plenty of positive things to say about these pillows.

Want a refresh? Just toss them in the washing machine. (Psst: According to the product listing, you'll want to wash at 30°C/86°F and tumble dry on low.)

Come on, they've basically got the words cozy and snore right in their name! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Cozsinoor got the balance right on this versatile pillow, according to fans.

Pros 👍

"100% worth it," said a fan. "I recently purchased this pillow, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. From the moment I laid my head on it, I felt like I was sleeping on a cloud. The plushness and support are just perfect, and I wake up feeling refreshed and free from any neck pain. The quality of the materials used is evident, and it's held up wonderfully. I highly recommend this pillow to anyone in search of a restful night's sleep. It's a true 5-star product!"

"Cloud-like fluffy," swooned another. "The pillow is very soft and maintains fluffiness. I am a back sleeper and it supports my head and neck very comfortably."

"Super pillow," added another happy snoozer. "I like the fact that this pillow is not fat or thin. It's the right size. If you sleep on your side your head is straight which is important to me. The coolness is also nice. Especially on a hot summer night. The construction of the pillow is great and I think it will last a long time..."

Cons 👎

This shopper wanted a bit more fluff. "I do like the product. I feel like like they could be a tad bit fuller but I love the quality. Very soft and cuddly!"

And this reviewer wasn't impressed with how they held up in the wash. "Was excited for new pillows, but after fluffing on air dry [I'm seeing] threads! (Not even used yet!!). They did hold their shape while sleeping..."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

