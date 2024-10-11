These frequent-flier-approved travel deals from Walmart are flying off the shelves

We all love to get away, right? I know I'm already planning my next vacation. But, investing in travel gear can get expensive, fast. Things can add up — and that's before you even board your flight! Lucky for you, I shop travel deals for a living and I've found amazing discounts on everything from luggage to portable chargers at Walmart's Holiday Deals event. You'll find frequent-flier-approved goodies at deals close to 80% off — favorites that you can use on this trip and the next.

Here's what to expect on the travel front: If you're on the hunt for a compact but roomy weekender bag that fits under the seat on planes, I'm all about this duffel that's on sale for just $5. Need packing cubes to stay organized? Grab this set of eight complete with a toiletry bag, shoe bag and more for just $14. Luggage sets are seemingly on sale everywhere right now, but few are $400 off like this hard-sided option from Travelhouse. We also found steals on travel tech items like headphones.

Ready to hit the road (or the skies)? Scroll down to check out the best travel deals during the Walmart Holiday Deals event.

The best Walmart Holiday Deals travel deals

Walmart SwissTech Excursion 24-Inch Travel Duffel Bag $5 $30 Save $25 Yes, we couldn't believe it, but this duffel is actually $5! Pick up one for yourself, your sister, your friend...the list goes on and on. It has large handles for easy carrying, an adjustable padded shoulder strap, four exterior zippered compartments, a multi-functional deep side pocket, plenty of storage room and TSA-approved zipper lock. This intrepid shopper wrote: "We ordered this bag for our twins' camping trip for a week. This was definitely an awesome buy! It's really big and has a lot of space and pockets. We were able to fit everything in pretty organized, we even managed to fit three pairs of shoes! Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for a nice-size duffel bag for an awesome price!" $5 at Walmart

Walmart Sumosuma Hanging Toiletry Bag $16 $36 Save $20 Stop playing hide-and-seek with sunscreen, shampoo and other essentials. This unisex toiletry bag keeps all of your items organized thanks to its 10-plus compartments. There's space for your toothbrush, mascara, lotions, wipes and anything else you may need. Best of all, it comes with a hook, so you can put it on a towel rack and easily access anything you need. "The spacious interior easily fits toiletries for the whole family, and the hanging hook makes it convenient for use in hotel bathrooms or on the back of a door," one pleased reviewer wrote. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Joyway Weekender Bag $14 $50 Save $36 During air travel, the bag you'll use the most is where you store your passport, wallet and valuables, and when it's time to stow it, you likely place it under the seat so it's within reach. This duffel is roomy enough to function as a weekender but small enough to be a personal item, and it has tons of features like a wet/dry pocket, a front phone compartment, and a trolley sleeve for easy carrying. "Lightweight and durable," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Easy to collapse and expand. It fit easily onto the suitcase handle and easily on the airplane. I used it for medications, valuables and overnight items." $14 at Walmart

Ophanie Ophanie Packing Cubes, 8-Piece Set $14 $30 Save $16 Most travelers don't realize how convenient packing cubes are until they've used them. This set comes with a generous eight pieces that cover all the bases — we're talking a toiletry bag, shoe bag, laundry bag and even an accessories bag, and that's in addition to four packing cubes in different sizes. "Packing cubes that work," one of many five-star reviewers wrote. "Simple, perfectly sized. You can go from a toothbrush set to dirty sweat clothes-sized bags. They all fit inside one another, so when you're not traveling, you can store them out of sight in your luggage, and you know, when the time comes, you can pack quickly and efficiently, so you can vacation." $14 at Walmart

Walmart Syncb Travel Carry-On Backpack $39 $60 Save $21 Who doesn't love a multi-functional travel backpack? This one has a large main compartment, a 14-inch laptop compartment, a wet bag and even a dedicated space for your shoes. For easy carrying, it has a trolley sleeve that slides over your luggage handle and a chest-fixed buckle to keep it from sliding if you wear it on your back. You have over 40 color options too. "Perfect size to travel with," one reviewer wrote. "I had no problems going through TSA with it. I used it as my personal item bag and it was able to fit easily under the airplane seat." $39 at Walmart

Walmart HKeey Memory Foam Neck Travel Pillow $17 $50 Save $33 A plane isn't the most comfortable space to catch some zzzs, so finding products that make it a bit more cozy helps so much. This set comes with an ergonomic neck pillow that supports your neck and face, a contoured eye mask to block out any sunlight (especially on those red-eye flights) and ear plugs to mask distracting (and inevitable) airplane engine noises. The set even has a drawstring travel bag for you to store all three pieces. "This pillow is so comfortable that I'm tempted to use it even when I'm not traveling!" one impressed shopper wrote. "I purchased it for myself for 10 hours of flying, and once it arrived in the mail, my boyfriend immediately needed one as well." $17 at Walmart

Walmart Baseus Wireless Portable Magnetic Charger $20 $50 Save $30 This ultra-speedy, compact charger will be your new bestie once you realize you'll never have to look at a 1% battery level again. Just snap the magnetic charger onto the back of your iPhone (fits versions 12 to 15) — and get those juices flowing. It can also charge while being charged and is slim enough to fit into your wallet — also the ideal travel companion. Available in black, white, blue and purple for only $20. "Fits on my phone perfectly and doesn't fall off — super sleek and easily portable." Great buy," said this technophile. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 When we see a markdown this drastic, we take note! This three-piece luggage set comes with a carry-on, medium and large checked luggage pieces, all for just $85. The pieces are hard-sided, which means extra protection, but they're still lightweight. For peace of mind, they come with secure TSA locks. One shopper described these suitcases as "essentially indestructible" after sharing a travel mishap. "I went to Disneyland with these. No, we didn't fly, but wow!" the reviewer wrote. "In a luggage carrier, the bags flew off the top of the vehicle, and these things — I'll tell you what — held their weight ... not even the wheels broke on it. These are it if you want durability." $85 at Walmart

Walmart StorageBud 20-Inch Hardside Carry-On Expandable Luggage Set $120 $200 Save $80 Expandable luggage makes traveling less of a headache, and this two-piece set is proof of that. In addition to the expandable carry-on that has roomy zippered compartments, you also get a small cosmetic case that attaches to the top of your luggage via a trolley sleeve. This case is ideal for storing your passport, wallet or any items you need to access easily during travel. The suitcase even has an insulated cooler pocket and expands by 30%, giving you space to store a few souvenirs or some extra clothes you may have bought on your vacation. "It glides through the airport with ease, and has plenty of space for four to five changes of clothes and a pair of shoes," one reviewer explained. "The insulated pocket kept cool with an ice pack, which was convenient for insulin storage for the duration to our destination." $120 at Walmart

Walmart Travelhouse Hardshell Luggage Set, 4-Piece $100 $500 Save $400 This bestselling four-piece luggage set gets you 16-inch and 20-inch carry-ons, plus 24-inch and 28-inch checked suitcases — and each one is just $25 apiece. There are zippered dividers inside to keep your things organized while you travel, and 360° silent spinner wheels that make gliding through the airport a breeze. Choose from eight colors. If you're looking for an affordable luggage set that will last you for years, Walmart shoppers who've put it to the test say this is the one to buy. "I've owned this luggage set for over three years and it continues to perform admirably," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Although the luggage has experienced some general deterioration, it remains in excellent collection and does not require replacement." $100 at Walmart

Walmart Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones $239 $348 Save $109 A pair of high-quality headphones will come in handy for the plane ride, and these Sony favorites are over $100 off. They'll give you up to 30 hours of battery life, and the quick-charge capabilities mean you get five hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. "When I tried them on an airline flight, they not only provided magnificent sound with the engine noise gone (not just reduced) but also helped create a relaxing environment for the trip," one impressed shopper wrote. $239 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.