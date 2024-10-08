These fan-favorite Amazon jeans promise to 'love your curves' and they're 60% off for Prime Day

Fans go bonkers for the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'They zip up and give a little tummy tucking.'

Finding comfortable, stylish and flattering jeans is something of a dream. Finding a pair that meets all those criteria and is still affordable is nearly impossible. It's no wonder then that these fan-favorite Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans are the talk of the town at Amazon. This wildly popular high-waisted style has amassed more than 44,000 five-star fans because it's just the right amount of sexy, yet classic — and they're down to $19, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Why is it a good deal?💰

We haven't seen this classic style drop any lower than this — with some colors and sizes going for a stunning $19. Good jeans can cost upward of $100; these are one-fifth of that! You can save more than 60% during this sale, but word is spreading fast, so don't expect sizes to stick around. Oh, and there are a whopping 100+ colors to choose from. Just note that sale prices and sizes vary between colors.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Because they're slim, sleek and slammin'! You deserve jeans that make you look your best — after all, they are perhaps your most important fall wardrobe piece. These jeans show off the smallest part of your natural waist (you say Mom jeans, we say The Bomb jeans), eliminating any fears of muffin tops. And fans love the touch of spandex that makes them extra-forgiving.

Pair a pair with your favorite white tee and sneakers for a cool, casual look. As the temperatures drop, wear them with a cozy sweater and boots. Date night calls for legs that don't quit — these are perfect with a pair of heels and ________ (fill in the blank).

Look awesome from every angle in these flattering Gloria Vanderbilt jeans — they're on mega-sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Racking up more than 44,000 five-star ratings, the jeans are clearly beloved by Amazon shoppers. As this fan says, "I will live in these."

Pros 👍

They flatter the body, a fan explained: "Do you have curves? Do you have hips? Do you want pants that make your butt look good? These are the pants. They say 'Honey, I’m gonna take care of you.' They zip up, give a little tummy tucking, and they love your curves without feeling too tight."

"I am floored by these jeans," shared this five-star reviewer. "My search for the perfect jean is over! At 43 years old I started carrying some weight on my midsection. These smooth all that out as well AND make my tiny butt look nice? I'm signed, sealed and delivered on these forever."

Comfort is key, and these have it in spades, explained another. "Best roll-around jean. Always comfortable. Always look good. No matter how many times up and down and stretching around. Many times I have to wear day through overnight — sometimes curled up on a two-seater chair to catch a few Zzz's, and never had that stiff-jean circulation-cutoff, heavy-dye numbing feeling. These have become my go-to jeans."

Cons 👎

Most reviewers say these Amandas don't fade. This one begs to differ — but it didn't stop them from wearing: "I will only buy these jeans!" said a fan whose pale blue pair has lightened. "The only issue I have is that they fade very quickly. Wash in cold, dry on warm — no shrinkage ever, but after a few months are nearly white. Price is so reasonable, I replaced originals." (Note: This OxiClean Color Boost detergent is only $9, if you want to be extra careful.)

And if you have pets, heed this shopper's warning: "They attract lint and pet hair far more than I've ever seen in a pair of jeans! Since I have two dogs and three cats, this is definitely a major downside for me."

Want a new sweater to go with your new jeans? This popular cardi is over 50% off.

One five-star reviewer wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of this sweater. I wanted a navy sweater to wear around the house to pair with all my cozies. Working from home video call tip — a sweater magically makes you look dressier than a sweatshirt! This sweater was good quality. I was most impressed with the softness — not scratchy while still looking higher quality. I wash this and put it in the dryer on a lower heat. I'd say it's not thick and chunky, but definitely would not describe as lightweight. The navy color that I got is very deep, almost black."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

