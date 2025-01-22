These fleece-lined leggings are 'like stepping into a hug' — they're down to $27

For all their versatility, most leggings lack one important quality: warmth. Sure, you can wear them under skirts and dresses, or even throw them on with pants for an added layer, but on their own, leggings simply aren't designed to keep your legs nice and toasty. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a pair made especially for times like these, when the chill does set in! Top-selling Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings, on sale for $27 (down from $37), can keep you warm even when Mother Nature won't.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At just $27, these are nearly 30% off, which seems to be the sweet spot for the style. (Note that prices slightly vary by color and size.) Considering you can spend well over $100 on leggings from high-end athleisure brands like Lululemon and Athleta, we think the price is more than fair.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These leggings are seriously warm, and that's something you'll appreciate during these frigid winter days. A hidden fleece lining helps insulate your legs without adding bulk, creating a look that's fashionable and functional.

They're flattering too: The leggings are designed with a V-shaped high-rise band, so they cinch in at the waist and flatter the tummy area. There are five pockets, including one that's zippered, and flat seams to help prevent chafing and rubbing.

The toastiest leggings you'll ever own. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 24,000 fans have made this top-selling pair of leggings part of their cool-weather uniform.

Pros 👍

A content shopper shared: "I never write reviews but these leggings are 10/10! I am 5'8" and curvy (170 pounds) and can never wear anything but Lululemon because of the fit! I tried these on a whim and they fit and feel fantastic! They are high-waisted and don't ride down."

"Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug," one happy reviewer declared. "The fleece is lightweight but cozy. I need like 15 more pairs of these so that I can live in them for the entirety of winter."

"I am super picky about my leggings," confessed a fan. "I typically pay over $100 for Athleta or Lululemon. Material that hides my bumps is a MUST. I planned on not liking these, but surprise surprise, they are very nice. Smooth material, soft material, juicy material for lack of a better way to put it. A nice amount of give, not too much so that they stretch out, but enough to hold everything in where it needs to be held in. Perfect cut, comes up over my waist to the sweet comfortable spot."

Another pleased shopper gushed: "If I could be in love with a legging, it would be this one."

Cons 👎

A few reviewers wish for even more warmth.

"These leggings are super comfortable, no doubt about that. However, in terms of warmth, they fall a bit short of expectations," said one frank fan. "They're great for chilly weather, providing some insulation, but I wouldn't rely on them for snow days or extremely cold conditions. Overall, a good choice for everyday wear in moderate cool weather."

"The material is what I would expect, pockets are well sewn and well placed, and the color is true. They are not quite as heavy as the fleece leggings I bought at Lands' End but plenty warm enough for walking in 40-50°F weather, which is what I needed," agreed another.

If you want your comfy pants even warmer to survive winter's worst, we don't blame you. These sherpa-lined joggers got our beauty editor through a winter in Iceland in toasty comfort:

Amazon Yeokou Women's Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants $36 Here's what you need to know about these pants: They're warm, they're cute, they're soft and shoppers absolutely love them. "I can walk to the bus stop and no longer shiver uncomfortably," said one fan. "I can stand with my kids and then walk home (15-20 minutes outside total) and I'm perfectly comfortable! I even stood outside with my kids while they were sledding and I joined them on the sled without feeling cold at all! Last year I got snow pants to try to stay warm, but this year I practically lived in these pants when outside with my kids!" $36 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

