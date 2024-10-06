These genius silicone food savers are 'better than plastic wrap' for keeping your leftovers fresh

Hate wasting perfectly good leftovers, but lack the space for towers of storage containers? Or maybe you don't want to wrestle with plastic wrap, which never seems to cooperate. Or you're trying to minimize your reliance on single-use, zip-top bags in an effort to be more green (and economical). No matter which scenario rings true for you, we've found a genius solution that'll save space, money and headaches — the highly-rated Food Huggers. Made of food-safe silicone, these colorful freshness preservers simply slip over your produce, cans or jars for an airtight seal.

Each set of Food Huggers comes with five round pieces in assorted sizes to fit over all sorts of fruits and veggies. True to its name, the stretchy material conforms around the cut side of whatever you're trying to save to prevent browning, just like plastic wrap would (minus the unnecessary waste and expense, of course).

These food savers are also great for placing over cans when you aren't using all of the contents in one go — we're lookin' at you, recipes that require only a tablespoon of coconut milk! Plus, you can even use them on seltzer and soda cans to keep your carbonated beverages fizzy once they've been opened.

Available in five fun color combos, these containers are also much more aesthetically pleasing than other preservation methods, like bulky tubs and plastic bags, which can make your fridge look cluttered. And the fact that you can clean them in the dishwasher is the icing on the cake.

Is it possible to have a crush on a set of food savers? Asking for a friend. (Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon customers (nearly 5,300!) were so impressed by Food Huggers, they awarded them a five-star rating.

"I’m trying to use plastic wrap as little as possible," shared one satisfied shopper. "These are great for those miscellaneous things you want to cover; half a lemon, part of a cucumber, a jar that you can’t find the lid to, etc. Saves space in the fridge, too!"

"I try to have as many sustainable kitchen products as possible," wrote an eco-friendly fan. "These have been a great addition to that life. They limit the need for plastic wrap and free up wax wraps for other kitchen needs. They have kept fruits and veggies fresh and created less waste in my home."

"I got these specifically to use over my cat food cans," explained a happy pet owner. "I also tried the others on various fruits and they worked great ... These are great options for saving food without having to get one of my glass storage containers out. Easy for [the] dishwasher to clean."

Shared another shopper: "These are pretty cool! It is difficult to get them back into the nice tight arrangement that they came in, but I like them — no more plastic wrap!" Another tip: "Not all fruits and veggies are the perfect size for any of these, but when you happen to have the right size produce within the range for one of these, it works."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.